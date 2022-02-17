“If a man vow a vow unto the Lord, or swear an oath to bind his soul with a bond; he shall not break his word.”
Moses had a strong faith in God. He never could have led the Israelites out of Egypt if he hadn’t trusted God. All those years in the wilderness and the people didn’t want to wait. Even though he got discouraged, Moses continued his faith in God. God did not let him down.
The first permanent settlement in North America was in 1607, an English colony at Jamestown (now Virginia).
Over the next 100 years, people came from England, Holland, Sweden, France and Spain to settle in the New World, and many of them brought a strong faith with them. The evidence is in the charters they set up for government.
From the first charter in 1607 to the charter granted to William Penn in 1701, the Bible was used as a rule of life in the colonies. God’s Word had a profound effect on early Americans.
When the colonies declared their independence from England, they acknowledged God’s existence — “They (we) are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights ...”
When the colonies decided they needed a constitution for their new country, George Washington was elected chairman and he had a strong faith in God. That faith helped him when he became the first President of the United States.
In his farewell address in 1796, Washinton emphasized the importance of preserving a freedom of religion within a society and part of his speech follows.
“Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensible supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness — these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens. The mere politician, equally with the pious man, ought to respect and cherish them. A volumn could not trace all their connections with private and public felicity. Let it simply be asked, ‘Where is the security for property, for reputation, for life, if the sense of religious obligation desert the oaths which are the instruments of investigation in courts of justice?’ And let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that national morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle.
It is substantially true that virtue or morality is a necessary spring of popular government. The rule indeed extends with more or less force to every species of free government. Who that is a sincere friend to it can look with indifference upon attempts to shake the foundation of the fabric?”
In a short time the New World became a great nation, not because of great leaders or strong armies, but because of strong faith. They looked to God for guidance in their decisions and He made this country great. If we want to have a great nation, it is up to us to look to Him and follow His path.
Sympathy
— Word has been received of the death of Mary Resinger, a former Pleasantville resident. Mary passed away around Dec. 1, 2021, in Elwood City where she had been living.
The former Mary Rybka grew up in the Pleasantville area and graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1949. She married Jim Resinger and they had a home east of Pleasantville where they raised three children; Ann, Trisha and Mark.
Mary was well-known in the area. She was an active member of St. Walburga Church and later St. Titus, after the two churches became one.
She was a member of the Pleasantville School Board for many years and worked in the school cafeteria. Mary also served for several years on the election board for Allegheny Township. Sympathy goes to her family and those who loved her. May God give them comfort and peace.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of William “Bill” Beers, who passed away Feb. 14, 2022, at Wesbury United Methodist Retirement Community. He had reached age 100 in January.
Bill graduated from Pleasantville High School and married the late Barbara Kerr. The two lived in the Pleasantville area for many years and raised two sons, Ed and Don.
They were active members of the Pleasantville Methodist Church for many years. Bill was an oil man. He worked for Quaker State for many years and also helped run another lease.
My Dad worked with Bill for several years, and they were good friends. He was a kind and friendly person and our family was glad to know him and his family.
After retirement, Bill kept busy and was still bowling at age 90. Bill and Barb moved to Wesbury in 2015.
Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 on Sunday, at the Gordon Garrett Funeral Home and the funeral service will be at 4. May God give peace and comfort to Bill’s family.
Recent events
— Many people gathered with family and friends on Sunday to watch the Super Bowl game. Some were happy and some were not when the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23 to 20. It still was a good time to be together and enjoy the fellowship. There is always a winner and a loser, and next year there will be another Super Bowl.
— The annual Festival of Love, sponsored by the Pleasantville Ministerium, was held on Sunday evening at the Shamburg Christian Church of God. This service is a time for people of different denominations to come together and use their talents to praise the one God we all worship.
Host Pastor Fred Frye led the service and Nat Licht played the piano. The service began with young LaKynzee Beard singing “God Loves People.” Tara Alberth and Amie Beard sang “Love at Home” and “Love Has Come.”
Pastor Fred, Nat and Tara joined together to sing “Loving God, Loving Each Other.” Tara sang “There Is None Like You.” Pastor Jerome Alsdorf from the Pleasantville Methodist Church and Joe Kovak, the Methodist pianist, sang “Keep on the Sunny Side.”
