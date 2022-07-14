“The eternal God is your refuge, and underneath are the everlasting arms.”
The Israelites wanted out of Egypt, but they wanted things to be better “now.” Moses had to remind them that God was with them and would sustain them, but it would take time to reach the Promised Land.
People today are the same way. We want something and we want it now, but it doesn’t often work that way. It may take trials, patience and a long time before we actually reach that point where we want to be. Sometimes, we don’t get what we expected, but it is what was meant to be and it is good.
Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt and into the wilderness. It was years before they reached the Promised Land, but God was with them and provided for their needs.
Moses wrote a song for the people to sing, celebrating their deliverance from Egypt. He portrayed God as a dedicated mother eagle who can be trusted to teach her young how to fly, even though the experience must be scary for the little birds.
God created all things including all the animals, and it is amazing how animals have the power and the instinct to know what to do to protect themselves and their young.
God gave each one a type of protection. Eagles were made to fly, but they have to learn how. A mother eagle pads her nest with feathers, making it comfortable for her young eagles. She takes good care of them, but she also knows the time will come to teach them what they need to know.
When the time is right, the mother eagle moves the twigs around in the nest, making it uncomfortable for her young birds. Then she will pick up an eaglet, fly high into the sky and then drop the bird.
The little bird begins to free-fall, but the mother is not far away. She flies under the little bird and catches it on one strong wing. Then she goes back and drops the eaglet again, and then catches it. The mother bird repeats this process until the little bird flies on it’s own.
Even if it is hard, the mother bird’s love will not give up until her children have learned what they need to know.
Sometimes we have to go through difficult, even scary situations. God is right there with His arms underneath, ready to catch us when we fall. During the process, we may learn some new and exciting things. Remember, even in the worst situation, God is there.
“God’s love does not keep us from trials but sees us through them.”
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Kathy Zdarko, who passed away Friday, July 1, in Warren. The former Kathy Gibson grew up in the Enterprise area. She graduated from Titusville High School in 1960 and married Tony Zdarko. They raised seven children; Theresa, John, Lisa, Joe, Tom, Edwin and Julie (deceased). Kathy was a religious education teacher for the Roman Catholic Church for many years. She still has family in the Enterprise area including, sisters, Martha Thompson and Elsie Nedell and a brother, Tom Gibson. Another sister, Jeannette Gibson, lives in Titusville. May God give peace and comfort to her family.
Recent events
— Robin Frye, wife of Pastor Fred Frye of the Shamburg Christian Church of God, recently returned from a trip to Europe. She and her son, Randy, who is a music teacher, joined several others for an Educational First Tour. Their group left Pittsburgh at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 6, and flew to Newark. From there they flew to Montreal, and by then there were three groups, a total of 34 people.
They left Montreal and flew to Rome, arriving at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. (There is a six-hour difference in the time, and for some it was hard to get used to that the first day or two.)
First they went to the Pantheon, one of the oldest buildings and remarkable for its size, construction and design. It was dedicated in 609 as the church of the St. Maria Rotonda, but building actually started 600 years before.
The group had lunch, then walked all around. The tallest buildings in Italy are the churches. In ancient times, the people held God higher than anyone, so places of worship were the highest. Other buildings could not be higher than five stories, but churches could.
They visited the Trivia Fountain, where people threw in coins and made a wish. The money collected is given to charities. Next, they walked around the coliseum. It was 10 to 12 miles and it was 95 degrees, but they did it.
Robin said their tour guide was great. He not only knew the history of the places they went, but he had many other interesting things to tell them about each area.
They saw The Mouth of Truth, which referred to the virtue of being honest. The Sistine Chapel was something to see. There were three halls, each 100 yards long. One was covered with paintings, one with tapestries and one with ornate pictures and paintings on the walls and ceiling.
It was beautiful, but they were not allowed to take pictures there. St. Peter’s Basilica took 100 years to build and was completed in 1609. The interior is filled with many masterpieces — paintings, statues and other art work. The Pope gives a daily mass there.
The group spent three days in Rome, then went to Italy. The Pallazzo Vecchio is in Florence, and the Uffizi Gallery is part of it. The statues are amazing — such delicate details.
Amerigo Vespucci, Leonardo da Vinci, Galileo and David from the Bible are only a few of the many statues in the gallery.
In Paris, they saw the outside of the Notre Dame. The Arc de Triuomphe is an ark dedicated to those who served during the revolution of France and to servicemen since who have fought for their country. The Eiffel Tower was under construction, so they couldn’t go in there.
The next stop was England. They went through the chunnels, that is riding a train which went under water. They saw London Bridge, the Tower of London, Buckingham Palace and the crowned jewels and the tower with Big Ben (the clock). They drove past West Minister Abbey.
During the trip, Robin tried some new foods. Jelot was like a vegetable tart with eggplant, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes and stone mustard on a fluffy crust. Gelato was a dish of Italian ice cream and macaron was a cookie, very light and not as sweet, but Robin liked all three. They also had American favorites like pizza and lasagna while there.
The group left at 9:30 in the morning. There were several teenagers, the youngest being 13 and the oldest one on the trip was 50+.
Everyone got along well and had a good time. They returned to the United States on Wednesday, June 15. Remember, there is a six- hour difference and another adjustment, but it worked out.
Robin said it was good to get home, but she was glad she and Randy went. She enjoyed the whole trip, but her favorites were the Sistine Chapel and the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace. She is thankful she was able to go and has many pictures and memories.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 6 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 3 1/2 pounds and one turtle (weight stayed the same). There were four TOPS and two KOPS, with Kathy as the top loser and Sally and Loretta were the KOPS.
