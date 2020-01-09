Good morning and welcome to the first full week of 2020. The weather is still playing around with winter season trying to set in … and stay for a while.
A handy reminder for this time of year is that when you are out driving about, you need to remember to do a couple of checks on your car on a regular routine. First, each time you prepare to drive, check your lights, headlights, parking lights, brake lights and turning signals. If there is a light out, have it repaired. While I was out today for an appointment, I noticed several cars were operating with one or another of their lights not working that nearly created an accident when the signal light did not work and another car nearly collided with the car that the signal was not working. Second, is if it has been snowing, or blowing snow around, your headlights, taillights and signal indicators get covered easily. Most of those lights do not show through the snow well enough for others to see their function. I know it is cold and folks do not want to be out in the weather or wind longer than needed. But, if there is an accident due to these unattended factors, you may be standing outside even longer as you exchange insurance info, explain to the officer what happened or have to have a tow truck driver hook your car up to be pulled out or towed from the scene. A little effort in the start of your journey may save you some time later, not to mention, stress and regret.
Church news
-— The Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time classes have lessons with each group of participating students each Tuesday. Students from the Maplewood Elementary are bussed from and back again to the school to attend the Release Time classes each week. The enrollment is open during the school year.
-— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10:45.
The “Plugged In” youth group has a meeting each Sunday evening. It is held at the church from 6 to 8 each week.
Bible Study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15.
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
-— The Tryonville United Methodist Church (UMC) has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m.
Condolences
Bob “Bobby MAC” McDonald passed away on New Year’s Day. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Seber McDonald, of 54 years. Sandy was a part of the Townville High School class of 1965.
We express our many sympathies for this family that remains behind. May the family, friend and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs and groups
-— The Erie National Wildlife Refuge will host a “Kid’s Paint and Sip” that is open to the public on Jan. 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Bring the kids over to the visitor center to learn about turtles and paint a scene on a prepared canvas. We will also have sparkling grape and apple juice for all to enjoy. The younger children can have fun with turtle coloring pages. Reserve your spot today; spots are limited. Call (814) 789 3585 to reserve your spot. The refuge is located at 11296 Wood Duck Lane, Guys Mills, Pa. 16327.
-— The Townville Old Home Days official meetings start on Jan. 27 at the fire hall at 7 p.m. The theme is “Christmas in July” so I am putting a piece in this week’s column for folks who want to use after Christmas sales to start their plans for decorating floats and booths. The booth decorating contest continues this year, and the theme always dictates the guide for float designs, as well.
With the theme for this year’s Old Home Days being “Christmas in July,” a new event has been created. There will be a “Gingerbread House Decorating Contest” in the schedule. As many know that after the holiday sales include great deals on gingerbread house kits, this would be an excellent time to pick one (or some) up to begin your ideas for an entry in this contest.
School news
-— On Friday night, the Maplewood French Club is sponsoring a dance from 6 to 9. It will be held in the gym.
-— The booster and parent meeting to discuss athletics and band at MHS will be in the cafeteria on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.
-— Maplewood Elementary will have a “Movie Night” on Jan. 17. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the movie starts at 6:30. This event will be held in the MES Auditorium.
This month we will be showing the movie “Abominable.” Please feel free to share this post to get the word out. Anyone is welcome.
-— Please don’t forget that if you bring a nonperishable food item the night of the movie, your name will be entered into the drawing for a chance to win the movie. If you bring an item in, you are supporting the Titusville Area Food Bank.
-— Maplewood winter sports continue into the new year with the girls JV basketball players taking to the home court today at 6 p.m. facing Union City. The girls varsity basketball team is on the home court against Union City at 7 p.m. The archery team will attend the “Portersville Competition” on Friday with a 2:30 p.m. start time. Then later, the boys JV basketball players will be at Cambridge Springs High for a 6 p.m. game with the varsity basketball game to follow at 7 in Cambridge Springs facing the Blue Devils. The girls JV will start the action on Saturday afternoon with a game facing Sharpsville at 1 p.m. The varsity girls again are on the court on Saturday for a game hosting Sharpsville on the home court at 2.
-— Next week, the boys junior high hoopsters will host Eisenhower on Monday for a 4 p.m. game held at Maplewood Elementary. In the evening, the girls JV will face Iroquois High on the Maplewood High court at 6 followed by another round for the varsity girls with a 7 o’clock game. Tuesday, the JV boys return to the court hosting Jamestown first at 6 p.m. while the varsity basketball team prep for their game at 7 and the final events for the week are on Wednesday with the boys junior high boys taking the game to the Saegertown court at 4 p.m. and then the varsity wrestlers meet Saegertown on the home mats for a match that begins at 7.
From the kitchen
With the holidays ending and the football playoffs in full swing. Many are still having gatherings to share and enjoy the games. Most times food is also involved. This recipe for “Green Onion Bites” could be a delicious part of that menu. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Stir together 3 cups of Bisquick and 1 cup of beer, until well blended. Spoon the mixture into a greased, 1-1/2 quart baking dish.
In a small bowl, stir together 3/4 cup of sour cream, one envelope of green onion dip mix and an egg. Spread this mixture over the dough. Bake for 20 minutes, then cut into small squares and serve warm.
Have a happy...
Birthdays that are today are Chuck Sterling, Natalie Slagle mand Matt Dailey, while those celebrating on Friday are Terry Stallsmith, Eva Jean Saxton, Zack Mihailoff and sister Adrienne Burrows, and my daughter, Kristi McCarl. John Geiger is the only birthday on the Saturday, with Sunday shared by Ethan Lauer, and Ruth Drake. Monday is shared by Connie Crawford, Jackie Armstrong, Vicki Zook, and my grandson, Gage McCarl. Then on Tuesday is Erin Shilling celebrating her day. Todd Bossard, Belinda Foltz, Madison Crawford and Liam McCarl all share the 15th. Former Townville residents, Rev. Beverly Spore, and Mark Burnett share the 17th as their day. The last birthdays for the week are Bob Shreffler, Nickolai Dann, and Elaine Smith.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
