Ordination of local pastor held at Shamburg Christian Church of God

“I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” Jesus knew what was ahead and, before his arrest at Gethsemane, he told his disciples they needed to be prepared. When their time came, Jesus wanted them to come and be with him, but they had to get ready “now.”

Many baseball fans will be watching the World Series this week. The Washington Nationals, who have never been to the World Series before, will be playing the Houston Astros, and many would like to see Washington win the championship. When a player steps up to bat, he can strike out, be walked or hit the ball. Everyone wants to hit the ball, and then make it home. The important thing is to get home.

There was once a sign on a church bulletin that said: “Will your last bat take you home?” God wants all of his children to be with him, and he gives everyone opportunities to follow him, but it is important to work together. Sometimes we try, but we just don’t do as well as we wanted to, and then we have to step back and let someone else “shine.” There are times when the series goes the whole seven games, and there are other times when it ends sooner than expected. Life is that way, too. We never know just how long we have, but we should be prepared and always do our best. It doesn’t matter how things may look, be ready so when the time comes, you will make it home.

Recent events

— Congratulations to Sharon and Don Thompson on a new great grandson. Logan Randolph, son of Denise and Paul Kuberry, was born Oct. 14, in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Logan has a big sister, one year-old Kia. Best wishes to the whole family.

— Lexie Mae Armstrong celebrated her first birthday with all her family and friends at Renold’s Rustic Venue (formerly Molly’s Mill) in Titusville. About 50 attended and as they entered, they saw pictures of Lexie from birth until the present. The invitation to her party had a picture of Lexi wearing a watermelon dressed, beside a watermelon, and it said “Lexi is turning 1 in a melon on September 15, 2019. There were watermelon balloons everywhere and watermelon decorations. There was a watermelon train sculpted by her “Na Na” Debbie. Her cake was a small triangle watermelon decorated by her Aunt Kristen, and there was lots of food.

Lexie really enjoyed her cake, picking it up and eating it. Everyone enjoyed watching her eat and opening her presents, one by one. It was a fun day for family and friends as Lexi celebrated her special day. Her thank you cards had a picture of Lexi and it read: “Thanks a MELON! I enjoyed the cake and presents too, but my favorite part was seeing you! Thank you for celebrating my first birthday with me! Love, Lexi Mae.”

Lexi’s maternal grandparents are Debbie and Paul Thompson and her paternal grandparents are Theresa and Keith Armstrong.

— Aimee Thompson celebrated her birthday on Sept. 18, with her daughter, Lexi, her husband, Dustin, and her family. Last year, Aimee was in the hospital on her birthday and unable to celebrate. She was not able to do much for Lexi those first few months, but that has changed. Everyone was happy that Aimee is doing so well and there is a love between mother and daughter that cannot be broken.

Lexi makes everyone love her because she makes everyone laugh. No matter how sad you are, she makes you laugh, and that makes the day brighter.

— It was Laity Sunday at Enterprise Methodist Church and members of the congregation led the service. June Wright served as worship leader. She gave the welcome and announcements, then Anne Logan led the responsive reading. Those in attendance chose the three hymns that were song during the service. Bill Logan gave the children’s message and Mary Hintington gave the sermon. After the final hymn, June gave the benediction. It’s good when different people take part in the service.

— There were two special services Sunday at Shamburg Christian Church of God. During the morning service, Pastor Fred Frye led a baby dedication. Liam Beard, two month-old son of Amie and Bill Beard, was dedicated to the Lord. His big sister, LaKenzie, and his grandparents, Paula and Tom Beard and Janice and Chalmers Douglas also stood up front, promising their best for the baby.

Sunday afternoon, seven Church of God ministers were present at Shamburg Church for the ordination of Pastor Fred Frye. The welcome was given by Pastor Fred and Robin’s son, Nathan, and he gave a brief background of his dad’s life. He has spent most of his life in the Franklin area and graduated from Franklin High School. He married Robin in 1986 and they had two boys in the next three years. He has worked for the OMG Company for almost 25 years and he also serves as coach for swimming and football at Franklin. During all that time, he and Robin were active in the Church of God, and he served as a lay minister, filling in when someone needed a substitute. He came to Shamburg to fill in temporarily while the congregation looked for a new minister, but the Lord had his own plans. While the pulpit committee was going through applications, Fred felt God’s call to the ministry. He applied for the position at Shamburg and was unanimously elected. He came in 2016 and began the process for ordination.

Rev. Lonny Wolford from Franklin gave the opening prayer. Steve Sharp, chairman of the board at Shamburg, spoke briefly about Pastor Fred’s time at Shamburg. He shared videos while reading a poem that he and his wife, Danielle, wrote about the pastor. Rev. Barry Markle, pastor of Cooperstown Church of God. talked about how he knew Fred. Tara Alberth and Amie Beard sang “Lord, I’m Amazed By You.” Rev. Randy Kightlinger, Hospice Chaplain in Franklin, spoke next.

