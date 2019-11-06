“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” Before his arrest, Jesus spent much time talking to his apostles. There were many things that they didn’t understand, but Jesus wanted them to know that love should be behind all actions. All we say, all we do should be done out of love.
Most of us will never get to Australia, but there is a war memorial in Melbourne built after World War I to honor those who died for their country. It has since been expanded to honor those who served in later conflicts. It is a beautiful place with reminders of courage and devotion, but the highlight is a hall that simply reads, “Greater Love Hath No Man.” Every year on the 11th day of the 11th month, at 11 a.m., a mirror reflects the sun’s light onto the stone to spotlight the word “love.” What a beautiful tribute to those who gave their lives.
In the United States, we have monuments for different wars to honor those who paid the greatest sacrifice. There are many who died defending our country, but there are also many who came home. They, too, “gave their life” in a different way — they left home, family and life as they knew it — and went off to face things that civilians can’t imagine. They came back different than before. What they had seen, what they had been through had to effect them deeply. Many came home wounded or disabled, and others years later faced problems due to effects of something during their time in service.
Monday is Veteran’s Day, and while we remember those who died, we also need to remember those who came home. They gave their time and made a sacrifice for their country, and that means they did it for you. Take time to thank a veteran.
To all veterans — Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and any other armed services — thank you for your service. God bless you.’
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Robert “Bob” Lieder, who died last Wednesday. He and his wife, Ginny, have lived in Pleasantville for many years. He was often seen walking his dogs around town and he would stop and visit. Some people knew him as the conductor of the Oil Creek & Titusville Railroad train in Titusville. May God give comfort and strength to his family.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Tim Wagner who died Sunday morning at Titusville Healthcare. Tim grew up in the Shamburg area and attended Pleasantville, then Titusville schools. After graduation, he lived in Texas for several years, and when he returned to this area, he worked at the gas station in Pleasantville for awhile. He has several relatives in this area. May God give peace and comfort to his family.
Recent events
— Halloween’s weather wasn’t the best, but we didn’t get a storm, and trick or treat went well in Pleasantville and most areas. Along with the cars for “trunk-or-treat, Pleasantville Community Church had a photo booth and many creatures had pictures taken. The fellowship hall had games for the kids, including bobbing for apples. Pleasantville Methodist Church participated in trunk-or-treat and Pleasantville Free Methodist Church also handed out treats. One church reported about 150 trick or treaters, and only a few went to individual houses. Thanks to all who participated in helping kids have a fun and safe night.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God held their fall soup and pie dinner on Saturday, with 144 attending. The congregation worked together to prepare and serve the dinner. It was a busy but fun evening. To all who attended, the congregation says, “We were happy to see you. Come again.”
— Pastor Penny Helmbold was in the hospital last week. She was discharged before the weekend, but needed to rest and someone filled in for her on Sunday. At Enterprise Methodist Church, June Wright served as worship leader and Mary Huntington gave the sermon. It is good when people in the congregation can step up and fill in when needed. Everyone prays that Pastor Penny will be well soon.
— Joe Kovach, pianist at Pleasantville Methodist Church, gave a concert Sunday afternoon and the theme was “Songs of the American Settlers.” Joe began by playing the piano and singing old songs familiar to many people: “Erie Canal,” “My Old Kentucky Home,” “Camp Town Races,” “Maggie, When You and I were Young,” “Bringing in the Sheaves,” “On Top of Old Smokey” and “Somebody Touched Me.” Next, Joe played his guitar and sang “Little Old Sod Shanty,” “Bury Me Not on the Lone Prairie,” “Buffalo Gals,” “Turkey in the Straw,” “Home on the Range,” “Boggus Creek/Buffalo Skinners” and “Strawberry Roan.” Joe then had a musical quiz. He played part of a tune and asked the audience what the song was. He was good and they were able to answer him correctly. The concert ended with “Old Dan Tucker” and “Methodist Pie.” Everyone enjoyed the music and songs and looks forward to the next concert.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church had a special service Sunday evening. Dennis and Kyle Leon are missionaries in Costa Rica and overseer’s of Conference Connected Community “The Unot School.” Dennis was born in Costa Rica and lived there his early years, then his family moved to California. He married Kyle and they felt called to go to Costa Rica as missionaries. They now have four children and are currently in the process of building a school there for kids of all ages. The presentation was informative and interesting. Afterward, everyone was invited to Thomas Hall for a spaghetti dinner and fellowship with the Leon family.
— Martha Thompson’s birthday was Sunday but the celebration began a day early. Saturday morning Martha and her husband, Paul, left early, ate breakfast then went to see the sun shining through the trees and snow on the ground in New York State. It was a pleasant day.
