The VA announced the reopening of in-person benefit services in select locations. Currently, 11 regional offices are open to the public. The reopening of other regional offices will depend on local conditions. They will follow CDC guidelines to include social distancing, face coverings, hand sanitizer and asking sick individuals to stay home. Veterans can still access the VA online or by phone.
Women veterans are the fastest growing veteran demographic. A wide variety of VA benefits are available to eligible women veterans. These benefits include disability compensation, pension, education and training, health care, home loans, insurance, vocational rehabilitation and employment and burial. The VA also has the Center for Women Veterans, Women Veteran Coordinators, health care for women veterans and benefits for survivors of military sexual trauma. Learn how to get started with Women Veterans Health Services. The Women Veterans Call Center can assist with further information through their online chat, text, or call (855) 829-6636.
The VA has expanded the options eligible veterans have on where they can receive a seasonal no-cost flu shot. Veterans can now receive a standard-dose or high-dose flu shot at their local VA health care facility, in-network community retail pharmacy or an urgent care location. Those who are eligible need to present a valid, government-issued ID at a covered location.
— Marine Corps Reserve Pvt. Jacob Cruz, 18, of Los Angeles, was a member of Company D, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force, which landed against stiff Japanese resistance on the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands. Cruz will be buried Nov. 13, 2020, in his hometown.
— Army Cpl. Robert C. Agard, Jr., 19, was a member of 2nd Platoon, 24th Reconnaissance Company, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on July 19, 1950, while conducting a night recon patrol with his unit near Taejon, South Korea. Interment services are pending.
— Marine Pfc. Henry E. Ellis, 22, was a member of Headquarters Company, 1st Service Battalion, 1st Marine Division. He was killed in action on Nov. 30, 1950, while defending the convoy of which he was a member near Koto-ri, North Korea. Interment services are pending.
— Marine Corps Cpl. Elmer E. Drefahl, 22, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Interment services are pending.