The challenges are: Watch your portions, Drink water and eat fruit. The positive thought was: “Did you eat anything with white sugar?”
Belinda’s menu was chosen, Karen won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet this Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. Weigh-in will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship. Monday, 6 p.m., Charge Information Session.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Garage and Bake sale. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship service with guest speakers Ken and Cindy Hall.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Tonight, Council and Trustees meeting. Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8, prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion) with guest speaker Mike Cable.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 8:30 a.m., Bible study Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship. Monday, 6 p.m., Charge Information Session.
Scheduled events
This is a big week for Pleasantville. There will be a fish fry from 4:30 to 7, this evening at the pavilion behind the fire hall. Joe Kovach will provide music from 5 to 7, and Brian Anderson will have Gellyball from 5 until they are done.
The Pleasantville festival officially begins at 4 on Thursday evening. Vendors will be present from 4 to 9, Thursday and Friday, and there will be a potato bake during that time.
Kids inflatable fun will be held from 5 to 9 both evenings and Gellyball will be held both nights. The kitchen will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and there will be a silent auction from 5 to 9 each evening inside the fire hall.
Some of the items in the auction are: a boy’s bike, a girl’s bike, Harry Potter’s Build a Bear, a lottery tree, a $100 bill and many types of baskets.
On Thursday from 5 to 7 is Kids’ Night, so if you want to bring children that would be a good time. The Gymnastic Team will be in the pavilion from 5 to 6:30. Randy and Debbie Locke will have their dogs for “Paws for Cause” near the pavilion from 5 to 7, and the children will be allowed to interact with the dogs.
Community Show and Tell with fire trucks, police cars, race cars, etc will be held from 5 to 7 and Jim Felix will present “Sounds of Elvis” from 7 to 9.
The specials on Friday evening include RC Racers Fun from 5 to 7, Kids Power Wheels Demolition Derby from 6 to 7 and RC Drag Races for kids and adults from 7 to 9. From 6 to 9, there will be Music with EJ the DJ. .
Saturday will begin with vendors from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the Southern Tier Garden Tractor Pull will be at 11.
The parade will begin at 4 on Merrick Street, go down and turn on Main, follow it to the light and then turn down to the fire hall.
Registration for the Cornhole Tournament begins at 4:30, EJ the DJ will provide music from 4:30 to 6:30 and Gellyball will be from 4:30 to 10. The Cruise In will be from 5 to 7, Kids Inflatable Fun will be from 5 to 10 and the Route 8 Band will be in the pavilion from 7 to 10.
The festival will end with fireworks at 10 p.m., done by Enterprise resident Jeff Gibson.
— Faith Community Church will have a garage sale this Saturday at the church, with a variety of items. There will also be all kinds of baked goods available, and if you are hungry, hot dogs, hot sausage sandwiches and drinks will be for sale.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall next Wednesday. There is no charge for th food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name and phone number, and someone will call you back.
— The Tiger Maple String Band will provide music bluegrass music from 7 to 9, Monday evening, at Scheide Park in Titusville. There is no charge, but those attending should bring their own lawn chair.
— Love INC is having “Tidbit Tuesday,” a different topic each week on a subject that might interest people. Next Tuesday, the topic is “Basic Home Finance Planning” by Bill Dale. The sessions are held from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Love INC building, 220 West Central Avenue in Titusville. Refreshments are available and there is a weekly door prize. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— The third annual Hilltop Hallelujah will be held on Saturday, July 23, at the Pleasantville Fire Department pavilion. It is a praise and worship gathering with various styles of music by local musicians, including Jay and Friends, Harry Davies and the Pleasantville Community Church Jam Band. Special guests will be Mark and Cindy Maynard who won the 2016 Mountain State Gospel Awards Duet of the Year.
Along with the musical entertainment, a lunch will be served and there will be activities for children and there is no charge for anything. The event is sponsored by the Pleasantville Community Church, and you are invited to come early and stay for the day. Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the music. The event will be held, rain or shine. For more information, call Colleen at (814) 589-7791.
—Relay for Life is an event that takes donations that will go to the American Cancer Society. This year’s event will be a drive-thru at Burgess Park on Aug. 20. If you would like to have a luminary in memory of someone, call Sue Ongley at (814) 589-1434. She has the forms and can answer any questions you may have. Also, if you would like to help with the event, let her know.
Military list
We continue to remember Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Noah Willis, Bill Wencil, Sydney Callahan, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Jay Bowes, Ben Nosko, Dalton Burns, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Autumn Kinney and Austin Kinney.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Barb Van Epps, Tammy Jones, Sandy Peterson, Martha Thompson, Mary Ann Kopper, Audrey Walters, Jami Hillman, Richard Kinney, Lanny Pollard, Paul Thompson and Gary Fratus. Pray for America and our country, our leaders and peace for all.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Jenny Johnson, Peggy Yonek, Alfred Kinney and Peg Fleming on July 14, Steve Hart on July 15, Heather Morris, Evie Lingo and Diane Walters on July 16, Paige Lindquist, Sheila Lord and Kristine Hawthorne on July 17, Amanda Sines, Heather Gates and Emily Lockhart on July 18, Aimee Pepple and Kierston Wheeling on July 19 and Cheri Clingerman, Oliva Ruth, Dottie Grant, A. J. MacQuarry and Rick Kolcum on July 20.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Marie and Shawn Swogger n July 14, Alberta and Randy Drake, Jenny and Tom Abrams and Charlene and Brian Nadolny on July 15, Kaby and Kirk Drake and Deb and Mike Cherry on July 16, Barb and Dave McCauley and Charlotte and Jim Schaffner on July 17 and Becky and Doug Edwards on July 20. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.