Fred and Robin’s other son is a musician in Kansas and was unable to attend, but he sent a video of him singing and playing the song, “You Raised Me Up.” Rev. Phil Conklin from Brookville spoke about the many years he had known Fred and Robin. Pastor Phil’s granddaughter, Elaine, and Jeff spoke about their relationship with the couple. Rev. Rebecca New-Edison, director of the Pennsylvania Ministery Church of God, spoke about the qualities of being a good minister and said a minister is a “shepherd” to his congregation. She presented Pastor Fred with his certificate of ordination, then asked his family and all ministers to come forward for Pastor Fred’s anointing and prayer. Rev. Judi Poorman participated in the anointing.

The congregation sang “To God Be the Glory. Pastor Fred spoke about his calling to the church and his love for the people and he thanked everyone for their help and support. He called his wife up and paid a special tribute to Robin, saying he wouldn’t be who he is without her. Rev. David Hart gave the closing prayer. Nathan closed the service with a tribute to his Dad.

Everyone was invited to the Family Life Center for a luncheon and fellowship. The room was decorated for fall and cards made by members of the congregation for the Pastor and Robin were on the wall. There were about 80 present for the service and most of them stayed for the Italian luncheon. Congratultions to Rev. Frye. May God bless their years at Shamburg.

Pleasantville TOPS

Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 7 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 2 pounds. There were two KOPS and five TOPS, with Sally as the top loser.

The challenge is: Quit eating two hours before going to bed. The positive thought is “Did you eat after supper?”

Loretta’s menu was chosen, Sherree won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.

For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.

Church schedules

— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Sunday, 9 a.m., worship with guest speaker Nancy Kopf; Donut Sunday; 10:15, Sunday school; noon, lunch at GV; 6 p.m., Youth group (parsonage). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.

— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship; after worship, Thanksgiving dinner.

— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Tonight, 6, Ladies group. Saturday, 9 a.m., “Experiencing God.” Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship and nursery available. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s group.

— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Bloodmobile. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker David Fitz; Toddler Time after children’s message.

— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Tonight, 6, Trustees meeting; 7, Council meeting. Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Laugh Again” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle on “Grateful Faith.” Tuesday, 6 p.m., Planning meeting.

— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — Tonight, 6:30, worship team; 7:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., small group, “Learning to Pray Upsidedown.”

— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — Tonight, 6, prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.

— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye — Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.

— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; noon, lunch; 6 p.m., Youth group (parsonage).

Upcoming events

— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.

— The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Pleasantville Presbyterian Chapel from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, and anyone eligible is encouraged to donate. General requirements are: Be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds and be 17 years of age or older. For more information, contact the Red Cross.

— Martin Hubert died on Sept. 1, 2019. A celebration of his life will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., this Saturday at Pleasantville Methodist Church and friends and family are invited to come and share memories about Martin.

— Pastor Penny Helmbold will have a guest speaker this Sunday for the three churches she pastors. Nancy Kopf is a short term missionary to Peru. She usually makes two trips a year, staying about two weeks each time and she has been to Peru more than 30 times. She will be speaking about the people there and the work she has done. Anyone interested is welcome to attend a service. Nancy will be at the Enterprise church at 9 a.m., Sanford at 10 and Grand Valley at 11. After the last service, there will be a potluck dinner in the fellowship hall of the Grand Valley church and everyone is welcome. There will be a display of items made by the people in Peru. When she is there, Nancy gets items they make and brings them back to the States to sell. The money she gets goes to buy school supplies and Bibles for the people in Peru, and in this way, they feel they are helping themselves. Come meet her and learn about the work she does.

— It’s time to get ready for Halloween and most places in this area will have trick or treat on Oct. 31. Many places have “truck or treat” which gives children a convenient and safe place to go.

— Pleasantville’s annual Holiday Bazaar will be held on Nov. 2, at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. There will be tables with a variety of baked goods, crafts and other items. The Presbyterian church will have a table and Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team will have the dessert bar. Anyone interested in setting up a table should contact someone in the Ladies Auxiliary.

— Joe Kovach, the pianist at Pleasantville Methodist Church, will give a concert at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, at the Methodist church. The theme is “Songs of American Settlers” and the public is invited.

— Nov. 5 is election day. Find out who is running for what office in your area and learn about the candidates. Be prepared when you go to vote. Voting is a privilege that should not be taken lightly.

Military list

We have another name to add to our military list.

Trey Tanner graduated from Buchnell College and is currently in training in Missouri. He will be a combat engineer in the Army. Trey is the son of Regan and Molli Tanner, and grandson of Diane Tanner Sharer and the late Richard “Dick” Tanner. Dick grew up in Enterprise and after he and Diane got married, they spent their life together in the Enterprise area.

Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.

Prayer list

Our prayer list includes Kyle Miller, Jerry Potter, Tina Van Cise, Lloyd Jackson, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Elwin Van Cise, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Gary Fratus, Bob Lieder, RIchard Kinney, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters.

Birthday list

This week birthday greetings go to Krista MacQuarrie on Oct. 24, Christopher Channels on Oct. 25, Corey Nicols on Oct. 26, Jeanne Vail on Oct. 27, Lisa Drake, Carl Tucker, Jake Ongley, Ricky Tucker and Doug Howe on Oct. 28, Holly Bean and Heather Beers on Oct. 29 and Mary Hulsizer on Oct. 30.

Anniversaries

Happy anniversary to Cindy and Ralph Walters on October 29.

May everyone have a wonderful day.

Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.