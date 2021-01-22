“The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, His mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is Thy faithfulness.”
Jeremiah warned the Israelites what was going to happen to Jerusalem, but they didn’t listen. He felt bad because he couldn’t help them, but he also had hope. He knew that God’s love would never stop and that is true today. We often have problems or get into trouble because we don’t listen, but God never stops loving us. He is always present and He will hear and answer.
Thomas Jefferson gave an inaugural address in 1801 and part of his speech follows: “You should understand what I deem the essential principles of our government ... equal and exact justice to all men, of whatever state or persuasion, religious or political ... the arraignment of all abuses at the bar of the public reason; freedom of religion, freedom of the press and freedom of person under protection of the habeas corpus and trial by jury impartially selected.”
Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected President just before the depression began. In his inaugural address in 1931, he said: “First of all, let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance ... In such a spirit, on my part and on yours, we face our common difficulties. They concern, thank God, only material things.
We face arduous days that lie before us in the warm courage of national unity; with the clear consciousness of seeking old and precious moral values.
In this dedication of a nation we humbly ask the blessing of God. May He protect each and every one of us! May He guide me in the days to come.”
Ronald Reagan gave hope to the people in his inaugural address in 1985. He said: “History is a ribbon always unfurling. History is a journey. We think of those who traveled before us ... Now we hear again the echoes of our past. A general falls to his knees in the hard snow of Valley Forge. A lonely president paces the darkened halls and ponders his struggle to preserve the Union. The men of the Alamo call out encouragement to each other. A settler pushes west and sings a song and the song echoes out forever and fills the unknowing air.
It is the American sound. It is hopeful, big-hearted, idealistic, daring, decent and fair. That’s our heritage. That is our song.”
May God continue to hold us close as we fill the world with our sound — sound in unity, affection and love — one people under God, dedicated to the dream of freedom. He has placed in the human heart, called upon now to pass that dream on to a waiting and hopeful world.”
In 1989, George H. W. Bush gave his inaugural address and stated: “We meet on democracy’s front porch, a good place to talk as neighbors and as friends. For this is a day when our nation is made whole, when our differences, for a moment, are suspended.
And my first act as President is a prayer. I ask you to bow your heads.
Heavenly Father, we bow our heads and thank You for Your love. Accept our thanks for the peace that yields this day and the shared faith that makes its continuance likely. Make us strong to do Your work, willing to heed and hear Your will and write on our hearts these words; Use power to help people. For we are given power not to advance our own purposes, nor to make a great show in the world, nor a name. There is but one just use of power, and it is to serve people. Help us to remember it, Lord. Amen.”
Tomorrow, Joe Biden will be inaugurated as President of the United States. Let us learn from the past and work together in love to make America what it should be. May this be the beginning of a great year for our country.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Betty Beers, who passed away recently. Her brother, Bill, and his late wife, Barb, lived in Pleasantville for many years. Bill currently resides at Wesbury United Methodist Community. Betty is also survived by a sister, Lela Sullivan, of Hydetown.
She had nine nieces and nephews and two live in the Enterprise/Grand Valley area. These two are, Randy and Gayle Beers and Sharon and Paul Savitz. May God give comfort and peace to the family.
— Word has been received of the death of Wayne Ferry, who died on Sunday at his home on Dickson Road in Meadville. Wayne is survived by his wife, the former Donna Pettit, of Titusville, and his sons. Sympathy goes to Donna and the Ferry family. May God give them comfort and strength.
Recent events
— When Sue Beck left work on Friday at Pleasantville Elementary School, she walked out for the last time. After 30 years, she retired.
Sue and Steve Beck, of Enterprise, had two daughters, Jackie and Stephanie. When Stephanie started second grade, Sue decided to go to work. The school seemed like a good place. She could be home when her girls were home.
She started in the cafeteria and later helped with first grade. She then went to work in the office.
Over the years, she knew a lot of students and helped with many activities. It was hard leaving something she has been a part of for so long, but she knew the time had come.
The community thanks Sue for all the care and compassion she gave during her time at the school and wish her the very best in the years ahead. Congratulations, Sue, and thank you for your many years of service.
