Enterprise Methodist Church changes date of annual Swiss steak dinner

“This is my commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you.” All through his ministry, Jesus talked about love. People were meant to love each other, not just their family or friends but all people — even enemies. Real love means to be kind and helpful. Jesus loved all people and he wanted his followers to do the same.

This verse from John was the main scripture for the men’s revival held Sept. 21 in Saegertown. The revival was sponsored by the Allegheny Region Men of Grace, with the theme “Living with Christ Challenge,” and Carl and Ron Wright from Enterprise Methodist Church attended. A continental breakfast was served and the revival began at 9 a.m. Pastor Delroy Simpson and Pastor Chris Livermore were the speakers and they both stressed the importance of men doing what they are supposed to do. “Men need to step up to the role they were meant to be in — leadership.” (They were not referring to being head of a company.)

Shadow of the Statue, a band from the Cambridge Springs area, provided special music. Steve McGranahan from Altoona, called the “world’s strongest redneck,” gave his testimony. He took straight 60-cent nails and bent them together. He said nails are meant to hold things together and God’s laws will hold us together.

“Don’t bend rules in life,” he said. He used a deck of cards, giving a Christian meaning to each card, and said when you follow God, you will be going the right way.

After Steve became a Christian, he wasn’t sure what to do with his life. One night, he had a dream about being a Christian comedian, but he just passed it off. Two months later, he had the same dream, and he realized God was telling him what to do. He has been on the 700 Club and visits different churches and organizations, using his strength to share his testimony. At the revival, he took a horseshoe and made it into a heart.

Ron said Steve’s message was funny but inspiring. He made eye contact and looked at everyone, as though he were talking to that one person. Ron and his dad enjoyed the program and visiting with the other men present. The morning was well-spent and they plan to go again.

Recent events

— The first meeting of the Pleasantville Centennial 2021 planning committee was held last week with six citizens participating. Many suggestions were brought forward for events, memorabilia, souvenirs and publicity. The festival committee will be working to coordinate their activities with the centennial events.

They want to focus on the history of the pottery and lumber industries and their influence on Pleasantville history. Another suggestion was to have Old Home Days for any and all people who lived in Pleasantville at one time.

The next meeting will be held Oct. 23, at 6:30 p.m., in the borough building. This isn’t just for borough residents. Anyone in the area who is interested in Pleasantville’s history or the celebration is encouraged to attend. The committee will welcome your input.

Sympathy

Many people in the area were patients of Dr. Dunn, who served the Titusville area about 50 years. Most of them will also remember his nurse, Vicki, who was so friendly and kind, always ready to do what she could to help. After Dr. Dunn retired, Vicki started working for Oil Valley Internal Medicine in Titusville. Vicki Finley died last week. Many people didn’t know her last name but they haven’t forgotten her. Our sympathy goes to her family. May God give them comfort and peace.

Sympathy also goes to the family of George Hawthorne from Hydetown, who died on Saturday. George attended Faith Community Church in Enterprise and provided special music by playing the wash tub — “and he was good.” Later, his son came and while his dad played the tub, Victor played his guitar and they sang. May God give strength and comfort to the Hawthorne family.

Pleasantville TOPS

Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at Pleasantville Community Church with 13 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 9 pounds and one turtle (weight stayed the same). There were four KOPS and nine TOPS, with Sally as the top loser and Janet was the KOP.

The challenges are: Portion control and eat a salad every day. The positive thought is “Did you eat after 7:30 p.m.?”

Sally’s menu was chosen, Belinda won the 25-cent fund and Janet won 50/50.

For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.

Church schedules

— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Sunday, 9 a.m., worship and communion; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m., youth group (parsonage). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study; 7:30 p.m., council.

— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Tonight, 6, ladies group. Saturday, 9 a.m., “Experiencing God;” 11, chili cook off; noon to 6 p.m., soup luncheon. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship with nursery available. Tuesday, 6 p.m., men’s group.

— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship and communion with guest speaker Rev. Rick Cepris.

— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Laugh Again” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle on “obedient faith.”

— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — Tonight, 6:30, worship team. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., small group, “Learning to Pray Upsidedown.”

— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — Tonight, 6, prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.

— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye — Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship and communion; 11:15 a.m., Sunday school.

— Grand Valley Methodist Churvch, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Tonight, 6, Bible study; 7 p.m., G & S. Sunday, 10 a.m., worship and communion; 11, Sunday school; 6 p.m., youth group (parsonage).

Upcoming events

— October is here. It is a busy month with many activities. It is also Pastor Appreciation Month. Take time to let your pastor know you are glad you have him. Do something that says “Thank you.”

— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.

— Students in the Titusville School District will have an extra long weekend. There is no school on Friday, and classes will resume at the regular time on Monday.

— There are many things going on this weekend, so no one should say, “There’s nothing to do.” The ladies retreat at Miracle Mountain Ranch in Spring Creek will be held this weekend. There are a variety of activities and learning experiences to draw one closer to the Lord. The retreat is open to women from all denominations. For more information, phone (814) 664-7673.

— Franklin’s annual Applefest will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday with musical entertainment, art and craft vendors, children’s activities and all kinds of food — many involving apples. There will be a big crowd, so don’t be in a hurry. Take your time and enjoy the day.

— It is also time for hunting season. Junior hunters can start hunting squirrel and rabbits this Saturday and their season will continue through Oct. 19. Junior hunters are those who are 12 to 16 years old without a license or those who have a junior license.

Archery season for deer also begins this Saturday and will continue through Nov. 16. There are a lot of deer in the area this year. Follow the rules and regulations and hunt safely. There may be people just out walking, enjoying a fall day. Good luck to all hunters.

— Pleasantville Community Church will have a chili cook off this Saturday and anyone interested is welcome to participate. All chili should be at the church by 11 a.m. and judging will be between noon and 2 p.m. For more information, or to register, call the church, at (814) 589-7526. The church will also be having a soup lunch between noon and 6 p.m., so stop and enjoy a bowl of soup.

— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Oct. 16. There is no age limit but you must meet income requirements. There is no charge for the food boxes but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, phone Pleasantville Methodist Church, at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.

— Enterprise Methodist Church will have their annual Swiss steak dinner on Oct. 17, instead of Oct. 10. Please note the date change.

— For the next 10 days, family and friends of Joe and Mary Burt will be working on the Haunted Hayride. It is expected to be the spookiest and scariest ride yet. All ghosts, ghouls and goblins will gather at 23040 Fleming Road on Oct. 12, and rides will begin at dusk. There will be free snacks and drinks around the big bonfire after the ride, and anyone interested is encouraged to join them. All donations will stay to help local families in need.

— There will be a fall auction at the Grand Valley Fire Hall on Saturday, Oct. 12. The doors will open at 5 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6 p.m.

Military list

Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.

Prayer list

Our prayer list includes Tina Van Cise, Bob and Nancy Brown, Kyle Miller, Lloyd Jackson, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Jerry Potter, Sue Wagner, Elwin Van Cise, Mary Ann Kopper, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Gary Fratus, Bob Lieder, Richard Kinney, Mike Peterson, Pat Reynolds, Audrey Walters and Jami Hillman.

Birthday list

This week’s birthday greetings go to Belinda Wright, Abbi Mott and Nathan Wright on Oct. 3, Dustin Van Cise and Rusty Bingman on Oct. 4, Jeremy Drake on Oct. 5, Scott Krisnicki on Oct. 6, Brenda Burns on Oct. 8 and Mike Firster on Oct. 9.

Anniversaries

Happy anniversary to Dottie and Roger Shreve on October 4.

May everyone have a wonderful day.

Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.