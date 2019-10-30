“And I give them eternal life; and they shall never perish. . .” Friday is All Saints’ Day, a day the Christian Church set aside to commemorate all the saints of the church, living and dead. The date was first recorded by Pope Gregory III (731-741) when he dedicated a chapel on Nov. 1, in honor of all saints. Some churches still honor All Saints’ Day, but there are others don’t.
There are people from years ago who have been recognized as “saints,” but the word saint also has another meaning, “a holy or godly person; one extraordinarily charitable, patient, self-denying etc.” One genealogist discovered a new way to look at “All Saints’ Day.”
Walking through a cemetery one day, she felt a loss as she looked at names of grandparents and great grandparents, some she never knew. A movement caught her eye, and she turned to see a rabbit scampering among the headstones. Then she heard the sounds of birds, and God’s message became clear: Even in death, new life prevails. Life in the cemetery was God’s reminder that death was not God’s final word. The feeling of loss she had felt went away.
As days passed, she understood more about the lives that came before her and she wrote: “I watched my son throw a baseball left-handed, like my grandfather; I thought of my brother, the only one of us tall enough to have stood eye-to-eye with our Papa; my husband said that his grandma seemed to be right beside him and our daughter when they baked grandma’s favorite snickerdoodle cookies.”
Look around. A part of people who have passed or something they loved goes on, keeping their spirits alive. God makes all things new, but the good parts of the old are never left completely behind. Think about that on All Saints’ Day.
— Some strange and interesting creatures roamed through Enterprise on Saturday afternoon. Trick or treat was held from 1-3 p.m. and some of the characters were: a little genie, witch with her broom, police girl, skeleton, peacock, butterfly, boy riding a horse (stick horse), fireman and Spider-man. One person reported a unique costume — the girl had painted a skeleton on her T-shirt and it was very precise and accurate. She wore a mask and was just different. Thompson’s store had about 30 trick or treaters.
— Enterprise Methodist Church had a special service on Sunday. The opening hymn was “Saved to Tell Others,” and Nancy Kopf was the guest speaker. She was a school teacher, but felt called to go to Peru. The poverty of the people along the Amazon River affected her deeply, and she wanted to do what she could to help. She became friends with Armando, who was her guide and translator. She saw people laying down, waiting for a glass of water, and many people died because the water wasn’t good.
After she returned to the United States, she did what she could to raise money and told others about the situation and many wanted to help. She was able to get enough money to provide good drinking water to the villages she visited. She found out that the people were often taken advantage of because they couldn’t read and she wanted to teach them to read. She encourages people to “adopt a school” and help provide supplies for students. Bibles were scarce in Peru, and often even ministers didn’t have a Bible. When she’s in Peru, Nancy gathers things the people have made, brings the items back to the States and sells them. That money and donations she receives is used to buy school supplies and Bibles, and always, she runs out of Bibles. She has shown so much love for the people that they love and respect her.
Nancy talked about gifts she had received here, and then told about the three greatest gifts she has ever received. In on village, a little puppy almost drown in the river, but one lady ran in and got it out. She gave the puppy to Nancy, and many didn’t think it would survive, but it did. Nancy couldn’t bring the dog back with her, so she left it at the village. When she returned, the dog was there to greet her, and he did that for 12 years. That dog was her first great gift.
While visiting an orphanage one day, she saw a boy in a wheelchair, who always seemed sad. He never smiled. Nancy took him outside and became friends with him. The first time he smiled was her second great gift.
The village had a man who took care of medical problems, not a “medicine man” but not a doctor. Nancy said, “if you can get him on your side,” that makes a difference. He did come to believe and trust in her and he gave Nancy a stone and told her to take it and put it in a necklace. She did just that and wears the necklace regularly. That stone was her third great gift.
During the service, Nancy took time to talk to the children and explain things to them. When she mentioned Amazon, one boy asked if they had internet in Peru, and she told him, no, and explained that the Amazon River is the largest in the world. The children listened and asked questions and they enjoyed the service, too.
The closing hymn was “Pass It On,” which is what Nancy has done and what we all should do, wherever we are. Nancy left Enterprise and went to Sanford to speak at the church there, then spoke at the Grand Valley church. After the Grand Valley service, everyone from all three churches had been invited to dinner in the fellowship hall of the Grand Valley church. Items made from the people in Peru were on display. Those present enjoyed looking at the items and visiting with Nancy.
Nancy has been to Peru 32 times and is planning a visit in March. She usually visits twice a year, in March and in June. Each visit involves a service project — building something, painting or repairing or helping at a school. If anyone is interested and would like to go to Peru with her, get in touch with her. Nancy will answer your questions and give you the information you need.
— Faith Community Church had their worship service on Sunday, followed by a Thanksgiving dinner. The church furnished the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy and everyone brought a dish to share. About 40 were present and everyone enjoyed the dinner and the fellowship.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 12 weigh-ins. There were four KOPS and eight TOPS, with Foxy as the top loser.
The challenge is: No candy. The positive thought is “Did you have a soft drink?”
Kathy’s menu was chosen, Sherree won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
There will be no meeting this week, only a weigh-in at Cathy’s. For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school; 3 p.m., Charge Conference (Lander); 6 p.m., Youth group (parsonage). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Tonight, 6, Ladies Group with Marian Hartley. Thursday, 6 p.m., Trunk or Treat. Saturday, 9 a.m., “Experiencing God.” Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship and nursery available; 4 p.m., Youth. Monday, 6 p.m., COA meeting. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s group and Ladies group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., holiday bazaar (PVFH). Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. John Devey.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Laugh Again,” led by Pastor Janet; 6 p.m., Trunk or Treat. Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity/Promise Keepers (Titusville Alliance Church); 9:50, worship; 11, Friendship Circle on “Faith That is Tested;” 2:30 p.m., concert by Joe Kovach.
Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — Tonight, 6:30, worship team; 7:30, prayer meeting. Thursday, 6 p.m., Halloween treats. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., small group, “Learning to Pray Upsidedown;” 5, Missionaries from Costa Rica; service followed by dinner at Thomas Hall.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — Tonight, 6, prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye — Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Saturday, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m., Soup & Pie dinner. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Tonight, 6, Bible study; 7, G & S. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 3 p.m., Church Conference (Lander); 6 p.m., Youth group (parsonage).
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
Upcoming events
— The Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville Presbyterian Church from noon until 5 p.m., Thursday, and anyone eligible is encouraged to donate blood. General requirements are: must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, no tattoos or piercings within last year and be 17 years of age or older. Walk-ins are welcome and photo I.D. is required. Donating blood does not take much time and it is one of the best gifts you can give.
— Tomorrow is Halloween and what better time to have trick-or-treat. Grand Valley will have trick-or-treat from 5 to 6:30 p.m., then there will be a party at the fire hall at 6:30 p.m. Pleasantville and Titusville will have trick-or-treat from 6 to 7:30. and both towns will have special events. Pleasantville Methodist Church and Community Church will have trunk or treat, each in their own church parking lot, and there will be a photo booth at Pleasantville Community Church for those who want pictures of those interesting creatures. Pleasantville Free Methodist Church will also be handing out treats. Don’t forget, from 5 to 8 p.m., to visit the “haunted house” sponsored by the Titusville police and fire departments. Wherever you go, be careful and kids should not eat treats until parents say it’s “OK.” If you are driving during trick-or-treat, drive slowly and carefully. Have a happy Halloween!
— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will have a bake sale beginning at 9 a.m., Friday, at Northwest Bank in Titusville. They will have cookies, pies, sweet breads, fudge, pumpkin rolls and other baked goods. Proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.
— Pleasantville’s annual Holiday Bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., this Saturday, at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. There will be tables with a variety of baked goods, crafts and other items. Pleasantville Presbyterian Church will have a table and Alf’s Angels will have the dessert bar along with dishcloths and nuts. It’s a good time to do some Christmas shopping, Take time to stop and browse around. You just might see that special gift you need.
— Turkey season will begin this Saturday and continue through Nov. 16, and many turkey have been seen in the area. Archery deer season will also continue through Nov. 16, and two more hunters reported getting a deer. All hunters should follow rules and regulations and be careful.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God will have their fall Soup & Pie dinner this Saturday in the Family Life Center and serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The meal is all the soup you can eat and there will be several soups to chose from: Chicken noodle, chicken tortellini, cheese burger soup, stuffed pepper soup, cheese potato soup, ham and bean soup, vegetable soup, corn chowder, mystery soup and chili. The dinner also includes crackers, rolls, beverage and a slice of pie for dessert, with a variety of pies to chose from and the cost is by donation. Have dinner with friends and enjoy a good meal.
— Daylight savings time changes this weekend. Before you go to bed Saturday night, turn your clocks back one hour or you will be an hour early on Sunday.
— Men of Integrity/Promise Keepers will meet at 6:30 a.m., Sunday at Titusville Alliance Church. Men of all denominations are welcome to attend.
— Joe Kovach, the pianist at Pleasantville Methodist Church, will give a concert at 2:30 this Sunday, at the Methodist Church. The theme is “Songs of American Settlers” and Pastor Janet Sill invites the public to attend.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church will have a special service at 5, Sunday evening. Dennis and Lyle Leon, missionaries to Costa Rica, will be speaking about their work. They are overseer’s of Conference Connected Community “The Unot School.”
— Nov. 5 is election day. Many places don’t have a chance to vote for leaders, and we should not take it lightly. It is not just a privilege, it is a duty of citizens. Be prepared before you go, then vote. Southwest Township residents vote at Enterprise Methodist Church. Pleasantville and Allegheny Township residents vote at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. No matter what you have to do that day, don’t forget to vote.
— Students in the Titusville School District will have Nov. 7-8 off due to Act 80. If you need to make arrangements, there is no school next Thursday and Friday.
— The Second Harvest Food Pantry will be in Pleasantville a week early in November. The mobile food pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Nov. 13. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, phone Pleasantville Methodist Church, at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
— The Pleasantville Ministerium decided to do something different for Thanksgiving this year. In the past, they have had a Thanksgiving service on Wednesday evening, the night before Thanksgiving. This year there will be a service at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Nov. 24, but the evening will begin with a dinner. A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the community is invited. After the meal, Debbie Miller will talk about LOVE INC and what God is doing through the churches to transform lives.
Birthday list
Several people have a birthday on Halloween: Brandi Burr, Tausha Thomas, Miranda Johnson, Maxine Carson and Kelly Johnson. Birthday greetings also go to Kaby Drake, Brad Wright, Jared Ongley, Charity Anderson and David Perry on Nov. 1, Martha Thompson, Anna Brasher, Joshua Moore and David Slocum on Nov. 3, Brenda Bossar on Nov. 4, Joyce Tucker, Anna Shetler and John Uber on Nov. 5 and Brian Gates on Nov. 6.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
