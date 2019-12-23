“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.” When Jesus was born in Bethlehem, angels appeared to the shepherds in the hills. After telling of this special birth, they said those words, “On earth peace, good will toward men.” Jesus came to give peace to a troubled world but also to each troubled individual.
There is a story that many years ago, a Christmas song brought peace to a battlefield. During the Franco-German War (1870-1871), the two sides faced each other in trenches on Christmas Eve. Suddenly, a French soldier jumped up and started singing “O Holy Night.” The German soldiers were surprised and did not fire. Then, one of the German soldiers stepped forward and sang “From Heaven Above to Earth I Come.” Those soldiers were supposed to kill each other, but for a brief time at least, peace on earth and goodwill prevailed.
Look at the words of the song, “O Holy Night.” “Long lay the world in sin and error pining.” Soldiers in war know better than anyone the errors of the world. On that dark winter night, those men needed hope, and a Christmas song provided that “thrill of hope” to them. The “dear savior’s birth” was, and still is, reason for the weary world’s rejoicing.
Those who have been in the military can understand what those soldiers went through. Most of us will never be involved in physical battles, but everyone faces their own battles of everyday life. Whatever the problems, we can let the peace of that holy night — the night Jesus was born — reign in our hearts all year long.
God gave us his son to give us his peace.
Recent events
– On Dec. 18, the weather was cold, windy and snowing. Many people changed their plans. By evening it was still cold, but 13 people from the Shamburg Christian Church of God still went caroling. They went to SouthWoods Assisted Living, Titusville Heathcare and Rehab Center and then visited a few homes. Later, they returned to the church fellowship room for hot chocolate.
– Faith Community Church held its Christmas program during their worship service on Dec. 8, with the theme “Don’t Leave Baby Jesus in the Manger.” The children involved were Coy Campbell, Aiden Tucker, Lilly Tucker and Allison Tucker. At times the congregation participated. Songs included “The Little Drummer Boy,” “Children Go Where I Send Thee,” “Away in the Manger,” “Mary Had a Baby,” “Jingle Bells,” “Where’s the Line to See Jesus?” and a new version of “The 12 Days of Christmas.”
During the program, they talked about the Christmas Ten Commandments. Brian Sanford played the guitar to “Silent Night” while Coy Campbell sang with him. During that time, the congregation lit candles and joined in the singing. The program ended with a four-generation group: Pastor Jerry Drake, Randy Drake, Tonja Drake and Coy Campbell sang “What a Day That Will Be.”
– Enterprise Methodist Church held its Christmas program during the worship service on Dec. 22. The service began with the advent reading and prayer. Then, the congregation sang “Come Thou Long Expected Jesus.” The program was “The Twelve Symbols of Christmas,” and the narrators were Emma Bush, Hanah Jackson, Keira O’Neil and Belle Jackson. As they told what each symbol was, the symbol was placed on or near the tree. The symbols were a star, a candle, bells, lights and an angel, candy canes, a wreath, holly, presents, cookies, an evergreen tree, wrapping gifts and ornaments. The tree decorators were MacKenzie Yochum, Kylie Yochum, Logan Riddle, Landon Kemp, Payton Riddle, Destiny Wagner and Mason Wright. Sue Wagner was “Mom.” The closing hymn was “Good Christian Friends, Rejoice.”
The program was directed by Sue Wagner. She was assisted by Beth Dunning, Lisa Wright and Tonya Wright. After the program, refreshments were served. Everyone did a great job, and the congregation enjoyed the program.
The Pleasantville Free Methodist Church also held a program Sunday morning. The title was “God with Us,” and Howard Crawford was the narrator. The cast did certain scenes, and then the congregation would sing a Christmas hymn that went with that scene. The cast included the angel, played by Kayla Fielding; Mary, played by Carrie Riddle; Joseph, played by Craig Rush; Caesar Augustus, played by Walt Miller; the inn keeper, played by Jerrod Ongley; the shepherds, played by Jim Ongley and Arwon Chamberlin; the sheep, played by Jayden Brown and Bailee Renninger; and the wisemen, played by Lynn Littlefield, Bob Rigby and Norm Peterson. The closing hymn was “Emmanuel.”
