“Woe unto you! For you load men with burdens hard to bear, and you yourselves do not touch the burdens with one of your fingers.”
The Lord came down hard on the Pharisees. They were quick to criticize others, but they loved money and prestige and wouldn’t think of doing anything “beneath” them. Jesus also said, “He that is greatest among you shall be your servant.” Adam and Eve were put in the Garden of Eden to work and take care of the land. Everyone has a job to do, and no one should think they are better than others.
During the Revolutionary War, General George Washington was checking on some of the work being done at Valley Forge. He came upon some men building a shelter. They were trying to put a huge log in place but they just couldn’t do it. A sergeant was nearby, barking orders, but made no attempt to help.
General Washinton got off his horse and asked the sergeant, “Are you having trouble?”
It was extremely cold. The general’s coat and muffler covered his rank, so the sergeant didn’t recognize him. “These lazy, good-for-nothing recruits just won’t work,” he replied.
Washington didn’t say anything but walked over and and put his hands on the log. With his added strength and words of encouragement, the men moved the log into place. Washington mounted his horse, but before he rode away he turned to the sergeant. “The next time you have trouble with these lazy recruits, Sergeant, send for General Washington,” he said.
That sergeant should have wanted to sink into the ground. One of the highest ranking officers had done what the sergeant thought he was too good to do. Let’s do what we can to share the burdens of others.
Congratulations
Congratulations to Jenny and Rick Tucker, proud grandparents. Their daughter, Caitlin, recently had a baby girl. Kynzlee Claire Blake was born on Jan. 29. Best wishes to the whole family. May God bless this little girl.
Recent Events
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God recently formed a new group called the No Greater Love Club. The idea of the club is simple — what they do is out of love for others. On Friday, the group showed the movie “Facing the Giants” in the Family Life Center. It was a good Christian movie based on everyday life. Snacks were available and everyone had a good time. The club plans to have an activity in February.
— The town of Punxsutawney didn’t have parties and celebrations like it usually does, but Punxsutawney Phil did his thing. He came out of his den and saw his shadow. That means six more weeks of winter. Many of the weather forecasters agree with his prediction. Actually, last fall the deer in this area told us that. Many of them turned dark. By December, their fur was almost black. “Old-timers” used to say the darker and heavier the deer’s fur, the harsher the winter. Long before there were weather forecasters, people relied on nature to tell them what to expect and why not? God made the animals and He cares for them. Many stories have come up over the years. You may need to decide which ones are factual and which ones are not, but some of those old legends are based on fact.
Anyway, don’t put away the heavy coats and boots. Winter isn’t over yet.
— February is also designated as “Mend a Broken Heart Month.” Many times people don’t know what to do when someone loses a loved one, but everyone needs to know that people care. Do what you can to bring comfort or encourage them as they begin a new way of life. A phone call or a card can remind someone that they are not alone. At times, the person may just need someone to listen. Just let the person know you care.
TOPS
Due to weather conditions, Pleasantville TOPS did not meet last week, so the challenge and positive thought remain the same: “Watch your portions, and Did you lose weight?”
Conditions permitting, TOPS will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Many church schedules are still “off schedule.” Some churches are just having services online and others are meeting with a set up for radio or online services. Most of those who are meeting encourage wearing masks and social distancing. We still need to be careful.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship with Gideons; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship, virtual.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity, (Titusville Methodist Church); 9:50, worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Today, 6 p.m., Prayer and Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on “What happens when life on earth ends?” Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15 Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship with Gideons.
Scheduled events
— It’s that time of year again for income tax to be filed. Free tax preparation assistance through the AARP Tax-Aide program is being offered again this year at the Titusville Health and Aging Center. The service will be a little different. With health and safety a top priority, this year’s program limits in-person interactions between volunteers and taxpayers. Taxpayers will make two short visits to the center site to exchange information and documents. Taxpayers can schedule their appointments by calling (814) 827-2188, which is a home phone. More information on the process will be provided during the call.
