Good morning. I apologize for not having my column in last week. My computer did not send out what I wrote for it (though it said that I had), and it was days later before I realized the problem. Some of what I wrote is still viable for this week, so it will be repeated in part. And for those of you that read my column on the Townville Facebook page, there will be some repeats in this week’s writing. Hopefully, I will not have this type of problem ever again.
Townville’s trick-or-treat is this evening, from 6 to 7 p.m. Be sure to use caution while crossing the street, or as you drive on the busy roads, watching for the kids on the sidewalks and the cars pulling out of parking spaces or lots.
Has anyone wondered if the washed-out area along our roadways will be repaired before the snow flies? In just the short trip from Townville to Titusville on Route 408, there are spots with deep drop-offs, hazard barrels, caution cones and dead logs lying on the guide rails that will be hidden under the snow. I, for one, know that these roads are a trick to drive when they get snow-covered and slippery. But to add in those danger areas, or hazard equipment remnants, when the snowplows start running is just adding to the problem and will make traveling those areas unsafe. Road crews, please make these areas safer soon.
Church news
— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time classes have about 45 minutes with each group each Tuesday. Students from the Maplewood Elementary are bussed from the school to attend the Release Time classes again this year. The enrollment is open during the school year.
A new Bible study is held on Wednesdays until Nov. 20. It will be held at Blooming Valley UMC at 6:30 p.m. each week.
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.
The deacons’ board meeting is today at 6:30 p.m.
A Close-up Camp Judson work day is slated for this Saturday. Work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. with lunch break at 12:30, and with enough helping hands, all winterization can be completed that day. Also help is needed to cut down 10 large ash trees during this same time, with chunking cuts and splitting to be done as well to finish that day. Skills and chain saws needed for this project.
The Plugged In youth group have a meeting on Sunday. It is held at the church from 6 to 8 p.m.
Bible study is Tuesday evening at 6:15.
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
KIDS Club has not yet started, a date will be announced later.
— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Condolences
Rochelle Annette (Davison) Seutter passed away recently. She was a 1986 graduate of Maplewood High.
Rochelle is survived by her parents, Robert and Donna Davison, of Guys Mills; her husband, Jason; and four children, Jessica, Alexandra, Jesse, Robyn and their families.
There will be a celebration of her life at Lyona Church on Saturday.
Becky Phillips Cappellini passed recently. She is survived by her sisters, Penny Giliberto and Jill Krepps, and four daughters, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The third loss we have is Betty Cook, who has passed. She attended Townville Baptist Church until her illness. Betty is survived by her husband, Norman Sr., and her children Kathleen, Jeannie and Norman Jr., as well as four siblings of area communities. Ruby Cramer Stetz passed last week and is survived by a granddaughter, Kayli Braddick and family, who are of Townville. She is also survived by two children, seven other grandchildren and their families.
Another loss is Ruth Millard, who passed recently. She was the grandmother of Keith Millard, of Townville, and Brenda Millard and their companions, as well as other extended family members from around the country.
Gena Renee McEntire Kane passed on Monday. She was a 1983 graduate of Maplewood High. She is survived by her husband Larry, and two daughters, Kelly and Melissa and their families, as well as her sisters, Kathy Woods and Julie Parker and their families, and her father Robert McEntire. I had her girls in my classroom when they were in Head Start, and remember her well..
A special announcement of the passing of a longtime friend, is Susan Cooper, who passed on Monday. She was a family friend who was also deaf like my mom and my brother. She lived in Oil City most of her life. Susan was a strong woman who lost her battle to diabetes and the complications of amputation and a weakened heart. My heart goes out to her husband and her son, John and John Jr., for their loss and the sorrow they both feel.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remains behind. May the families, friends, and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Fire Hall will hold its “Annual Craft Fair” this Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a few new vendors this year. Features besides the crafts and vendors will be a baked goods sale, a chili luncheon and a silent auction.
— The Townville Lions Club will hold its annual “Children’s Halloween Party” on Monday, from 7-8 p.m. at the Maplewood High small gymnasium. There will be a costume contest, games and prizes for all ages infant to 6th graders. Come join the fun. Please note that this event has a change of location from past years.
— An arts and crafts show will be held on Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. by Cooperstown Community Church of God. Contact Maxine Fuller, at (814) 374-4538 or (814) 437-1889, to reserve a table for a fee. There will be crafts, food and fun for all to enjoy.
