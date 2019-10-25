Four members of Sanford Saddles and Spurs will leave to compete at the State level 4H show in Harrisburg. Salenah Drake and her pony, Curly’s Grand Mystique, will be showing in Mini in-hand Trail Jr. Bryceton Maillie will be showing his horse, Raisin the Boy, in Cutback horse Sr. Hialeah Stanton is showing in miniature horse driving with Smokey. She is also showing at states with her horse, Stormy’s Double Reed, in cutback ponies Jr., Raised Box Keyhole Pony Jr., and Pony Barrels Jr. Emelyn Moore is showing with her horse, Skip A Super Jet. She qualified in Grooming and Showmanship Jr., Beginner English Equitation and Beginner English Pleasure.
The state show runs from October 25-27th.
Fall Turkey
Party Winners
Gun Ticket Winners
— Debbie McMahon
— Kyle Weldon
— Gary Masiker
— Dan Firarra
— Mike Pedensky
— Amel Ingram
— Dave Bates
— Michael Bryan
— Jeff Anderson
— Buzz Baron
— Jack Proper
Floor Gun Winners
— Jim Reynolds
— William Greer
— Pierre Shadeck
— Katie Sutton
— Bryan Nicolla
Freezer Winners
— Mary & Bill Miller
— Bonnie McCellend
Wheelbarrow Full of Cheer
— Tim Brown
Upcoming events
— The fire department is looking for vendors for a fall craft fair to take place on Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Megan Wright, at (814) 964-2584, or Lisa Johnson, at (814) 436-7623 or e-mail lisaj1367@yahoo.com for more details.
— Grand Valley’s trick-or-treat is scheduled for Oct. 31, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The Grand Valley Fire Hall’s Halloween party will start at 6:30 p.m. and is open to the public.
— Soups n’ Sweets fundraiser dinner is scheduled for Nov. 16, from noon to 5 p.m. Cost is a donation.
— The fire department is in need of ambulance and fire personnel, as well as social members to help with work bees and fund raisers.
The department has work bees on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m.
Monthly meetings are held on the first Thursday of every month, at 7 p.m.
Church schedules
— Grand Valley United Methodist Church Sunday school is at 10 a.m.; worship is at 11; youth group is at 6 p.m. (in the parsonage basement); Bible studies are held on Wednesdays at 6 p.m.
— G&S Helping Hands meet the first Wednesday of every month at Grand Valley church at 7 p.m.
— Sunday will be a special day, as the church will host Nancy Kopf, a missionary to Peru. She will be sharing stories about her 30 plus trips and her love for the people there. After church, parishioners will be having lunch, where people can have more one-on-one time with Nancy and see some of the items she has brought back with her.
— Sanford Church Sunday worship is at 10 a.m. The Kids Club will begin working on their Christmas program the first Monday of November, and is open to all children and teens. They will be meeting at 6 p.m. at the Sanford church.
4-H
The Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club started their 2019-20 year on September 15th. They played an educational horse Jeopardy game and discussed plans for an upcoming trip to Assateague Island. They also set the date for their local roundup.
At the October 13th meeting, they elected the following officers: Bryceton Maille - President, Treyah Selfridge — Vice President, Brooke Anthony — Treasurer, Emelyn Moore — Secretary, Kadyn Moore — Scrapbook, Evelyn Ongley — News Reporter, and Hialeah Stanton and Salenah Drake — Games.
The club also voted on fundraisers to help raise money for their upcoming trip. They will be selling Country Meats beef sticks, Jane’s stromboli and pies, and they will be selling holiday wreaths again this year.
If anyone is interested in finding out more about the Sanford Saddles and Spurs 4-H Club, they can contact leaders Matt and Diana Maille, at (814) 436-7778.
Birth
Brock and Britta Foley welcomed the birth of their son Brooks Edward Foley.
Brooks was born at 8:37 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 2019, at Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie.
At birth, he weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces, and measured 21 inches.
The maternal grandparents are Timothy and Beth Haehn, of Grand Valley. The paternal grandparents are Edward and Paula Foley, of Plesantville.
Birthdays
Happy Birthday to Barbara Johnson (Oct. 27), Kayla Burrows (Oct. 28), Amber Staub (Oct. 31) and Tara Thompson and Tabitha Hotaling (Oct. 31)
Anniversary
Happy Anniversary to Victor and Debbie Savitz (Oct 31).
Recipe
Lemon Zucchini Bread
Ingredients:
— 2 cups flour
— 1/2 teaspoon salt
— 2 teaspoon baking powder
— 2 eggs
— 1/2 cup oil
— 1 1/3 cup sugar
— 2 tablespoons lemon juice
— 1/2 cup buttermilk
— 1 cup zucchini
Glaze
— 1 cup powdered sugar
— 2 tablespoons lemon juice
— 1 tablespoons milk
Directions:
In large bowl, combine eggs, oil, sugar, lemon juice, buttermilk and zucchini. In separate bowl combine dry ingredients; flour, salt, and baking powder. Slowly fold dry mixture into wet mixture until thoroughly combined. Pour into greased 9-by-5 inch bread pan. Bake at 350 degrees for approximately 45 minutes.
In small bowl, beat together glaze ingredients. Brush on glaze directly after taken out of oven. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving.
Can also be frozen to enjoy at a later date.
Closing
If you haven’t already, get out and enjoy the beautiful fall foliage and what’s left of the warm weather. Area fall activities will be wrapping up this month with Halloween next Thursday. I always enjoyed trick-or-treating in Grand Valley. Amy Baker made homemade popcorn balls to hand out to kids for around 50 years. My mother, my boys and I have all received this special treat when going door-to-door on Halloween.
Contact me
All are welcome to contribute with any local events, club news, seasonal activities, reunions, births, marriages, get-togethers, family recipes and any other Grand Valley happenings. I appreciate any and all feedback from the community.
Please submit information by noon on Thursday so I can get into Fridays’ column. Thank you.
Alissa Savitz can be reached by phone, 814-964-7453 or by email, at grandvalleyvoice@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.