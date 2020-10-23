Welcome to the Veterans Corner.
On Oct. 16 the Erie VA Medical Center hosted a breakfast for its DAV drivers. During the months of July and August, the Erie VA had the most hours and miles for DAV volunteers than any other VA in the United States. (DAV volunteer drivers pick up veterans and take them to their VA appointments and also to out of station visits.)
Reschedule cancelled VA health care appointments
Veterans whose VA health appointments were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can contact the VA to reschedule by calling or messaging their care team. Primary care and mental health appointments can be rescheduled using the VA appointments tool and use of telehealth services are encouraged. The VA reminds veterans with in-person appointments to wear masks and be prepared for COVID-19 symptom screening when they arrive. To receive answers on COVID-19, as well as VA benefits and services, veterans can interact with the coronavirus chatbot found on the VA’s website.
Survivors’ benefits bill introduced in House
Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT) introduced VFW-supported H.R. 8559, the House companion bill to S 4594. This important legislation would expand the Dependency and Indemnity Compensation benefit for surviving spouses. This bill is the result of recommendations made in The Independent Budget co-authored by Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Caregivers at the Forefront
The 5th Annual National Virtual Convening, Caregivers at the Forefront, presented by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, the Department of Veterans Affairs and Philips, will be held virtually on Monday, Oct. 19 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. There will be remarks from Sen. Elizabeth Dole, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie, House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Mark Takano, Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chairman Jerry Moran, along with others. It will include virtual networking sessions, presentations and critical resources to help the military and veteran population.
National Museum
of the United States Army
to open soon
This Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2020, the National Museum of the United States Army, located at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, will officially open to the public. The museum will open with enhanced health and safety measures for visitors. Free, timed-entry tickets are required and there will be no walk-up tickets available. This is the first national museum to capture over 240 years of Army history.
POW/MIA update
— Navy Seaman 1st Class Maurice V. Spangler, 20, of Defiance, Ohio, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. Spangler will be buried Sept. 12, 2021, at The National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
— Navy Fireman 2nd Class Martin D. Young, 21, of Hawesville, Kentucky, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor. Young will be buried on May 15, 2021, in Lewisport, Kentucky.
Till next week Praying for all.