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at Pleasantville Community Church with seven weigh-ins. There were two KOPS and five TOPS, and no top loser or KOP.
The challenge is: No cookies. The positive thought is, “Did you call a friend?”
Cathy’s menu was chosen, Christy won the 25-cent fund and the 50/50 rolled over. Due to the holiday, there will be no meeting this week.
For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
– Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold – Tonight, 6, Christmas Eve service. Thursday through Tuesday, soup and sandwich nights. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship and hymn sing; doughnut Sunday; 10:15, Sunday school.
– Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake – Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
– Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson – Saturday, 9 a.m., young adults meet. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship.
– Pleasantville Presbyterian Church – Tonight, 7, Christmas Eve service. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
– Pleasantville Methodist Church, Pastor Janet Sill – Tonight, 5 p.m., Christmas Eve service. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle, “David’s Prayer.”
– Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel – Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., small group.
– Pleasantville Independent Baptist Church, Pastor Richard LaRocque – Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
– Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley – Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
– Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye – Tonight, 6, Christmas Eve service. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
– Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold – Tonight, 7:30, Christmas Eve service. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship and hymn sing.
Upcoming events
– Students and staff at the Titusville School District are on Christmas vacation for the next week. Classes will resume on Thursday, Jan. 2, at the regular time. Enjoy your time off, everyone.
– Tonight is Christmas Eve. There are several special services at various times. Pleasantville Methodist Church will hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m., and then Pastor Janet Sill will hold a service at Bethel Methodist Church at 7. Enterprise Methodist Church and the Shamburg Christian Church of God will each hold a service at 6. Pleasantville Presbyterian Church will begin its Christmas Eve service at 7, and Grand Valley Methodist Church will hold a service at 7:30.
– Holiday at Burgess Park in Titusville will continue from 6 to 9, every night through Dec. 31. If you haven’t been there, take the time to drive through and see the display. There is no charge, but donations are accepted. It is worth seeing.
– Wednesday is Christmas Day. Remember why we have this holiday and celebrate with Christ in your heart. The following was recently in an area bulletin:
“If the house isn’t clean, it’s still Christmas.
If desserts aren’t made, it’s still Christmas.
If there are no decorations, it’s still Christmas.
If there are no presents, it’s still Christmas.
However, without his presence, it’s not Christmas. For without Christ, there is no Christmas, and all the presents in the world mean nothing.” Merry Christmas to each and everyone one.
– Due to the holidays, Pleasantville Senior Citizens will not meet this week or next. The next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 9. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
– The day after Christmas, Enterprise Methodist Church will begin its annual soup and sandwich supper. From Thursday to Dec. 31, the church will have soup and sandwiches each evening from 4 to 7. There is no charge.
– For those who want to take a break from the Christmas activities and like to hunt, small game season begins on Thursday. You can hunt squirrel, pheasant, rabbit and Bobwhite quail from Dec. 26 through Feb. 29. Archery season for deer is Dec. 26 through Jan. 20, and there are still many deer in the area. Good luck to all hunters.
– Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville Presbyterian Church from noon to 5 p.m, Friday, and anyone eligible is encouraged to donate. This time of year, blood is urgently needed. The general requirements are: weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, no tattoos in past year and be at least 17 years of age. It doesn’t take much time and can mean life or death to another. It is one of the best gifts you can give. Photo ID is required.
Military list
Our military list includes Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Kyle Miller, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Jerry Potter, Elwin Van Cise, Lloyd Jackson, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Jami Hillman, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Two area people were born on Christmas Day: Rick Bingman and John Peterson. Birthday greetings also go to David Morris and Gannon Blake on Dec. 26; Kari Farnjam, Dave Millholen and Kody Mott on Dec. 27; Denny Williams and Caprice Crawford on Dec. 28; Willie Hasbrouck, Steve Wright and Dave Wencil on Dec. 29; Jerry Loney, Scott Resinger and Betty L’Huiller on Dec. 30; and Hope Gafner on Dec. 31.
Anniversaries
Happy anniversary to Stacey and Mike Harvey on Dec. 27; Faith and Bill Thompson on Dec. 29; and Amie and Bill Beard on Dec. 30.
May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
