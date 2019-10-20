Fun fall follies at the baseball field

I love these fall days when the leaves are gaining their beautiful colors. That was one of the things I liked about living next to the old Hydetown school. There were two oak trees, one on each side of the school. There were also three or four maple trees lining the front sidewalk with another right beside my house.

In the fall, when the leaves would fall, it would cover the schoolyard with brightly colored leaves. They were beautiful.

We had a ball field in the side schoolyard. Sometimes we’d be playing ball and someone would hit a ball to the outfield. If the ball was a grounder or hit the ground in the outfield, if we weren’t watching the ball, sometimes it would get lost in the deep leaves. Then we would have to stop the game and look for the ball.

You had to hit the ball over the road for a home run. The only way you could do that was to hit it straight-away centerfield. The ball had to be hit perfectly so it would go between the trees, cross the road and land in Chelton’s front yard. You had to have your feet just right and time the pitch perfectly to hit a home run — unless you hit it over the trees, and I never saw anyone accomplish that feat.

While we are talking about the old Hydetown School, I have some pictures that my dear friend, Joe Hollabaugh, gave me. They were some of his wife’s school pictures, and I would like to share them with you. Maybe one or two every week.

The first one I would like to share is the old Hydetown school 8th grade Class of 1943-1944. Lula McKnight was the teacher.

I am going to give you the names of some of the kids. I’m not going to tell you where they are, you should be able to find them: Betty Wood, Shirley Hauck, Shirley Springer, Gerald Southwick, Tom Sullivan, Ed Sullivan, Eugene Stewart, Ken Sterling, Gordon Myer, Bob MacQuarrie and Dan McElhaney. Have fun!

Church schedules

— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling, Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible study. All are welcome.

Sunday Sermon: “Walk the Line” 2 John 1:1-11

— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney — Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship service.

Community

— Trick-or-treating in Hydetown will be held on Oct. 31, 6-7:30 p.m.

A final thought

The weather is cooling down, the leaves are changing and it’s time for fall family activities; scenic drives, roam through a pumpkin patch, enjoy pumpkin or apple cider doughnuts, host a bonfire or serve dinner in a pumpkin and of course an old favorite of raking and jumping in leaves. Have a great fall weekend and don’t forget to go to church together as a family tomorrow.