— The annual “Ladies Night Out” is set for Dec. 3 at Cross Creek Resort. Hor d’oervres will be served at 6 p.m. with dinner to begin at 7 p.m. Prepaid reservations are due by Nov. 20 and are payable to Cross Creek Resort. Groups need to make reservations with Kathleen Morrison at (814) 758-9563. All attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped, new child’s gift to donate. Also needed are donations of wrapping paper, tape, gift tags and ribbons, which would be appreciated. Prizes awarded at the dinner include basket items to bid on, Pittsburgh Penguins tickets and $100 gift cards. All proceeds are to benefit Associated Charities.
School news
— Red Ribbon Week is until the 31st. Be sure to have the conversation with your student about the cautions in being offered things from strangers and being wary of drugs in “treats” at this time of year. Ask your children not to eat any treats until you have checked them for safety issues to make it a truly happy Halloween.
— The Maplewood PTO Scholastic Book Fair is until Friday.
— Parent conferences are on Oct. 25, one day only. There will be no school for students, the conferences will be available from 8:35 a.m. until 4 p.m.
— Spirit Wear will be for sale again this year with the order forms that went home on the 21st. Orders are due to be turned in by Nov. 4 so that the orders may be delivered around Thanksgiving. These items would make wonderful Christmas gifts.
— Maplewood High has an after-school activity bus transportation available for students to ride home. Students need to check with the school office for more info, but the departure time is 5:45 p.m. every weekday from Maplewood High School. An after-school activity bus is providing transportation in all three PENNCREST attendance areas. This is a great opportunity for students to participate in after-school school activity.
Plans are to definitely run the bus through the fall sports and after school clubs, and possibly beyond, if there is interest and students use the bus.
— Sign ups for third to sixth grade boys basketball will be on Nov. 13, at 6 p.m., in the cafeteria at MES. Please feel free to share this notice with those you think may be interested. Flyers from the school are to be sent home soon.
— The Maplewood fall sports are winding down, and begins with the Saturday agenda of the co-ed varsity cross-country meet at the “District 10 Championship” which will be at the Buhl Park, in Sharpsville.
Next week, there are no regular sports events.
From the kitchen
Melting Potatoes
This is the time of year that if you had a garden, you have harvested most of it since the frost. If you do not garden, and if you enjoy potatoes, you are ready to get into some new hot dishes for this standard part of the meal. This week’s recipe is “Melting Potatoes.”
Preheat the oven to 500 degrees. Cut 2 pounds of Yukon gold, peeled potatoes into 3/4-to-1-inch thick slices, and place the slices in a medium bowl. Pour in the2 tablespoons of olive oil, 2 tablespoons of melted butter and 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh rosemary. Season with 3/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon of pepper and toss until evenly combined.
Lay the potatoes flat, in a single layer, on a 9-inch-by-13-inch metal baking dish, using two dishes, if necessary. (Do not use a glass baking dish, as pouring the chicken broth into the hot pan later could resulting in the glass cracking.) Bake until the bottom of each potato is golden brown, about 15 minutes. Remove the dish from the oven and flip each potato over. Bake for another 15 minutes, until the second side of the potato is also golden brown.
Remove the dish from oven, pour in one cup of low-sodium chicken broth and sprinkle with two finely minced garlic cloves. Return to the oven to bake until the potatoes are tender and the stock reduces slightly, about another 15 minutes.
Serve warm with the extra sauce drizzled on top. This recipe makes four servings.
Have a happy…
Since my computer glitched last week, I missed getting birthdays recognized. For those that are for today and the rest of this week, here they are: Joe Kovach, Becca Frelick, Chris Wyant and my granddaughter, Allora McCarl, will celebrate their day on Friday. Carroll Wester, Wyatt Michaud, Donna Conn, Karol McGowan and Katie Eriksen are celebrating on Saturday.
Barb Hull is the only birthday on Sunday, while the 28th is a day for celebrating for Kathy Cook and George Frutiger. Sharing the 29th are Mackenzie Schneider, Vicki Pratt and Darcy Weidner, and Kersten Nageotte has the 30th to herself for hearing birthday wishes. The last birthdays for October are Gianna Sciallo and Rylee Birch on Halloween. Bringing in November are Carol Wyant, Ryan Robinson, Rachael Shaw, Judith Abrams and Ben Colwell on the 1st. Finishing the week of celebrations are Dolly Vanderhoff, Elaine Pratt and Kuper Bohl on the 2nd.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.