They returned home Saturday night and when Paul opened the door for Martha, what a super surprise she had. Balloons were on each side of the table, around each door and on her chair. “Happy Birthday” hung on the kitchen window and “75” on a door and there were other decorations. Debbie, Aimee, Lindsey and Colton did the decorating, and what a surprise! It was just too late to call anyone that night.
Sunday morning, Martha and Paul got home from church to find a truck and car there. Their daughter and son-in-law, Sheila and Scott, and two special friends, Debbie and Hector, had come from New York to help Martha celebrate. They had brought food to add to the already planned breakfast. After everyone had eaten pancakes (blueberry and plain), creamed ham on toast, poached eggs, scrambled eggs and bacon, it was time to party.
Martha’s daughter, Sue, had made the cakes and decorated them. The one cake had a mini stem that said “Happy birthday.” Sue showed Martha how to pull it from the cake, and when Martha started pulling it, out came money and lottery tickets. One by one, they kept coming, then all of the sudden the whole box pulled out and just missed the front of Martha. Everyone laughed until they couldn’t laugh any more, then she finished pulling the rest out. Kristi and Lindsey pulled the money and tickets apart, and Martha received a lot of money. When she sat down to eat, Martha said, “Wow, I’m rich.” Then suddenly she said, “No, I’m not. I’ve always been rich from family, friends and everyone the Lord has given me. The money is nothing compared to the love and happiness the Lord has given me.”
Martha’s daughter, Barbie, made a huge pan of veggie pizza, which everyone enjoyed. Everyone was present except two who had to work, but they stopped later. Amanda and Rowan are in California, but they had face time with grandma. It was time for cake, and it looked strange after removing the box, but everyone enjoyed the cake and ice cream.
Martha received many cards. She always looks forward each year to the card from their special friend, Helen Hathaway. Helen and Martha’s children spent a lot of time together until the Hathaway’s moved to Portersville. Helen, Lewis and their girls have always had a special place in the hearts of Martha and Paul and their family. Helen has never missed a birthday card for Martha and Paul.
Martha thanks God for all the love of everyone he has given them all. One time, she did questioned things. The year 2016 was a horrible year for the Thompson family. Her grandson, Steven, went to heaven on June 16. In September, Martha’s baby brother, Curt, died, then in October, her oldest brother, Carl, followed. Martha struggled with the loss, but it finally came to her. God doesn’t promise us a bed of roses, but he always wants us to remember, “I will never leave you or forsake you.” It is so hard when you lose loved ones, but God teaches us that love is the greatest part of life.
You never forget the ones you loved who have gone on, but you learn to accept it and move on, living the life God has planned for you. Martha thanks God for her life and that love. The community wishes Martha a wonderful year.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS did not meet last week, so the challenge and positive thought remain the same: No candy and “Did you have a soft drink?” TOPS will meet this Thursday evening at Pleasantville Community Church with weigh-in from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m., youth group (parsonage). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Saturday, 7:30 a.m., Men with Vision (Coal Oil Johnny’s); 9, young adults. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship and nursery available; after service, Thanksgiving dinner; 4 p.m., youth meeting. Tuesday, 6 p.m., men’s and ladies Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. Rick Cepris.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Laugh Again” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50, worship; 11, Friendship Circle on “Faith That Sets an Example.”
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — Tonight, 6:30, worship team; 7:30, prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., small group, “Learning to Pray Upsidedown.”
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — Tonight, 6, prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye — Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Tonight, 6, Bible study; 7, G & S. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 6 p.m., youth group (parsonage).
Upcoming events
— Students in the Titusville School District have a long weekend. Due to Act 80, there is no school this Thursday or Friday. Classes will resume at the regular time on Monday.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Thursday, at Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— Santa’s Workshop will be held this Friday and Saturday at Cross Creek Resort. There will be a variety of vendors with craft items, gifts and baked goods and lunch will be available from Santa’s Cafe. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and Santa will be there Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Visit the workshop, look around and do some Christmas shopping. Don’t forget to tell Santa what you want for Christmas.
— Monday is Veterans’ Day and the banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed. They will open on Tuesday at regular hours. Remember to thank a veteran.
— The Second Harvest Food Pantry will be in Pleasantville a week early in November. The mobile food pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Nov. 13. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, phone Pleasantville Methodist Church, at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
Birthday list
Not too many birthdays reported for this week. Happy birthday to Barb Panas and Sue Porcenulak on November 9, Chloe Miller, Tia McGarvie and Kathy Lambert on November 10 and Mark Sliker on Nov. 11.
May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
