Placements for Grand Valley Family Fun Show announced

It’s been a few decades since the Grand Valley area has had a section in the newspaper. My grandmother, Ardath Savitz, wrote the local news from 1985 to 1990. The last “Grand Valley Sanford Area News” column was in 1999.

I’m hoping to share current happenings, as well as our community’s history. All are welcome to contribute with any local events, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get togethers, family recipes and other such news items.

Upcoming events

— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department Fall Auction is Saturday at 5 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

— The Fall Turkey Party is Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Attendees must be 18 or over.

— The fire department is looking for vendors for a fall craft fair to take place on Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Megan Wright, at (814) 964-2548, or Lisa Johnson, at (814) 436-7623 or e-mail lisaj1367@yahoo.com for more details.

— The fire department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.

The department has work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.

Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m.

— Grand Valley’s Trick-or-Treat is scheduled for Oct. 31, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The Grand Valley Fire Hall’s Halloween party will start at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.

Church schedules

— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; worship is at 11 a.m.; youth group is at 6 p.m. (in the parsonage basement); Bible studies are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

Kids’ Club is on the first and third Thursdays at 5 p.m., at Sanford UM Church.

G&S Helping Hands is a group of people from the Grand Valley and Sanford churches that have come together to identify persons or families in the area who might benefit from a bit of extra love through greeting cards, gift cards, or other. They meet the first Wednesday of every month at the Grand Valley church at 7 p.m. These activities are open to all who wish to attend.

The youth group met for the first time on Oct 6. Seven teens were in attendance and everyone had a great time. The lesson time began with learning how to find the books of the Bible. Youth group is open for anyone in grades six to 12. Snacks will be provided at all meetings.

Tonight, at 7, the church will be showing “Pilgrim’s Progress” (animated version) with snacks provided. All are welcome to attend.

Oct. 27 will be a special day as the church will host Nancy Kopf, a missionary to Peru. She will be sharing stories about her 30 plus trips and her love for the people there. After church, parishioners will be having lunch, where people can have more one-on-one time with Nancy and see some of the items she has brought back with her.

— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m. Kids Club is on the first and third Thursdays of every month, at 5 p.m. The Kids Club will begin working on their Christmas program the first Monday of November, and is open to all children and teens. They will be meeting at 6 p.m. at the Sanford church.

This Sunday is Donut Sunday. Donuts and beverages will be provided after the service for all.

Birthdays

Happy birthday to Levi Wright (Oct. 5), our local historian, Jim Morrison (Oct. 8), Salenah Drake (Oct. 10) and Benjamin Tenney (Oct. 16).

Recipe

Pumpkin Cookies

Ingredients:

— 1 can pumpkin

— 1 cup sugar

— 1/2 cup shortening

— 1 egg

— 1 teaspoon milk

— 1 teaspoon vanilla

— 2 cups flour

— 2 teaspoon baking powder

— 1 teaspoon cinnamon

— 1/2 teaspoon salt

— 1 cup chocolate chips

Directions:

In a large bowl, cream shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, milk and vanilla. Add pumpkin; mix well. Combine the flour, cinnamon, baking soda, salt and baking powder; gradually add to creamed mixture and mix well. Stir in chocolate chips.

Drop by rounded tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake at 350° for 8-10 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.

Grand Valley Family Fun Show

The Grand Valley Family Fun Show was held on Sept. 29, with various horse competitions taking place. Listed below are the winners in each category.