Keith Klingler from the Methodist Church sang “Fill My Cup,” then Joe played some songs on the piano. During the service, there was some congregational singing and the songs were: “I Love to Tell the Story,” “Blessed Be the Name,” “Victory in Jesus” and “Power in the Blood.”
The service ended in prayer, then everyone was invited to the Family Life Center behind the church for refreshments and a time of fellowship.
TOPS
After missing three weeks, Pleasantville TOPS did meet last Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church with six weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 4 1/2 pounds. Belinda was the top loser and Kathy’s menu was drawn. Weather permitting, TOPS will meet at the church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Council meeting; 6:30, Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with Ken and Cindy Hall.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Today, Second Harvest at Fire Hall. Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship; after service, time of fellowship and refreshments. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school. Monday, 6 p.m., “New You in ‘22.”
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m., YOUth group.
Scheduled events
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall this morning. Those who registered may pick up their food boxes between 10 and 11. There is no charge for the food boxes, but proof of residency is required. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for providing this service.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will have a meeting at 6:30 on Thursday evening. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
The fire department will have a gun show this weekend. The event will be held from 9 to 4 on Friday and 9 to 2 on Saturday at the Pleasantville fire hall. The kitchen will be open.
— Students in the Titusville School District get an extra long weekend. There is no school this Friday or Monday. Classes will resume at the regular time on Tuesday. Enjoy your days off.
— Monday is Presidents Day. For several years, Feb. 12, was recognized as Lincoln’s birthday and Feb. 22 as Washington’s birthday.
George Washington was our country’s first president, from 1789 to 1797. Abraham Lincoln was the 16th president, and he served during the Civil War and got the country back together.
Years passed and many more presidents did also. It was decided to have one day to recognize all U.S. presidents, and the date chosen was the third Monday in February.
Many people still think it’s for Washington and Lincoln, and they are probably the most recognized presidents.
But two other U.S. presidents were born in February. Our 9th president, William H. Harrison, was born on Feb. 9, 1773. Our 40th president, Ronald Reagan, was born on Feb. 6, 1911.
Only one president was born in the month of September. That was William H. Taft, our 27th president.
October and November have the most presidential birthdays, with six in each month, and two of them were born on Nov. 2. James K. Polk, the 11th president, was born in 1795, and Warren G. Harding, our 29th president, was born in 1865.
Every month has at least one presidential birthday. Grover Cleveland is the only president to have been elected to two terms that were not in succession. He became the the 22nd president in 1885, but when he ran for re-election, he was defeated by Benjamin Harrison.
However, in 1892, Cleveland ran again and defeated Harrison, so he was our 22nd and our 24th presidient.
Gerald Ford is the only president we have had that was not elected to office. In 1973, Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned and President Nixon nominated Ford to be vice president. He was sworn in to the office on Dec. 6, 1973, the first vice president to take office in the middle of an administation.
When Nixon resigned in 1974, Gerald Ford became president on Aug. 9, 1974. It was the first time that the U.S. president had not been elected as vice president or president. He ran for re-election in 1976 but was defeated by Jimmy Carter.
Just a few facts for Presidents Day.
Since Monday is Presidents Day, the banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed. Most will open at their regular time on Tuesday.
— The Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville YMCA from noon until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. Anyone who is eligible is encouraged to donate. If you have questions or would like to make an appointment, call (814) 688-3696. You never know who might need blood next, maybe someone you love.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church has scheduled an “All you can eat pancake and sausage dinner” for Tuesday, March 1. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30, with pancakes, sausage, beverage and dessert. Gluten free pancakes will be available. The cost is a donation and you can eat in or get takeouts. Mark your calendar for a Fat Tuesday dinner.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Hart, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Dalton Burns, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Many people are dealing with various illnesses at this time and we pray that they will feel better soon. We continue to remember Dick Jones, Sandy Peterson, Lanny Pollard, Paul Thompson, RIchard Kinney, Alice Jackson, Tammy Jones, Audrey Walters, Mary Ann Kopper, Martha Thompson, Billi Jo Fulton, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Diane Van Cise. Continue to pray for our country and for our leaders, that they will find the answers from God. God bless America.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Paula Beard, Betty Ann Lillie and B.J. Frost on Feb. 17, Lori Johnson, Renae Johnson and Kevin Latshaw on Feb. 19, Nathan Edwards on Feb. 20, Shirley Greenwalt on Feb. 21, Marjorie Steffens on Feb. 22 and Tara Alberth on Feb. 23. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.