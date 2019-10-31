Happy Halloween to all my readers, near and far. Many communities have held their trick-or-treat events, but there was a time when all waited until this day to trick or treat regardless of what day of the week it fell on.
The seasons are changing noticeably. And this weekend brings another transition to the mix. On Sunday, we will turn our clocks back an hour to return to Eastern standard time. So be sure to reset your clocks before going to bed on Saturday night and enjoy that hour once again as you get a little extra sleep.
Next Tuesday is Election Day, so be sure to exercise your right to vote. Cast your ballot for those candidates that you believe will represent your beliefs. You have a few days left to do your research, if you still have questions about who will fill the bill of what this country needs to lead us forward.
Church news
— Townville Baptist Church Sunday morning worship is at 9:15 a.m. Sunday school starts at 10:45 a.m.
The Plugged In youth group have a meeting on Sunday. It is held at the church from 6 to 8 p.m. each week.
Bible Study is every Tuesday evening at 6:15.
Choir practice is Wednesday at 6 p.m.
KIDS Club has not yet started, a date will be announced later.
The Trustees Board meeting is on Thursday, November 7th at 6:30 p.m.
The ABW will meet at the church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, the 9th. The program will be “Pumpkin Rolls” with Doreen.
The Christian Education Board will meet on Tuesday, the 12th at 6 p.m.
— Townville United Methodist Church worship time is at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday. Troy Center UMC worship hour is at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Jay Koe is the pastor for both churches, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC.
Release Time classes have about 45 minutes with each group of students each Tuesday. Students from the Maplewood Elementary are bussed from the school to attend the Release Time classes again this year. The enrollment is open during the school year.
A new Bible Study is on Wednesdays, until Nov. 20. It will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC at 6:30 p.m. each week.
The annual Green House collection is in progress for the month of November. A box in the church’s entry hall is set up for the donations.
A Thanksgiving Dinner will be held at the Townville Church on Sunday, the 24th.
— Tryonville United Methodist Church has Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. on Sundays.
Condolences
Deborah Crouser Byars passed last week. She was a graduate of Maplewood High, Class of 1992. Deborah is survived by her parents Roy and Mary Crouser, son Chad Hasbrouck, daughter Sarah Hasbrouck, and sisters Ellen Miller, and Cheryl Hodgson.
Bob Bossard, formerly of Townville passed on Saturday. I will share more details next week.
We express our many sympathies for these families that remains behind. May the families, friends, and neighbors, find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs & groups
— The Wesley Grange Buckwheat Cake and Sausage Supper will be held this Saturday. Serving starts at 7 a.m. and continues through lunch until 6 p.m., or sold out. There is a cost for adults with a discounted rate for children. Children under age 5 are free. Price includes unlimited buckwheat or buttermilk cakes, whole hog sausage, applesauce, and drink plus two cookies. Wesley Grange is located at 601 Old Route 8 Harrisville in the village of Wesley approximately 12 miles north of Grove City, 15 miles south of Franklin, and 2 miles north of Barkeyville. There will be a bake sale, crafts, and displays from several organizations upstairs during the supper. Proceeds allow the grange to open its doors to many community activities and to cover general expenses.
— The Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary is holding a Chicken and Biscuit Election Day Luncheon on this Tuesday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. It will be held at the fire hall on Route 27 eight miles west of Titusville. There is a fee for adults and free for preschool children. Take outs are available. The fire hall can be reached the day of the luncheon, at 827-1514.
— St. Titus Church will hold its “45th Annual Santa’s Workshop” on Nov. 8-9 at Cross Creek Resort. More than 60 vendors will offer handcrafted, unique gift items. Santa’s Cafe will be serving delicious soups, sandwiches, and desserts. There will again be decorated trees to browse and Santa will be visiting on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Also offered will be a bake sale, basket raffle and cash raffle, as well as a chance auction. Santa’s Workshop will be open Friday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and admission is always free. All proceeds benefit the Faith Formation Program of Saint Titus.
— An “Arts and Crafts Show” will be held on Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Cooperstown Community Church of God. Contact Maxine Fuller, at (814) 374-4538, or (814) 437-1889, to reserve a table for a fee each. There will be crafts, food and fun for all to enjoy.
— The Townville High School Class of ‘73 group is planning for one last class gathering before winter sets in. Hope everyone can make it. Maybe each of us can try to contact one additional classmate to come to this one. Hope to see more of us this time. Spread the word. We plan to meet at the Townville Family Ties Restaurant on Nov 9., at noon (trying a Saturday so more folks might be free to come this time around).
— The annual “Ladies Night Out” is set for Dec. 3, at Cross Creek Resort. Hor d’oeuvres will be served at 6 p.m. with dinner to begin at 7. There is a fee for prepaid reservations (payable to Cross Creek Resort). They are due by Nov. 20. Groups need to make reservations with Kathleen Morrison, at (814) 758-9563.
All attendees are asked to bring an unwrapped, new child’s gift to donate. Also needed are dontions of wrapping paper, tape, gift tags and ribbons which would be appreciated. Prizes awarded at the dinner include basket items to bid on, Pittsburgh Penguins tickets, and $100 gift cards. All proceeds are to benefit Associated Charities.
