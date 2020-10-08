Grand Valley show brings in impressive number of riders

Last Sunday’s Grand Valley Horse Show had an amazing turnout. There were 97 riders present. Classes began at 9:30 a.m. and went well into the evening. Community members came together to help make this show happen. Sam Burns tilled up the ring, Tara Nason and her daughter, Nora, trimmed up the weeds around the ring and many 4-H members pitched in to help wherever needed. At the end of the column is a list of this year’s winners.
Upcoming events
— Pleasantville VFD is having its Friday fish dinners again. Call (814) 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30 the day of dinner to order. Delivery and pickup will be from 4:30-7. You will have the choice of fried or baked fish, with a side of french fries, baked potato or macaroni and cheese. It also comes with applesauce or coleslaw.
— Archery season begins tomorrow for local bow hunters.
— A Craft show will take place on Oct. 10 at the Grand Valley VFD. To reserve a table, contact Megan Wright at (814) 964-2584, Lisa Johnson at (814) 663-1379 or Donna Hetrick at (814) 436-7766.
— Grand Valley’s annual fall turkey party is on Saturday, Oct. 17.
— Garland Ridge Runners Muzzleloader Club is having its first Annual Fall Frolic on Oct. 24 and 25. The range is open Saturday from 9 to 5 and Sunday from 9 to 3. The last chance to register for any targets is Sunday at noon. The shoot has three classes with payouts in each class. Camping for the weekend is also provided.
— Grand Valley community trick-or-treating is on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 6:30.
— Nov. 3 is election day. Warren County’s Eldred Township will be voting at the Grand Valley VFD this year, instead of at the Eldred Township building.
— Tidioute VFD is having its annual gun raffle on Saturday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m.
Groups/clubs
— Eldred Township will hold its next township meeting on Oct. 14 through teleconference. Due to the CDC guidelines, it is recommended to hold meetings via a conference call to minimize exposure to the coronavirus. Contact Eldred Township at (814) 436-7654 to get access information to the teleconference township meeting.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fundraisers.
There are work bees on Tuesday nights at 6.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.
— If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Desperados 4-H Club, contact leaders Sam Greer or Connie Tenney with any questions, at (814) 827-9462.
— The Sanford Saddles & Spurs 4-H club will continue to meet through Zoom on the second Sunday of each month at 3 p.m.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Church schedules
The Evergreen Charge Churches consists of Grand Valley UM, Sanford UM and Enterprise UM. Livestreaming of the service will be posted to the Grand Valley United Methodist Facebook page on Sundays at 9 a.m.
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 11 a.m.
— Sanford United Methodist Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m.
— The Evergreen youth group meets every Sunday from 6-7:30 p.m.
— The Evergreen Charge Kids Club will not take place this year. Kids will hopefully begin practicing in November for the Christmas Program. If you have any questions, contact Amanda Ongley at (814) 873-7483.
— If you know of someone in need during this time, reach out to G&S Helping Hands or Pastor Penny Helmbold, at (814) 436-7409, or at pastorpenny12@yahoo.com.
Sweet 16
Madeline Belle Hetrick celebrated her sweet 16th birthday this past Saturday with friends and family. She officially turned 16 years old on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Madeline is the daughter of Shannon Stec and Craig Hetrick.
Condolences
Marcelyn Faye Scott White, 80, of Pittsfield, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Marcy was very active in the Sanford Community. She was a member of the Sanford United Methodist Church, where she served as secretary and she served as secretary to the Sanford Cemetery Association for several years. During the 1990s, she and her friends took on General Telephone, ATT and Bell Phone Companies in which they successfully eliminated the long-distance rates between Grand Valley and Youngsville. She held a Scott Family reunion at her home every summer. Our deepest sympathies go out to Marcy’s family and friends.
— Brian A. Scharrer, 31, of Corry, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Brian was the son of Rhonda Hebner Scharrer and the late Kenneth Scharrer. He grew up in Grand Valley. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Carley Simmons Scharrer; his daughter, Brylee; a brother, Brandon (Meghan) Dean; and a sister, Erin (Jason) Paden, both of Titusville. In addition to his father, Brian was preceded in death by a sister; Jessica Dean; a brother, Derrick Dean and two cousins, Daniel Smith and Keith Scharrer. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.
Birthdays
Happy birthday to ...
Breaunna Baker (Oct. 2)
Jordan Baker (Oct. 2)
Meghan Dean (Oct. 2)
Laurie Rulander (Oct. 4)
Jeremy Drake (Oct. 5)
Levi Wright (Oct. 5)
Kevin, Kameron, Kyle Price (Oct. 7)
Jim Morrison (Oct. 8)
Jeffrey Stearns Jr. (Oct 8)
Anniversary
Brock and Britta Foley (Oct. 7)
Closing thought
The autumn foliage is beginning to take over. October is prime time to get out and enjoy our beautiful countryside. Those rich shades of orange, gold, and red are a perfect backdrop for your photos. It is also a great time to hike tosome of the local trails or visit places like the Kinzua Bridge skywalk to take in the spectacular views.
