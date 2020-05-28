We are looking for a new Pleasantville News writer to write a weekly column about the happenings on the Hilltop.
Our previous writer for the Pleasantville News space has become unavailable.
The Pleasantville News column publishes every week, in Tuesday’s edition. This writer must have a working email account, through which they will correspond with the people of Pleasantville to receive the news and events of the time.
A Pleasantville resident is preferred to write the column.
Additionally, we are in search of a Cherrytree News writer to keep readers informed on the latest news in the Cherrytree area.
The previous writer for this column is unable to continue writing for us.
The column publishes weekly, in Monday’s edition.
The prospective writer would preferably be from Cherrytree, and have the ability to communicate with the residents of the area to receive information about current news and events.
We are also in search of a writer to recap the latest news of Venango County. This column has historically been called “Venango County at a Glance,” and the paper has been without it for about two years.
This writer would preferably be a Venango County resident who keeps up-to-speed on the biggest news of the county for a weekly recap.
Prospective writers should submit a brief writing sample to The Herald’s managing editor, Lorri Drumm, by email, at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
