Annual haunted hayride to be held Saturday, promised to be ‘spookiest’ yet

“Without ceasing I have remembrance of thee in my prayers night and day.” Paul wrote those words to Timothy, but whomever he was writing to, Paul usually began his letters with prayers and thanks. He often wrote from prison, but he was still able to pray and share God’s love.

Most people know at least one person who irritates them. It may be something they do — crack their knuckles, constantly move their foot, tap the table — or something they say — a word or phrase repeated constantly. Sometimes one can leave and get away from the situation but other times you’re stuck and just have to put up with it, but your irritation grows.

One lady told about a woman she worked with who always answered everything with the word, “whatever.” No matter what was said, that was usually her reply, and it got on the lady’s nerves. One day after hearing that same word several times, she quietly said, “Lord, if says that word again, I’m going to scream.”

Immediately, she realized that prayer was what had been missing all along. Instead of becoming irritated, the lady decided to use that word habit as a reminder for her to pray. After that, whenever she heard the lady utter that irritating word, she prayed. She prayed for the lady, for work, for someone in need, whatever came to her mind at the time, she prayed for it. In time the irritating habit no longer was irritating.

Does someone do something that annoys you? Don’t let it get to you. Pray. Use that “thing” to remind you to have some quiet time with the Lord. It will help you relax so you can do what you need to do and that “thing” will stop being so irritating. Nothing need separate you from God’s peace.

Recent events

— Pleasantville Community Church had their annual chili cook-off on Saturday with seven entries: Sarah Kaminski, Bob Hall, Bruce Thomas, Colleen Stearns, Becky Shaffer, Sherman Copeland and Amy Jacobson. All the chili was good, but first prize went to Amy, second prize to Sarah and third prize to Becky. Thanks to everyone who participated. There was a good crowd for the soup luncheon and the church appreciates the community’s support.

— A baby shower for Tausha Thomas was held Saturday afternoon at the Townville Borough Building. The baby’s two great-great-grandmothers, Anna Winters and Nancy Chappel, were present, along with two great-grandmothers, Bev Gates and Val Thomas. The cake had white frosting with colored flowers and the baby’s sonagram was on the top. Tausha received many nice gifts for her baby and thanks everyone for their kindness. The shower was hosted by Tausha’s family, including her sister, Brandi, her mother, Heather Gates, and her grandmother, Val Thomas. The community wishes Tausha the best and prays that all will go well for Tausha and her baby.

Pleasantville TOPS

Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 10 weigh-ins. There were three KOPS and seven TOPS, with Darlene as the top loser and Barb was the KOP.

The challenges are: Watch portions and watch carbs. The positive thought is “Did you call or e-mail someone?”

Barb’s menu was chosen, Cathy won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.

For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.

Church schedules

— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m., youth group (parsonage). Monday, 6 p.m., birthday bash. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.

— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.

— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Tonight, 6, ladies group. Friday, FAN night, 6 p.m., dinner. Saturday, 7:30 a.m., Men With Vision; 9, “Experiencing God.” Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship with guest speaker Faith Shingledecker and nursery available. Monday, 6 p.m., COA meeting. Tuesday, 6 p.m., men’s group.

— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Thursday, 5 p.m., 60+; 6:30, session meeting. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Travis Hicks; toddler time after children’s message.

— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Tonight, 4:30-6:30, pancake supper. Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Laugh Again” led by Pastor Janet; pies available. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle on “Active Faith.”

— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — Tonight, 6:30, worship team; 7:30, prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship with guest speakers, Rich and Laurie Sheriff, missionaries; 12:30 p.m., small group, “Learning to Pray Upsidedown.”

— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — Tonight, 6, prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.

— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye — Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Thursday, 6 p.m., board meeting. Saturday, 9 a.m., work day, (life center). Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.

— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Tonight, 6, Bible study. Friday, 7 p.m., movie night. Sunday, 10 a.m., worship; 11, Sunday school; 6 p.m., Youth group (parsonage). Monday, 6 p.m., birthday bash.

Upcoming events

— Pleasantville Methodist Church will have a pancake supper this evening in their fellowship hall. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the meal will include pancakes, sausage, beverage and dessert, for a donation. Take-outs will be available. Take a break, and let someone else fix your meal. They hope to see you there.

— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.

— Friday is the last day to register for the Titusville Ladies Conference, which will be held Oct. 18-19. The conference will be held at Titusville Presbyterian Church with the theme, “Trust” and this year’s guest speaker is Dori Drabek from California. She has been involved with Women’s Ministries for more than 30 years and wants to share God’s extraordinary love for women with women and encourage them to know him personally.

Oct. 18 events begins with registration, a dessert fellowship and at 7, music and a message. Oct. 19 begins with a continental breakfast, followed by worship and a message. Lunch will be served, followed by another worship session and the conference will close at 3 p.m. For more information, phone 827-1829. Although, the conference will be at Presbyterian Church, parking will be available at two other churches and shuttle service provided. Remember, registration is due Friday.

— Grand Valley Methodist Church is having Movie Night this Friday. The movie “Pilgrim’s Progress” will begin at 7 p.m. and refreshments will be available. There is no charge and anyone interested is welcome to attend.

— On Saturday, the Grand Valley Fire Hall will have a fall auction. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6 p.m.

— Burt’s annual haunted hayride will be this Saturday, and it is expected to be “the spookiest and scariest ride yet.” The ghosts, ghouls and goblins will gather at 23040 Fleming Road and rides will begin at dusk. Anyone interested is encouraged to come and take a ride. After the ride, there will be free snacks and drinks around a big bonfire. All donations go to help local families in need.

— Saturday is the traditional Columbus Day, but Monday is the official holiday. Banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed that day. Titusville schools will be operating as usual.

— Love INC will serve a curb-side chicken dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., this Sunday at Scheide Park. The meal includes half a chicken and “all the fixins,” and they are packed to go. Pull up on the Main Street side of Scheide Park and order, then drive around and pick it up on the Spring Street side. Enjoy a good meal and support a good cause. For more information, phone Love INC, at 827-4882.

— The Alzheimer Caregiver’s Support Group will meet at 2:30 p.m., Tuesday afternoon in Emerson Parlor of Titusville Presbyterian Church. Marcia Garrett and Carol Morgan have had special training to lead the group. They invite anyone who lives with or cares for someone with Alzheimer’s or any kind of dementia to join them. If you have any questions, call Marcia, at 827-7404.

— Shamburg Christian Church of God has scheduled their fall soup and pie supper for Nov. 2. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Family Life Center.

Military list

Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.

Prayer list

Our prayer list includes Tina Van Cise, Kyle Miller, Lloyd Jackson, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Jerry Potter, Sue Wagner, Elwin Van Cise, Mary Ann Kopper, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Gary Fratus, Bob Lieder, Richard Kinney, Mike Peterson, Pat Reynolds, Audrey Walters and Jami Hillman.

Birthday list

This week birthday greetings go to John Smith and Dylan Walters on Oct. 10, Doug Edwards, Sandy Tyler, Charlie Fox, Jeny Kinnear and Cindy Pettit on Oct. 11, Brandon Seeley on Oct. 12, Tom Hoepfl and Dillion Spear on Oct. 13, Trinia Andrews on Oct. 14 and Becky Edwards, Debbie Johnson, Chad Sterling and Priscilla Vanderhoof on Oct. 16.

Anniversaries

Happy anniversary to Judy and Gary Abrams on Oct. 11, Jacie and Alan Ongley and Jackie and Jason Lane on Oct. 12 and Donna and Wayne Ferry on Oct. 15.

May everyone have a wonderful day.

