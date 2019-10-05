Mischievous fall nights in Hydetown

I always liked October, because I like all the fall colors. Everything was different in the fall; the smell, the atmosphere and I even felt invigorated. As I look back on it now, maybe it wasn’t invigorated. Maybe it made us feel mischievous?

On those crisp, cool fall evenings, cousin Ralph, Jim Roberts and I would walk down my driveway. We would go behind our neighbor John Grahm’s house, and behind his barn was a chicken coop. He didn’t have any chickens, but we would climb up the fence and get on top of his coop, which was attached to the back of John’s barn.

We would sit on that roof on those cool, crisp evenings with a beautiful fall moon shining down on us. Sometimes, we would just sit there talking without a care in the world. Other times, there would be a full moon and we would just feel a need to howl! Sometimes, we would think up little mischievous things to do.

One night, we crawled down off the roof and went to a friend’s house. We made sure no one was around and we took his bicycle off the porch, and wheeled it around the side of the house to a tree in the side yard. Between the three of us, we were able to get that bicycle up into that tree.

Sometimes we would go over and crawl in the bathroom window at the old Hydetown school. We would go in there and wander around, which probably wasn’t the safest thing for us to be doing. They had just started tearing the school down, and up on the second floor there were places where you could see the first floor. The upstairs front windows were all ready taken out, which helped us so we could throw things at passing cars.

We spent so much time at the old Hydetown school after they closed it down.

I remember Gerry Sterling having auctions on Saturday nights at the school. That was where I got my first pair of ice skates. Those auctions were so much fun.

I miss the old Hydetown school. One of the realities we must face as we float through this life is that nothing stays the same. We must learn to adapt to an ever-changing life, an ever-changing planet.

Just when we get used to family and friends, they’re gone. Just when we get used to certain things, they’re gone. Just when we get used to our hair and teeth, they’re gone. Folks, enjoy these new buildings and parking lots around here, because tomorrow they’ll be gone.

Eat, drink and be merry, for tomorrow there will be a parking lot where I used to stand!

Church schedules

— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling, Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible study. All are welcome.

Sunday Sermon: “How to Forgive Like Jesus” Philemon 1:1-25.

— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney — Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship service.

A final thought

October is here! There are plenty of October activities for families to enjoy together, including picking out and painting pumpkins, raking leaves, making caramel or candy apples, planting flower bulbs for spring, baking apple cider doughnuts or attending a fall festival. Whatever you do this weekend, have a great time and make sure you attend church tomorrow as a family.

