Good morning to all my readers from near and far. I hope that you are finding new positives for this first month of 2021. Any pick-me-up that comes along should be celebrated, as we just emerged from a year of less than ideal situations.
Churches
—The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments has been restored following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study class bega on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the Blooming Valley UMC. Classes start at 6:30 p.m.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes following have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
— The Bible study meets on Tuesday evenings at.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate, is now being livestreamed in order to reach students, as the school district has gone to a hybrid schedule for the present time.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister. Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m., with the worship hour to be held at 11 a.m.
Condolences
— David Anderson passed away last week. He was known to many Townville High School Eagles as Coach Anderson, as well as the Physical Education teacher.
— Doug Warner passed recently. He was a 1967 graduate of Townville High School. Doug is survived by his sister, Pam (Warner) Tidd. He was a member of the Townville High School Facebook page.
— Bruce James Davis passed on New Year’s Eve. He was a 1975 graduate of Townville High School. He grew up in the Chapmanville area.
We express our many sympathies for the families who remain behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Council wishes to relay information to the residents of the borough. As of the beginning of January, the new company picking up the trash will be Raccoon Refuse Garbage Services for at least the calendar year of 2021. Hopefully, the pick-up day will still be Monday. If the date changes, information will be updated. The limit of two bags or cans per week is still in place.
— Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302 for more details.
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form. For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.
School news
The PENNCREST School District has set the ABABC attendance schedule to continue until Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 for grades four to 12. Kindergarten through third grade are presently attending from Monday to Thursday, with all students having Fridays off due to deep cleaning of classrooms and buildings. The schedule has been evaluated and the latest update is that the attendance will be resumed on Tuesday, Jan. 26 for a full return to Monday through Friday school attendance. More information is posted on the PENNCREST website at penncrest.org.
Students will have no school on Monday, Jan. 18 due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
The PENNCREST School District board meeting is tonight. It will be closed for in-person attendance. Individuals may attend via Zoom at penncrest.org/board.
The full meeting schedule can be found at that site. Use the site address to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meeting. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month. The work sessions are held on the Monday before the public board meeting at 7 p.m.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11, 2021.
This free meal program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free meal distributions will be done in a drive-thru brown bag package fashion. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools.
The Maplewood Tigers athletic program has been shut down until Jan. 19. The boys varsity basketball team is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, Jan. 19 with a Region 2 game at Iroquois. The girls basketball team is scheduled to host Cochranton on Wednesday, Jan. 20 in a Region 2 game. The varsity wrestling team’s first match of the season is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 21 at home against Union City.
From the kitchen
Now that all the Christmas goodies are eaten, or too stale to enjoy, it is time to find a different sweet to try that is not so indulgent.
“Greek Yogurt Monster Cookie Dough Dip” is packed with protein and is sweet enough to still think of it as a treat to serve your crowd.
Begin with 2/3 cup of plain Greek yogurt. Stir in 1 tablespoon of brown sugar, 1 tablespoon of creamy peanut butter or peanut butter powder and 1/4 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Blend well, then add in 1 tablespoon of chocolate chips, 1 tablespoon of chocolate candies, like mini M&Ms, and 1 tablespoon of granola.
Serve with apple slices, pretzels, graham crackers or enjoy with just a spoon. This recipe can easily be doubled.
Have a happy ...
Those celebrating birthdays on Sunday are Rev. Beverly Spore and Mark Burnett. Sharing Jan. 18 are Nickolai Drake Dann, Elaine Smith and Bob Shreffler. Justin Powell, and Andromeda Holcomb share Jan. 19, while Jan. 20 is shared by Rahn Hill, Michael Jones and David Waid. Thursday, Jan. 21 is the birthday for Travis Mitcham, Fabiola Holcomb, Dylan Conners and Hazel McAlevy, with Jan. 22 being a day of celebration for Erin Kaszinski and Zachary Grzecka. The last birthday for the week is Theresa Mailliard on Jan. 23.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.