“He (God) has sent Me to heal the brokenhearted, . . . to set at liberty those who are oppressed.” Jesus went into the wilderness and was tempted by Satan, and He was victorious. He went to a synagogue in Nazareth and started reading from Isaiah, and then told the people that the prophecy had been fulfilled. God loved His people so much that He sent His Son to be born like any baby, to grow up and go through the trials, temptations and difficulties of mankind and then to die on a cross so we can live with Him.
Several years ago, a man spent part of Dec. in New York City. At the Metropolitan Museum of Art, he stopped to look at the beautiful Christmas tree, covered with angels. At the base of the tree was an 18th-century nativity set with about 200 figures, including shepherds, townspeople and the wise men. The figures were either looking at the manger or gazing at the angels. However, one figure was different from all the rest. A barefoot man with a heavy load on his back simply gazed down at the ground. Looking at that scene, the man realized that many people were like that figure - they are so weighed down with other things that they can’t see Jesus.
Christmas can be a difficult time for those who carry burdens like hard work, stressful family situations, personal loss or other difficulties. That is the time to remember that Jesus came into the world to lift up those who are down. Jesus used the words of Isaiah to announce His God-given mission on earth: “To preach the gospel to the poor; . . .to heal the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed.”
Jesus came to earth to lift our burdens, so let Him do that for you. Raise your eyes to welcome Him this Christmas. To find true joy at Christmas, look to Jesus.
Do you have your shopping done? Have you mailed out all the cards and packages? There isn’t much time left as Christmas is one week from today. Don’t get so burdened down with things you think you “have to do” that you lose sight of the true meaning of Christmas. Even if you can’t buy everything you want or do everything you would like to do, that doesn’t matter. Keep the love of Christmas in your heart and you will have a merry day.
Recent events
— The 60+ group met last Thursday at Coal Oil Johnny’s with five ladies present. They enjoyed and delicious meal and talked and laughed. Weather permitting, the group will meet on the second Thursday in January. For more information, call Donna Sheely.
— Deer season is now over and there doesn’t seem to have been too many successful hunters. There are still a lot of deer around and you never know when they are going to cross the road. Drive with caution.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God had their Christmas party Saturday evening with about 25 present in the Family Life Center. The evening began with pizza burgers, chips and other good things to eat. Then Pastor Fred Frye and Robin led the group in some games. Everyone received a gift, but during the evening if you wanted the package someone else had, you could take it. No one knew what package they would end up with until it was over. Everyone enjoyed the fellowship and the fun, and there were some interesting packages.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with eight weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 14 pounds. There were two KOPS and six TOPS, with Sally as the top loser and Loretta as the KOP.
The challenges are to drink water and watch your portions. The positive thought is: “Did you eat vegetables?”
Barb’s menu was chosen, Bekinda won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve service.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Saturday, 9 a.m., Young Adults meet; 11 a.m., Ladies Alive Christmas Party. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship and Christmas program.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Saturday, 9 a.m., Bloodmobile. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker and communion. Tuesday, 7 p.m., Christmas Eve service.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Today, Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry (fire hall). Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “Because of Bethlehem,” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle, “Mary’s Praise.” Tuesday, 5 p.m. Christmas Eve service; 7 p.m., Christmas Eve service (Bethel).
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Worship Team; 7:30, Prayer meeting. Saturday, 10 a.m., Program practice. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Breakfast; 11, Christmas program. Monday, 6:30 p.m., Christmas Eve Eve service.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley - Tonight, 5:45, Christmas caroling. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship; 6 p.m., Candlelight service.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Tonight, 5:45, Christmas caroling. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship and Christmas program. Tuesday, 6 p.m, Christmas Eve service.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study. Friday, Children’s Christmas party. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Christmas Eve service.
Upcoming events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Firehall today. Those who registered may pick up their food boxes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no charge for the food boxes, but proof of residency must be presented. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for providing this service.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, at the Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for lunch, games and fellowship. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— The Titusville High School Choral Concert will begin at 7, Thursday evening.
— Friday is the first day of winter. There have been many predictions, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. Some areas have had some really bad weather. Pay attention to weather reports and drive with care. May everyone have a safe and happy winter.
— The lights at Burgess Park in Titusville will be on from 6 to 9, every night through Dec. 31. Santa and his elves will be there on Fridays and Saturdays, and this Saturday, there will be reindeer with Santa.
— The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Pleasantville Presbyterian Chapel from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday. Donors are needed and the general requirements are: must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health and must be at least 17 years of age. It doesn’t take much time, and it could mean life or death to someone. Donating blood could be the greatest gift you can give.
Christmas
concerts
— Several churches are having their Christmas programs on Sunday morning during worship. Enterprise Methodist Church will have their program during the 9 a.m. worship service.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a program during their 9:45 service.
— The Full Gospel Church at Jerusalem Corners will have a candlelight service at 6, Sunday evening.
— A Christmas Concert will be presented Sunday evening at the Titusville Presbyterian Church. The “Piano and Pipes” concert will begin at 7 and will feature several area musicians. The public is invited.
— The Pleasantville Free Methodist Church is having their Christmas Eve Eve service at 6:30, Monday. If you are unable to attend a Christmas Eve service, this gives you the opportunity to attend a special service.
Christmas services
On Tuesday, there are Christmas Eve services at various times. The Pleasantville Methodist Church will begin their service at 5, then Rev. Janet Sill will have a service at 7 at the Bethel Methodist Church. The Enterprise Methodist Church and the Shamburg Christian Church of God will each have a service at 6. Pleasantville Presbyterian Church will also begin at 7, and the service at the Grand Valley Methodist Church will begin at 7:30.
Military list
Don’t forget those in the military. Send a note or card to let them know they are not forgotten. Our military list includes Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Kyle Miller, Jerry Potter, Tina Van Cise, Lloyd Jackson, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Elwin Van Cise, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Gary Fratus, Richard Kinney, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters.
Birthdays
Birthday greetings go to Rachel Hasbrouck, Sara Drake, Sydney Callahan and Parker Blake on Dec. 19; Kristena Wright, Michelle Beers, Stephanie Beers and Marianne Billman on Dec. 20, Nathan Wright, Jack Miller, Michelle Savitz and Dan Peeples on Dec. 21, Jason Drake on Dec. 22, Clifford Johnson on Dec. 23, David Beers, Jr, Cadyn Fratus, Patti Johnson, Heidi Johnson and Ralph Proper on Dec. 24 and Rick Bingman, Marsha Jones and John Peterson on Dec. 25. May everyone have a wonderful day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.