School news
— The first nine weeks of the school year ends on Friday.
— The next movie night for PTO is Friday. We are showing “Toy Story 4.” The movie starts at 6:30 p.m. There is a fee per person. Each donation of a nonperishable food item will be an entry into a drawing to win the movie. The food drive benefits the Titusville Area Food Bank, at 134 W. Central Ave., in Titusville.
— Spirit Wear orders are due to be turned in by Nov. 4 so that the orders may be delivered around Thanksgiving. These items would make wonderful Christmas gifts.
— A Blood Drive will be held at Maplewood High School on Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— The PENNCREST Thanksgiving Vacation will begin on Nov. 27, and continue through Nov. 29. The Students have Dec. 2 off as well. Classes will begin again on Dec. 3.
— Maplewood High School has an after-school activity bus transportation available for students to ride home. Students need to check with the school office for more info, but the departure time is 5:45 p.m. every weekday from Maplewood High School. An after-school activity bus is providing transportation in all three PENNCREST attendance areas.
This is a great opportunity for students to participate in after-school school activity.
Plans are to definitely run the bus through the Fall sports and after school clubs, and possibly beyond, if there is interest and students use the bus.
— Sign ups for third- through sixth-grade boys basketball will be on Nov. 13, at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at MES. Please feel free to share this notice with those you think may be interested. Flyers from the school are to be sent home soon.
— The last of the Maplewood fall sports has only a couple of events going on. The junior high football players will host Conneaut , Ohio, for a 4:30 p.m. game today. The co-ed varsity cross country are at a meet at the PIAA State Championship at the Giant Center on Friday and Saturday, with the times to be announced. The undefeated varsity football playoff will be in Meadville against Reynolds High at 7 p.m. Cheerleading practice begins on Friday and will be daily at 3 p.m. through November and December.
Next week, boys basketball will have open gym at 6 p.m. on Monday.
From the kitchen
Leftover Mashed Potato Peppermint Patties
This week’s leftover recipe uses leftover “real” mashed potatoes (not flakes or instant ones) to make a sweet treat for the upcoming holidays. “Leftover Mashed Potato Peppermint Patties” can be made with nearly any flavor of mashed potatoes, knowing that the peppermint extract is a strong flavoring that will be readily absorbed well, (except ones with onion/garlic in them).
Line two cookie sheets with wax paper or non-stick foil. Set aside. In a medium bowl, add 1 cup of leftover mashed potatoes and one and 1/2 teaspoon of peppermint extract. Blend well. Add 8-9 cups of confectioners sugar, one cup at a time and blend well, until all sugar is added. Once all mixed together, the dough should be slightly sticky but workable. Scoop out in balls, approximately one tablespoon size or smaller, and put on the prepared cookie sheet. Keep one inch between your balls as you’ll flatten them out slightly. However keep them close as this makes quite a few.
Using the bottom of a drinking glass, dip the glass into confectioners sugar and then gently press down on each of the balls. Re-dip the glass in sugar as needed. Do not flatten all the way. If you recall, a peppermint patty is thicker. Once all patties are flat, then there are two ways to dry them.
First Way: Let them air dry for twelve to twenty-four hours. As strange as this sounds, I find this method to be the easiest for dipping in chocolate later.
Second Way: Freeze. Pop the cookie sheets into the freezer for an hour and let them harden. Once disks have had time to harden, then melt the eight ounces of dark chocolate melting wafers according to the package directions. Add one-fourth teaspoon of peppermint extract and mix in well.
Working quickly, place a naked peppermint patty into the chocolate. Quickly flip it over to cover the entire patty. Remove the patty with a fork and place it back on the cookie sheet or a new piece of wax paper. Repeat for the remaining patties. If frozen patties thaw, then pop back into freezer and start on the other cookie sheet. You will find you can get through about one-half a cookie sheet before the frozen ones are too thawed and a sticky mess. Air dried ones do not thaw and hold their shape better when dipping. Once all patties are dipped, allow them to dry at room temperature. Remove from the wax paper and enjoy. This recipe yields about 45 pieces.
Note: If you do not have leftover mashed potatoes, you use skinless baked potatoes or boiled potatoes, both of which you would just mash up.
Have a happy…
Sunday is a full day for birthdays for Tammy Ward, Toni Starzenski, Karla Rehrer, Abigail Drake, and my great granddaughter, Dixie Harvison, while the 4th will see Christie Saxton, Katie Baker, Lisa Graves, and Joe Fife celebrating their day. Wanda Proper will hear birthday wishes coming her way on the 5th, with Maris Reutzell, and Rachel Archer sharing the 7th. Melissa Deletant is the only birthday I have for the 8th, and the last birthdays for the week are on the 9th for Annabella Farrell, and Frances Renaudin.
Chuck and Gloria Himes will have an anniversary on the 4th. Kirk and Leslie Battin have their anniversary on the 8th.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call or email me. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be reached at (814) 967-2677, or by email, at mccarl7577@hotmail.com.
