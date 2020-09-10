Good Morning. One third of the month is gone and it hardly feels as if it is past the first week with such a low-keyed Labor Day. Time seamlessly is drifting towards the autumn season, and only the dropping leaves of trees are marking the change. Many places that were open only for the summer are closing, but with little or no fanfare. It may be October before we realize that summer has ended, but for as uneventful as it was, we should be glad to see it behind us now.
Church news
— The Townville Baptist Church Sunday services have returned to the 9:15 a.m. worship time with the Sunday school classes following at 10:45. All the indoor safety guidelines of seating and use of masks still should be practiced. Let others know of the updates, especially if they are not online, or getting the newspaper, to see the present conditions and guidelines for attending services.
The Bible study will meet on Tuesday evenings at 6:15.
The Olympians will begin on Sunday, Oct. 4.
— The Townville United Methodist Church has restored Sunday worship services. Safety guidelines are in place while attending services. Frank Weingard is the pastor for the Church, as well as for the Blooming Valley UMC and the Troy Center UMC.
A new Bible study began on Wednesday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. It will be held the first, second and fourth Wednesdays of the month.
A “Chicken ‘n Biscuit” takeout dinner will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12. Cupcakes will be the dessert for this month. This will be held at the Blooming Valley UMC. The meal is from 4 to 6 p.m. at a cost of $10. The public is welcome.
Troy Center UMC is holding their annual Pig Roast tureen on Sunday. Bring a dish to share with family and friends. Serving will begin at 12:30 p.m. after the worship service. The public is welcome.
Release Time for the Maplewood Elementary students who wish to participate is planning a start date of Tuesday, Sept. 22. If something changes with the school schedule and it moves to a hybrid model, there are plans in place to take the program online. The school is currently allowing students out for Release Time this year. Principal Erin Fonzo said that they are trying to keep as much normal as possible. School staff will be enforcing the wearing of masks and doing its best to accommodate social distancing.
— The Tryonville United Methodist Church has a new minister, Pastor Richard Foland. Sunday school is held at 10 a.m. with the worship hour to be held at 11.
Clubs/groups
— The Townville Senior Citizens will have a meeting at the Townville Fire Department on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The program will be a “show and tell,” with your choice of something old, new or just of special interest to others. Bring a dish to share and table service. Coffee will be provided for the noon-time meal.
— The Townville Women’s Club will meet on Thursday, Sept. 17 at the home of Connie Molli. A “Safari” theme picnic will be held at noon, provided by Molli. Members may wear their safari attire, if desired.
— The Townville Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Swiss Steak dinner on Sunday Sept. 20. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meal is available for takeout only for a price of $10. The meal will include Swiss Steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, applesauce, roll with butter and a dessert.
— The Tryonville Annual Picnic has been cancelled due to COVID-19. It was to be held on Saturday, Sept. 26. Hopefully it can be held next year in 2021.
Celebration
A celebration of Frances Werling’s 102nd birthday will be on Oct. 6 this year. She has recently moved to 11105 Hunters Ridge Blvd. #6, Meadville, Pa. 16335 to live with her daughter, DeAn Werling Foulk. A card shower is planned for Frances for friends and former neighbors to send her birthday wishes, or to call or drop in for a visit. She can be reached by calling (814) 807-1405 or DeAn’s cellphone at (904) 305-3743.
School news
PENNCREST School District has been approved to offer free breakfasts and lunch to all students in the school system each school day until Dec. 31, 2020, or until funding is exhausted. All applications that were submitted for free or reduced meals will be kept on file to be put in place when the present program has ended. If your family has yet to submit a completed form, do so as soon as possible to avoid gaps in student meal benefits.
This year’s Open House will be done virtually. Teacher links were shared on Aug. 31 through Class Dojo, as well as linked on the school website.
Finally, the only item students should need for school this school year is a backpack. A water bottle and ear buds are also strongly encouraged.
The 2020 sport season will start out today with a girls varsity volleyball scrimmage hosting Corry Area High on the home court at 4 p.m. On Friday, the 7 p.m. varsity football game will be at Northwestern Senior High School. Saturday will be busy with music and sports, starting with a band competition being held at General McLane High School. The boys soccer match will be on the home field as Maplewood faces Oil City High School. The final event for the day is the JV girls volleyball tournament.
Next Monday, the co-ed varsity golf team will attend the “Saegertown Mega Match” at the Venango Valley Golf Course starting at noon. The girls junior high basketball game will be at Titusville at 4 p.m., while the boys JV football game is on the home field as they host Northwestern Senior High School at the same time. The girls JV soccer team has a match at Franklin High at 5:30 p.m. with the varsity soccer team to follow for a match at 6. Not to be left out of the action, the girls varsity volleyball team will be on the home court with their match against Cochranton Junior/Senior High at 7 p.m. Tuesday will see the girls JV soccer match begin at 5:30 p.m. as they travel to Iroquois High School, with the girls varsity volleyball squad hosting Titusville for a 7 p.m. match. The co-ed cross country team will have their 4 p.m. competition facing Saegertown, also on Tuesday. And the girls junior high basketball team will be on the home court at 4 p.m. against Union City School on Wednesday. Both the girls soccer squads will be on the road to Titusville for a varsity 4 p.m. match and the JV match to begin at 5:30.
From the kitchen
When there are so many fresh vegetables available in the home garden or at the local farmer’s market, it is the perfect time to have a hot “Veggie Frittata” for breakfast or brunch.
In an eight-inch ovenproof skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until crisp. Drain, reserving approximately 2 tablespoons of drippings in the skillet. Remove the bacon to a paper towel and set aside.
In the same skillet, add 1 cup of chopped broccoli, 1/2 cup each of chopped green pepper, cauliflower and onion, along with 1 teaspoon of crushed, dried rosemary. Cover and cook over low heat until the vegetables are tender, for about 10 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk 8 eggs, 3 tablespoons of water, 1/2 teaspoon of salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of black pepper together, then pour the eggs over the veggie mixture. Top with bacon pieces and 1/2 teaspoon of paprika. Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until eggs are firm. This recipe makes four servings.
Have a happy...
Karen Geiger is the only birthday for Sunday, though Sept. 14 is shared by Ella Moyer, Garold Molli and Adam Zinz. Sept. 16 is shared by Scott Setta and Bronson Schneider, while Sept. 17 is shared by Sophia Hanna and Rebecca Bryant. The last birthday for the week is Jonathon Hollabaugh on Sept. 19.
Brian and Tammy Jones share their anniversary with Brian and Tammy Hollabaugh on Sept. 15.
If you have a special day during the week, that I have missed, or you have some special upcoming dates that you wish to have noted in the column, I invite you to let me know, so that I may add those dates to my calendar of Townville (former or current) area residents, and events to publish.
Contact me
Many thanks for all the feedback and information that folks have shared. I appreciate the time that folks have taken to get news to me each week. Your input is what makes our news complete. It is a great pleasure to hear from members of the community.
If you have any comments or concerns about the column, please feel free to call, email or send a message via Facebook. Be sure to note the subject of your email as “Townville News,” so that I may give it prompt and proper attention, and not miss your information. If you have some news or information that you wish to share, please be sure to submit it to me by noon on Tuesday, so that I may include it in the current week’s article.
Linda McCarl can be contacted by phone at (814) 967-2677 or by email at mccarl7577@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.