Carrot Race

1. Morgan Sheely

2. Haylie Hepler

3. Dillon Byers

4. Logan Byers

5. Abby Gessner

6. Hialeah Stanton

Lead-In

1. Ellie Hanson

2. Rebekah Beebe

3. Kendall Gould

4. Cedura Thompson

5. Kynslee Hawley

6. Aubree Hawley

6. Carly Gould

6. Idella Quick

Bare Back Dollar

1. Katelyn Huffman

2. Sydney Sherwood

3. Cassie Dalrymple

4. Logan Byers

5. Lilly Jespersen

6. Hailey Hammerschmitt

Pony Express

1. Sydney Sherwood—Carlan Turner

2. Hialeah Stanton—Cassie Dalrymple

3. Logan Byers—Haylie Hepler

4. Lilly Jespersen—Wyatt Dalrymple

5. Jade Gorman—Katie Esh

Horseless Race

1. Dillon Byers

2. Haylie Hepler

3. Lane Rhodes

4. Aubree Hawley

5. Cedura Thompson

6. Kynslee Hawley

Catalog Race

1. Wyatt Dalrymple

2. Amanda Jespersen

3. Katelyn Huffman

4. Hialeah Stanton

5. Abby Gessner

Mint Julip

1. Kristy Gould

2. Haylie Hepler

3. Logan Byers

4. Katelyn Huffman

5. Dillan Byers

Costume Class

1. Rebekah Beebe

2. Idella Quick

3. Carly Gould and Kendall

4. Haylie Hepler

Egg in Bucket

1. Jenna King

2. Hialeah Stanton

3. Cassie Dalrymple

4. Kim Johnson

5. Amanda Jespersen

Egg and Spoon

1. Tori Quick

2. Hialeah Stanton

3. Cindy Quick

4. Hailey Hammerschmitt

5. Haylie Hepler

Small Fry Egg and Spoon

1. Lane Rhodes

2. Cedura Thompson

3. Aubree Hawley

4. Logan Byers

5. Dillan Byers

Sr. Up and Back

1. Stephanie Drake

2. Jenna King

3. Tori Quick

4. Kayann King

5. Kim Johnson

Jr. Up and Back

1. Carlan Turner

2. Hialeah Stanton

3. Lilly See

4. Wyatt Dalrymple

5. Katelyn Huffman

6. Salenah Drake

Small Fry Up and Back

1. Haylie Hepler

2. Logan Byers

3. Sydney Sherwood

4. Lilly Jespersen

5 Abby Gessner

6. Dillan Byers

Thread the Needle

1. Carlan Turner

2. Jenna King

3. Hialeah Stanton

4. Kim Johnson

5. Haylie Hepler

Sr. Keyhole

1. Stephanie Drake

2. Kayann King

3. Nikki

4. Jenna KIng

5. Kim Johnson

Jr. Keyhole

1. Carlan Turner

2. Hialeah Stanton

3. Gracelyn Huffman

4. Salenah Drake

5. Katelyn Huffman

Small Fry Keyhole

1. Haylie Hepler

2. Syndey Sherwood

3. Abby Gessner

4. Dillan Byers

5. Carly Gould

6. Khloe Huffman

Knock the Can

1. Jenna King

2. Kayann King

3. Amanda Jespersen

4. Kristy Gould

5. Carlan Turner

Small Fry Knock the Can

1. Logan Byers

2. Sydney Sherwood

3. Aubree Hawley

4. Dillan Byers

5. Cedura Thompson

6. Kynslee Hawley

Sr. Barrels

1. Kim Johnson

2. Jenna King

3. Hailey Hammerschmitt

4. Tori Quick

5. Kayann King

Jr. Barrels

1. Lilly See

2. Hialeah Stanton

3. Carlan Turner

4. Cassie Dalrymple

5. Wyatt Dalrymple

Small Fry Barrels

1. Haylie Hepler

2. Sydney Sherwood

3. Logan Byers

4. Lilly Jespersen

5. Abby Gessner

6. Dillan Byers

Old Timer Barrels (30 and Over)

1. Stephanie Drake

2. Nikki

3. Kim Johnson

4. Ryan Johnson

5. Dick Johnson

6. Kayla Dalrymple

Four Corner Stakes

1. Jenna King

2. Kim Johnson

3. Cassie Dalrymple

4. Hialeah Stanton

5. Kristy Gould

Sr. Poles

1. Kim Johnson

2. Katie Esh

3. Kayann King

4. Jenna King

5. Kristy Gould

Jr. Poles

1. Hialeah Stanton

2. Carlan Turner

3. Cassie Dalrymple

4. Salenah Drake

5. Lilly See

Small Fry Poles

1. Sydney Sherwood

2. Logan Byers

3. Dillan Byers

Cutback

1. Carlan Turner

2. Hialeah Stanton

3. Stephanie Drake

4. Nikki

5. Jenna King

Small Fry Cutback

1. Salenah Drake

2. Sydney Sherwood

Relay Race

1. Haylie Hepler—Logan Byers

2. Sydney Sherwood—Carlan Turner

3. Jenna King—Kayann King

4. Jada Gorman—Katie Esh

5. Katie Esh –Kayann King

Email information to Savitz, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.