Good Morning. Here we are about to begin the last weekend of Jan. 2021. This month seems to have passed so quickly. Is this the way the entire year may feel, especially after the year we just had? The slower pace of 2020 has created a rut that many of us got into without giving it much thought, so now we are in need of picking up the pace for this new year. Are you ready for it? I want to be and will try to get into the groove of it without returning to that rut again.
Churches
— The Townville United Methodist Church has Sunday indoor worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. All activities require temperatures be taken and masks be worn. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
Social time with refreshments has been restored following the morning service. All are welcome to attend.
— The Bible study class began on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at the Blooming Valley UMC. Classes start at 6:30 p.m. The classes will be held on the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of each month.
Food donations for the church’s food pantry are delivered at the end of each month. Be sure to get your donations in for this delivery schedule.
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services are held at 9:15 a.m. The Sunday school classes following have been canceled for the time being. All the indoor COVID-19 guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to be aware of the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
— The Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
— Release Time, for Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate, is now being livestreamed in order to reach students, as the school district has gone to a hybrid schedule for the present time.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister. Pastor Richard Foland leads the church in its worship. Sunday School is held at 10 a.m., with the worship hour to be held at 11 a.m.
Condolences
— Robert “Craig” Phillips passed last week. He was a 1975 graduate of Maplewood High School. Craig is survived by his parents, Robert and Leta, of Cambridge Springs; one brother, Edward “Todd” Phillips, of Meadville, and a sister, Cherie Phillips Melat, of Virginia, and their families. He was a former sports writer for The Meadville Tribune, The Oil City Derrick and The Franklin News-Herald newspapers. During his high school years, he was a state wrestling finalist, and later, a coach who trained many others who placed at state-level championships.
We express our many sympathies for this family who remains behind. May the family, friends and neighbors find comfort in their many treasured memories and much peace in their hearts at this difficult time of loss.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Volunteer Fire Department general meeting and annual elections were held. The 2021 officers for the fire department are: President Josh Manuel, Vice President Matt Rumzie, Secretary Becky Manuel, Treasurer Allison Lukach, Chief Justin Sullivan, C2 Josh Manuel, C3 Justin Sciallo, C4 Josh Bradick, C5 Dan Despenes, L1 Paul Zook, L2 Brian Rumzie, L3 Matt Rumzie, L4 Nathan Barker, L5 Rich Sullivan and FP1 Jim Rumzie.
—Food For Thought Free Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. The address is 29776 state Route 77, Guys Mills. It is located in New Richmond, next to the church. Stop in to select free food. Be sure to wear a mask. Only one person is permitted at a time. No questions are asked. Diapers are also available. For more information, call (814) 673-2302.
— Food For Thought is providing food bags for Maplewood Elementary School students. The mission of the Food For Thought project is to provide free nutritious food for the weekend to any student in Maplewood Elementary School. Foods are selected that can be prepared by the students, if needed. Proper nutrition on weekends has been shown to lead to improved attention and performance at the beginning of the school week. The names of high school students may be included on the sign-up form. For more information, contact Ann Zurasky at (814) 673-2302, or email her at elizamegan782@gmail.com or contact Judy Smock at (814) 671-3452.
If you are able to show support for this program, plan on making a donation, or contact them to see if there is a way you can volunteer some of your time.
— Relay for Life teams of Venango County are again participating in the American Cancer Society’s 2021 Daffodil Days. For more information, contact Judy Stevenson at (814) 827-2179 or (814) 777-3484 or by email at jstevenson@zoominternet.net. You can also contact Gayle Oxenham at (814) 673-6916 or by email at oxjrrgg@verizon.net. The Helping Hands Relay Team is coordinating sales for the 2021 Daffodil Days in Venango County. Proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society through the buyer’s choice of Relay for Life team. Bunches of ten-cut daffodils and potted mini daffodils are available. Daffodil-shaped lollipops of milk or white chocolate will also be sold. New for 2021 are bunches of ten-cut tulips of assorted colors.
— The Gift of Hope, which provides daffodils to local hospitals and cancer centers, is also available. Orders and money are due by Feb. 17 with delivery planned for the week of March 22
— The Townville Old Home Days committee will have its first meeting for 2021 on Monday, Feb. 22. It will be held at the fire hall at 7 p.m.
School news
This week begins the second semester for the PENNCREST School District academic school year. The next days off are scheduled for Feb. 12 and 15, making it a long weekend for the students and staff.
The school district has returned to a full Monday through Friday attendance schedule. More information is posted on the district’s website at penncrest.org.
The PENNCREST School District board meetings will be closed for in-person attendance. Individuals may attend via Zoom. A link to meetings can be found at penncrest.org/board.
The full meeting schedule can be found at that site. Use the site address to join the meeting virtually, no more than five minutes prior to the 7 p.m. meetings on the second Thursday of the month. The work sessions are held on Monday at 7 p.m. the week of the regular board meeting.
The school district has been approved to offer free breakfast and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until June 11, 2021.