— Members of the Pleasantville Fire Department will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the social hall of the fire department. There is plenty of room to spread out and anyone interested is encouraged to attend. Maybe you will find a way you can help.
The fire department is getting ready for its first fish dinner of the season. It will be takeout, served from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19. Orders can be called in ahead of time and the department will deliver within the borough.
— Someone from Gideon’s International will be speaking on Sunday at the 9 a.m. service at the Enterprise Methodist Church and at the 10:30 service at the Grand Valley Methodist Church. Gideons work hard to provide Bibles for people all over the world. Pastor Penny Helmbold, who serves both churches, encourages anyone interested to attend either service.
— Men of Integrity, formerly Promise Keepers, will meet at 6:30 on Sunday morning at the Titusville Methodist Church. This is non-denominational and all interested men are welcome to attend.
— On Sunday evening, people will gather around their televisions to watch the Super Bowl, It will begin at 6:30. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida. Each one watching will want their team to win. Have a good time, enjoy the game and may the best team win.
— Before the game begins, would you like to do something to help someone? The day is also known as “Souper Bowl Day of Caring.” About 30 years ago, a youth group in North Carolina wanted to do something other than just watch the football game. They decided to remember “those who don’t have a bowl of soup to eat.” After the worship service on Super Bowl Sunday, the youth stood at the exits and ask everyone to drop $1 into a soup bowl. The money that was collected was given to a local charity. The next year, other area churches participated and word spread. The event soon became nationwide and has been a big help to nonprofit organizations. No money is sent to any big corporation. The money collected stays in the area and is given to a local charity of the group’s choice. All churches and other organizations are encouraged to participate in Souper Bowl Day of Caring this Sunday. Give the money you collect to the place you think needs it the most. Thank you for participating.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church has scheduled their “Fat Tuesday” pancake supper for Feb. 16. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 in the church social hall and it’s all the pancakes and sausage you can eat for a donation. Gluten-free pancakes will be available and dessert is also included. The hall will be set up for social distancing and masks are to be worn until seated. Takeouts will be available. To place an order for pick up, call the church at (814) 589-7385 between 4:15 and 6.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleaantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, Feb. 17. There is no charge for the food boxes, but preregistration is necessary. There is no age limit, but you must meet the income requirements. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name, number and a message and someone will return your call.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens have not been meeting, but they are scheduled to begin the new year on Thursday, Feb. 18. They will meet at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday, Feb. 9. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks.
— For several years, the Pleasantville Ministerium has had a special service in February called the Festival of Love. People from different churches participate, sharing their talents and giving their testimony. Even people from other areas attend. Due to the pandemic, the ministerium decided to have the festival but it will be virtual this year. Anyone who would like to participate can record their song, poem, reading or whatever they do and contact one of the ministers. The service will be on Sunday, Feb. 21.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Shy Lewis, Autumn Kinney, Bill Wencil, David Vroman, Trey Tanner, Cody Sterling, Lucas Savitz, Ben Nosko, Andrew Moranski, Ben Lewis, Austin Kinney, Josh Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Dalton Burns, Jay Bowes and Austin Foster.
Prayer list
Several people in the area have received the vaccine, but there are still many who haven’t. Consider getting the vaccine when it becomes available to you. Most people have been affected by the virus and for many it has been rough. May the situation soon end and may things get better for all. Our prayer list includes Paul Thompson, David Weber, Maxine Brandon, Faith Francis, Bob Stewart, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, and Audrey Walters.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings this week go to Stephanie Warner and Kim Madden on Feb. 4, Kayla Traster and Zach Locke on Feb. 5, Philip Wagner on Feb. 6, Abbe Blake and Todd Miller on Feb. 7, Carla Drake and Lisa Warner on Feb. 8, Amy Craig on Feb. 9 and Corey Tanner on Feb. 10. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
