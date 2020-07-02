Good morning to all as we enter the second half of 2020. Saturday is the nation’s birthday, as we celebrate Independence Day. Picnics, parties and fireworks may be a bit different this year, but the celebration is still strong for this amazing country that we live in. Enjoy the day, the privilege of freedom and remember the brave personnel who ensure that we maintain those rights they dutifully protect. Focus on the goodness in your family, neighbors and community to recognize the positives in our lives that we can be thankful for.
Church news
The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services will resume with worship at 9:15 a.m., and Sunday school classes following at 10:45. All the indoor safety guidelines of seating and the use of masks still should be practiced.
The Bible study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has restored Sunday worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services.
The new pastor will be a familiar face to the Townville area. Pastor Frank Weingard will be the new minister starting this Sunday.
Condolences
Ruth Drake, formerly of Townville, passed away Friday. She had been a member of the Townville Baptist Church. Ruth is survived by her two daughters, Janice Drake, of Townville and Nyla Kennemuth and family, of Florida. She is also survived by four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two sisters, Bessie Heath and Eleanor Docter.
We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Meal help
For families who need help in providing meals for their family, this information may be of help.
Free summer lunches are being offered by the Guys Mills E. Free Church at the Youth Center on state Route 198, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Tuesday and Thursday. This program began on June 23. The meals are prepared to pick up and go. If you have questions, call (814) 720-0399.
— The Meadville Soup Kitchen has reopened. Everyone must wear a mask. Patrons may only enter the kitchen once. The dining room tables have been separated to CDC standards. Workers at the Soup Kitchen ask that patrons eat and then leave to ensure room for others. Used dishes and trays need to be left in bins at the exit door. The exit and entry doors are different. Doors will be locked until the start time of 11:15 a.m. The serving line is open until 12:30 p.m.
— There are also Second Harvest of Erie mobile food giveaways for qualified families in Centerville and Meadville areas. Call Second Harvest to get the details at (814) 459-3663.
— “Food For Thought” is continuing its drive-thru food bags this summer, every Wednesday, at two locations. Instead of one location at the New Richmond Church, there will be two sites. One is at Chelby’s Hair Garage, in Townville, and the second is at St. Hippolytes Church on state Route 27 in the Frenchtown community. Both sites operate from 4:30-6 p.m. For food needed on a different day, email hzurasky123@gmail.com, or call Harry Zurasky at (814) 671-8310.
No questions are asked to anyone who drives through. Donations and volunteers are appreciated. Share this information with others who need this summer support for their families.
Remember, stay safe at home and keep positive thoughts and faith.
Class reunions
The Townville Class of 1975 45th High School Reunion is intended for this year.
Although the coronavirus has changed much, and folks really cannot celebrate this year, the class members still would like to get together with those who would like to meet.
The reunion is on Saturday, July 11 at the home of Carol Carpenter McAdams, 31911 state Route 408, Townville. Plans are to arrive at 4 p.m., with the intent to eat at 5:30. Bring a dish to share. The menu is divided for folks to know what is needed. Those whose names begin with: A-F (hot side), G-L (dessert), M-R (cold side) and S-Z (meat). Table service and tea/lemonade are provided. RSVP to Carol at (814) 720-4105.
The intent is to have a big celebration next year and hopefully more will be able to attend. It is planned for the weekend of the Old Home Days previously set dates for Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11.
There will also be a “70s Decade Reunion” the next day for any who would also like to attend. More information of this is as follows.
The 70s Decade of Townville/Maplewood High School Classmates are “Calling all Townville, Randolph, Maplewood — East/West and Maplewood Classmates and faculty from the 70s”. Join us at Carol Carpenter McAdams’ home from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, July 12. This is our fifth time to come together as a group. Plan to join us if you have not before. We are looking forward to spending time reminiscing with one another. Spread the word to others you may know and give them the details. Join our Facebook page to stay up-to-date (Townville/Randolph/Maplewood high school 1970’s annual picnic).
School news
The staff hours for Maplewood Elementary School will be as follows (unless guideline directives change); from June 8 until Aug. 31; Monday through Thursday from 6:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. each week. There will be no staff at the schools on Fridays during the summer.
From the kitchen
The recipe for this week is a diabetic’s “Crunchy Summer Vegetables Salad.” It would be a tasty addition to any summer picnic and perfect for a holiday celebration. Some preparations of veggies are necessary before you begin making the salad.
Cut the kernels from about five ears of corn to measure 2 1/2 cups of fresh corn kernels. Also, have 2 cups of fresh or frozen peas. In separate pots of boiling water, blanch the 5 cups of corn and the 2 cups of fresh or still frozen peas for two minutes. Rinse in cold water, drain well and place in a large bowl. Prepare 8 ounces of jicama that is peeled and julienned while you are doing the blanching of the other vegetables. If you cannot find jicama, you may use canned or fresh water chestnuts, or use celery.
Add the jicama (or its substitute), 8 ounces of fresh cauliflower that is trimmed and thinly sliced, and a large red bell pepper that has been seeded and julienned. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Just before serving, whisk together the dressing ingredients, which are two minced shallots, 2 tablespoons of white wine vinegar, 3 tablespoons of canola oil, 1/4 cup of snipped fresh chives, salt (if desired) and fresh ground pepper to taste. Pour over the vegetables and toss well. Serve at once. This recipe makes 12 servings. Each serving is 102 calories, or one carbohydrate, and 1/2 gram of fat on the diabetic exchange chart.
Have a happy...
Lauren Proper has the only birthday on Sunday, while Dalton Bond and Daniel Simmerman share the 6th. Sharing the 7th are Johnny Kent and Robert Burns. The 8th is being shared by Sue Black, Eleanor Docter, Sue Vanderhoof and Nancy Oberrath; with Debra Driscoll and Lydia Sleeman sharing the 9th. Aaron Gray will have the 10th to himself for celebrating his day. The last birthday for the week is Ana Drake Dann on the 11th.
Brett and Nicole Neely have their anniversary on the 9th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email me or get in touch via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