— Sunday was Human Relations Day and the Enterprise and Grand Valley church services were related to that. Human Relations Sunday acknowledges the right of all God’s children to reach their potential and asks all churches to strengthen the outreach in their communities by supporting social justice and working with at-risk youth.
Pastor Penny Helmbold was unable to be present and Pastor Betty Hollabaugh, a former Enterprise pastor, held the service.
The service began with the hymn, “How Great Thou Art,” followed by announcements and the opening prayer. The congregation then sang “Victory in Jesus,” followed by responsive reading. Scripture from Philippians 2: 3-11 was read, then Pastor Betty gave the message, “Is there hope?” The congregation sang “Standing on the Promises,” followed by prayer requests and prayer. The closing hymn was “Let there be peace.”
The service ended and Pastor Betty left the Enterprise Church and went to Grand Valley. The Grand Valley and Sanford congregations are currently meeting together at the Grand Valley church. Thank you to Pastor Betty for filling in.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS will meet on Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church. Weigh-in will be from 5:30 to 6, and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7197.
Church schedules
– Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist churches have joined together and will meet at the Grand Valley church for worship at 10:30 on Sunday morning. Anyone attending any worship service should follow the rules, for your own health and those you love. Masks should be worn and social distancing should be observed. Be careful and stay safe. If you have any questions or needs, contact the church or the minister.
– Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study via Zoom. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship.
– Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
– Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 10:45 a.m. worship.
– Pleasantville Presbyterian Church - 10 a.m., worship service, virtual.
– Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Wednesday, 10 a.m., Second Harvest Food Pantry (Pleasantville fire hall). Sunday, 9:50, worship.
– Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
– Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.`
– Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
– Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study on “What happens when life on earth ends?” Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
– Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study via Zoom. Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Yesterday began a “Week of Prayer” for Christian Unity and it continues through Jan. 25. It seems very fitting that the presidential inauguration will occur during this week of special prayer. Take time to pray for unity for your family, community and your country.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Department tomorrow. Those who preregistered may pick up their food boxes from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. There is no charge for the food boxes, but proof of residency is required. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for providing this ministry.
— The Pleasantville Ministerium will meet at 3 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon at the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church. All area ministers are encouraged to attend.
— Did you get a pet for Christmas or do you have a dog that needs training? Hilltop Dog Training has started classes for the new year. Debbie and Randy Locke work with all kinds of dogs and would be glad to help. If you are interested, call Randy at (814) 589-0005.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department and auxiliary will meet at 6:30 on Thursday evening in the fellowship area of the fire hall. They can always use more help and anyone interested is welcome to attend. If you can’t help with the fire department, maybe you can help the auxiliary.
The fire hall has scheduled their first fish fry of the year for Friday, Feb. 19. It will be takeout only, and you can phone your order in ahead of time. More information will be available later.
— At this time, the Titusville Area School District is planning to return to full-time classes on Monday, Jan. 25. Hopefully, everything will work out so that students can return to school and everyone will be healthy and safe.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God has planned a movie night for Friday, Jan. 29. The movie will be held in the Family Life Center, where there is plenty of room to spread out. Popcorn and a beverage will be provided. The movie will begin at 6:30 and all are welcome.
Military list
Our military list includes Austin Foster, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Savitz, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and all those serving in the military.
Prayer list
Many people have received, or are scheduled to receive, the cornavirus vaccine. Most people don’t seem to have side effects. People are still coming down with the virus and we pray that all people will be able to get the vaccine soon. Remember those who have lost their jobs or had to close their business. Our prayer list includes David Weber, Maxine Brandon, Faith Francis, Bob Stewart, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Julianna Warner on Jan. 20, Donna Sheely and Jeff Snyder on Jan. 21, Larry Drake, Boonie Drake and Jerry Snyder on Jan. 22, Rev. Betty Hollabaugh, Bobbie Gray, Leroy Meehan and Charlie Hrip on Jan. 24, Julyssa May, Pat Peterson, Thomas Foote and Trevor Drake on Jan. 25 and Sydney Lindquist and Bill Perry, Jr. on Jan. 26.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Karen and Jim Smith on Jan. 21. May everyone have a great day.
