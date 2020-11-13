Welcome To The Veterans Corner.
Veterans Day
Today, Nov. 11, 2020, is Veterans Day.
Some history
When first celebrated as Armistice Day, the day that marked the end of World War I, formally recognized on the 11th hour, of the 11th. day of the 11th month in 1918. The War that was supposed to be the end of all wars, we know that is not true. However, in 1954, the holiday was changed to “Veterans Day” in order to account for all veterans in all wars. Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans. Veterans Day is a federal holiday, a bank holiday and in most states, a state holiday. But if you ask a veteran, they will tell you, Veterans Day, is every day. This is especially true for those on active duty.
Veterans Day discounts
and freebies
As a display of gratitude and appreciation, community partners have joined together on Veterans Day to honor service members, veterans, and their families for their sacrifice and dedication to our nation. Participating Sport Clips locations will be offering free haircuts to active-duty U.S. service members and veterans on Nov. 11. Walgreens will be offering a 20% discount for military service members, veterans and their families from Nov. 11-15.
‘Find a Veteran, Post a Tribute’ campaign launched
The VA National Cemetery Administration has launched a “Find a Veteran, Post a Tribute” campaign to increase awareness of the Veterans Legacy Memorial (VLM). VLM is a completely digital platform that allows family, friends and others to post tributes to the individual pages of the more than 3.7 million veterans interred in the VA’s national cemeteries. Members of the public are encouraged to join in memorializing the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans by posting a tribute and sharing veterans’ tribute pages to their social media accounts.
Walmart reopens 5 VA Telehealth access points
The VA has announced five Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS) sites in select Walmart stores have resumed clinical services for veterans in rural areas. The VA suspended the operation of clinical services at all ATLAS sites in April to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The reopened ATLAS sites give veterans more options to receive care that does not require hands-on exams, such as primary care, nutrition, mental health counseling and social work.
POW/MIA update
— Army Cpl. Paul W. Wilkins, 19, was a member of B Company, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on July 11, 1950, when his unit was fighting enemy forces near Choch’iwan, South Korea. Interment services are pending.
— Navy Coxswain Paul L. Boemer, 21, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft on Dec. 7, 1941. Interment services are pending.
Till next week praying for all.