This free meal program also includes all PENNCREST Cyber Academy students. The free meal distributions will be done in a drive-thru brown bag package fashion. Each meal package will contain breakfast and lunch servings for the upcoming days. Interested families must complete the weekly participation survey by Friday of the previous week. Meals will be passed out each Wednesday from 1 to 2 p.m. when school is in session at each of the district’s high schools.
Maplewood sports schedules are subject to change due to COVID-19 cases in participating schools.
The most updated schedules and cancellations can be found at penncrest.org/athletics/team-schedules.
From the kitchen
When I cook a ham, I know that for a small family or a single person there will be more than I can use right away. My solution to making sure there will not be any waste is to prepare different cuts before I serve it.
First, I slice a couple of ham steaks to make a meal or two from (one for now and one to freeze). I may cut some smaller slices for making ham sandwiches or salads. Then I cut slivers or chunks to freeze for scalloped potatoes with ham. If there is ham that I cannot cut away from the bone, I put that into the crockpot to make a soup like split pea and ham, bean and ham or potatoes and ham.
The recipe this week uses that leftover ham on the bone that is the basis for this “Slow-cooker Ham and Potato Soup.”
When you add the ham bone to the crockpot, cover it with 4 cups of vegetable or chicken broth. If that’s unavailable, use water. Cook on high or low. You can choose either, depending on your schedule. Cook until the meat separates from the bone.
Remove the bone, and cut the meat into chunks or cubes that are under 1 inch size. Reserve your liquid, making sure you have 4 cups. You may wish to skim the fat, if desired.
To start the soup, prepare the ingredients listed. Measure 8 cups of diced russet potatoes, 1 diced medium yellow onion, 2 large carrots that have been peeled and chopped, 1/2 cup of chopped celery, and at least 2 cups of cubed or diced ham.
Add these to the crockpot in sections. Sprinkle with 1 teaspoon of Kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon of fresh-cracked black pepper. Add the broth carefully to maintain sections. Cook on low for 7 to 8 hours, or on high for 4 to 5. Then, using a potato masher, mash about 1/3 of the potatoes.
Blend 1/4 cup of flour to 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream or milk. I use whole milk and 1/2 cup of sour cream and stir everything together.
Cover and cook on high for an additional 15 minutes. This recipe will make 8 servings.
You can use leftover cooked chicken for a substitute for the ham to this recipe.
It is always a good rule of thumb to use this as a standard to go by: “Leftovers can be kept in the refrigerator for three to four days or frozen for three to four months.”
There are other guidelines for safe-keeping leftovers and frozen prepared food.
Casseroles with raw meats should be completely cooked before freezing. However, dishes with precooked meats, or no meat, are fine to go in the freezer uncooked. It’s actually preferable to freeze casseroles uncooked, as long as they don’t have meat.
The process of baking, freezing and re-baking can alter the texture of certain ingredients. Instead, simply assemble the casserole, prep it for the freezer and freeze.
In general, you’ll want to avoid casseroles loaded with dairy products, especially soft cheeses with high water contents like ricotta or cottage cheese, eggs, starchy vegetables and vegetables with high-water contents.
A casserole dish that is freezer-safe is going to be your most convenient option, as it can go from the oven to the freezer. These dishes can be bulky and tie up your freezer. That’s why it is suggested to line your dish with aluminum foil and remove it from the dish it was in, once frozen. This also prevents your baking dish from cracking, which is a potential risk when going straight from the freezer to the oven.
Before you add any ingredients, line a freezer-safe baking dish with aluminum foil, leaving extra on the sides. Assemble your casserole. If you plan to precook your casserole, do this now. Use the extra flaps of foil to cover the cooked or uncooked casserole.
Transfer the entire dish to the freezer and freeze for 24 to 36 hours. Once the casserole is frozen solid, use the foil to lift it out of the baking dish. Remove the foil. Wrap the casserole in plastic wrap and label it with the date. You can include reheating instructions and the recipe name here as well. Store in the freezer.
Frozen casseroles will last for up to six months when stored using the above method, assuming your freezer is set to 0 degrees or colder.
While the casserole will be safe to eat for up to six months, the quality may begin to deteriorate at the three-month mark.
Simply take your casserole straight from the freezer, remove all wrapping, place it in a baking dish and bake.
Cover the casserole with foil to keep the top layer from burning, and remove the foil for the last 15 minutes or so of cooking.
Have a happy ...
Sunday’s birthdays include Mason Brown, Sydney Mihailoff and Shannon Ploski. Starting out the month of February is Rob Pollard on the Feb. 1, with Feb. 2 being shared by Anthony Molli, Bonnie (Frazier) Wagner, Liz Harriau and Kayren Thomas. Rena Minman has Feb. 3 to herself, while Feb. 4 is shared by Sonja Hartzell and Heather Brown. Terry Steadman and Jerry Boyle share Feb. 5. The last birthdays for the week are Robert Cheers, Bradley Cook and me, Linda McCarl, on Feb. 6.
If you have a special day during the week that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
