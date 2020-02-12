“Love one another; as I have loved you.” That was the new commandment that Jesus gave His apostles the night He was betrayed. There were no “ifs” in His statement. “If they belong to a certain race or religious group,” “if they have a certain social status” or “if they live in a particular place.” None of that - nationality, denomination, social status or anything else - matters. Jesus said, “love one another.”
Bishop Fulton Sheen once told an audience, “‘Liking’ everyone is impossible, but we can ‘love’ everybody. Liking is in the feelings and we don’t have much control over our feelings, but love is in the will and it can be commanded. We can overcome our dislike with love, as Jesus commanded us.”
Jesus also said, “Love the Lord thy God with all thy heart . . . and thy neighbor as thyself.” It is easier to show love to someone else if you feel loved yourself.
The following was written several years ago, but it applies today: “My everyday miracle is that God loves me each and every day. He has loved me from the second I was conceived. He has loved me through all of my failings and fallings. He has loved me even though I was really, really angry with Him after my mother died. He has loved me through my doubts. He has loved me through my fears. He has loved me through some not-so-wise decisions. No matter what I do, or where I go, or what I say, God loves me. And there is no better feeling, and there is no greater miracle.”
How much better our world would be if more people really felt that way. As Valentine’s Day approaches, remember that God loves you and He wants you to share that love with others. Sometimes just a smile or a kind word is all that it takes to lift a spirit. Show love to others, not just one day but every day. You will brighten the day for another and also feel better yourself.
“Love wasn’t put in your heart to stay. Love isn’t love until you give it away.”
Recent events
— Last week I reported the birth of Julyssa May, daughter of Tausha Thomas and Matt Foote, and I left out five names. The baby was also welcomed by great grandparents Bev and Andy Gates, great grandma Betty Johnson and great great aunt and uncle Cathy and Dale Thomas. I apologize. I did not intend to offend anyone.
— Congratulations to Sherree and Rodney Yochum on another grandchild. Jensen Ryan Jax, son of Stacy and Kris Yochum, was born Jan. 27, 2020. The baby is also the grandson of Flo and Ernie McCain. Best wishes to the whole family and may God bless this little boy.
— The 60+ group met last Thursday at the Hills in the Forest Restaurant, with five ladies present. They enjoyed a good meal and just being together.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God had their annual birthday dinner after worship service on Sunday. The event was held in the Family Life Center with each table representing one or two months and a centerpiece representing that particular month. The most birthdays were in March. Pastor Fred Frye offered the blessing and everyone enjoyed the meal of ham, meatballs, baked beans, macaroni and cheese and a variety of salads and other dishes. Dessert was a birthday cake. Children had a good time playing with balloons. It was a fun day for all.
Pleasantville TOPS
— Due to weather conditions, Pleasantville TOPS did not meet last Thursday, so the challenge is the same: Keep your menu. Weather permitting, they will meet this Thursday. For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Saturday, 6 p.m., Family Night. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pick up chocolate orders. Friday, 4 to 8 p.m.. Chocolate Lover’s Dream Dessert Bar. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Session meeting. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship and communion with guest speaker Rev. Keith Sundberg.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “God Calling” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle, “Kingdom-Seeking Prayer.”
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Worship team; 7:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., Small group on “The Rock, the Road and the Rabbi.”
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley - Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting. Saturday, 5 p.m., Adult dinner (Pitt cafe). Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
Upcoming events
The Pleasantville Ministerium will meet at 3 this afternoon at the Pleasantville Community Church.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 19. There is no charge for the food boxes but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, phone the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will call you back.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for games, fellowship and lunch. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— Pleasantville Community Church is having a “chocolate days.” Those who ordered chocolate bouquets or chocolate mugs can pick them up Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who made reservations are reminded that the Chocolate Lover’s Dessert Bar will be open from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday. For more information, call the church at (814) 589-7526.
— Friday is Valentine’s Day. Do something special for the valentine in your life. You don’t have to spend a lot of money, but what you do should come from the heart. Happy Valentine’s Day to all.
— Students in the Titusville School District get a long weekend. There is no school Friday or Monday. Classes will resume at the regualr time on Tuesday. Enjoy your days off.
— A birthday celebration will be held this Saturday afternoon at the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department for Iva “Ivy” Schneider, who turned 90 on Tuesday. Iva grew up in Hydetown, married and has spent the last 68 years in the same house on the road between Enterprise and Grand Valley. For several years, she worked at Thompson’s Drug Store in Titusville. She retired long ago, but has kept busy doing things she enjoys.
Friends are invited to stop at the firehall from 1 to 5 p.m. to say “hello” and help her celebrate. She would love to see you. The community wishes her a wonderful celebration and may God bless her with a great year.
— The Enterprise Methodist Church will have Family Night this Saturday. The evening will begin at 6 with pizza and snacks, and there will be a movie at 7. There is no charge and anyone interested is welcome to come and join the fun.
— The annual Festival of Love, sponsored by the Pleasantville Ministerium, will be held this Sunday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church. People from different churches will be sharing their talents to praise God. If you would like to participate, contact one of the Pleasantville ministers. There is no speaker, it is just a time of singing and sharing and people of all denominations are welcome. The service will begin at 7, followed by a time of fellowship and refreshments.
— Monday is Presidents’ Day. Banks, post offices and all government agencies will be closed, and most schools. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday at most places.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church will have their Shrove Tuesday pancake supper on Feb. 25 in their fellowship hall. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the meal includes all the pancakes you can eat, sausage, beverage and dessert. The cost is by donation and take-outs will be available.
Military list
Our military list includes Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Mary Ann Kopper, Kyle Miller, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Jerry Potter, Elwin Van Cise, Lloyd Jackson, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Jami Hillman, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Mary Lou Tucker of Titusville will be 101 on Friday - Valentine’s Day. Mrs. Tucker has seen a lot of changes in her lifetime. She considers television the greatest invention and it has come a long way since then. The greatest national happening was Charles Lindbergh crossing the Atlantic Ocean in 1927. It was the first non-stop flight betweeen New York and Paris and most people thought it was impossible. She considered the Lindbergh baby kidnapping and death the greatest tragedy. Help her celebrate her birthday this Friday with a card or a phone call. She will be happy to hear from you.
Birthday greetings also go to Mary Benedict on Feb. 13, Patty Smith, Ben Reed and Tim Foster on Feb. 14, Samantha Edwards, Missy Eccles, Juanita Gibson, Dan Sliker and Bodey Nicols on Feb. 15, Darlene Perry, Rachel Baker, Pauline Craker and Brenda Romaniszyn on Feb. 16, Paula Beard, B.J. Frost and Betty Ann Lillie on Feb. 17 and Lori Johnson, Kevin Latshaw on Renee Johnson.
Anniverary
Happy anniversary to Althena and John Wright on Feb. 14.
May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.