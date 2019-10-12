Good times and amusement at Mystic Park

It seems that, when I was a young boy, there was a whole lot more for kids to do than there is now.

As I was driving into Titusville on Route 27 the other day and I got to the bridge on West Central Avenue Extension, I realized they were cutting some trees out there.

Then I started thinking back. I believe that my parents used to take me to an amusement park that sat down there. I believe the park was called “Grant Park.” I really enjoyed going there. If anyone has any pictures of Grant Park, I would love to see them. Just so I know I am not senile yet.

It reminds me of Mystic Park. When I was a carpet creeper, my parents used to take me out there quite a bit. They even had an amusement park out there! I remember riding the roller coaster and merry-go-round over and over again. They even had row boats that you could rent. We used to go there and spend the day swimming, riding rides and having a picnic. We used to have so much fun when we would go there.

Way, way back in the early 1900s, around the 1920s or 1930s, Mystic Park was quite a place. I used to hear a lot of stories about the late-night trollies making their last run of the night to pick up men that were visiting ladies of the night at Mystic Park. It was quite a gathering place in years gone by.

Cousin Ralph and I used to spend a lot of time at Mystic Park when we became responsible teenagers. Do you believe that? I knew you would.

We used to go fishing at Mystic Park. We used to go night swimming at Mystic Park. We used to put our canoes in the water at Mystic Park at night and float to Hydetown.

We used to do a lot of things at good old Mystic Park at night — responsibly.

Church schedules

— Hydetown Baptist Church: Pastor Jeff Sterling, Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship service. Wednesday, 7 p.m., prayer and Bible study. All are welcome.

Sunday Sermon: “Our Works will Follow Us” Revelation 14:13.

— Hydetown United Methodist Church: Pastor Dean Cooney — Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship service.

Upcoming events

— Trick-or-treating in Hydetown will be held on Oct. 31, from 6-7:30 p.m.

A final thought

October is in full swing now, counting days to trick-or-treating. Definitely time to start hitting the pumpkin and fall festivals, raking leaves and carving pumpkins. Apple cider and pumpkin spice cookies sounds good as well. This might be a good weekend to take a family drive and view the changes of the fall season. Don’t forget to admire the fall foliage as you drive to church tomorrow as a family.

Contact us

Jeff and Robin may be reached at (814)775-0107, for anyone wanting to make positive contributions to this column. People submitting news are asked to limit news and activities to those of the Hydetown area.