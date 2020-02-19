“Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” Jesus spoke these words as He hung on the cross. He had suffered greatly, but still wanted mercy for those who had done such terrible things to Him.
Several years ago, someone wrote a magazine article about the late Robert Kennedy. Shortly after his brother, President Kennedy, was assassinated, Robert was scheduled to appear at a party for orphaned children. He really didn’t feel like going and it would be his first public appearance since the death, but he decided to go. He hesitantly walked into a room of noisy children. One little boy turned and saw him, then ran up shouting, “Your brother’s dead! Your brother’s dead!” The room became silent. The child realized he had done something wrong and started to cry.
It had to have been difficult. Robert Kennedy certainly hadn’t been expecting that. However, he leaned down, picked up the little boy and held him close. Someone standing near heard him whisper, “It’s all right. I have another brother.” The author of the article called that compassionate response a “mark of greatness.”
Everyone has been hurt in some way by others. Some are intentional hurts and others are just thoughtless remarks or careless deeds. They still can hurt and we can carry a grudge and let it “eat away” at our heart, or we can forgive and let it go. Jesus endured more than any of us ever will, yet in His darkest hour, He showed compassion and love.
If you want to give up something for lent, maybe you should give up that hurt or anger and show compassion. It’s a good way to prepare for Easter. “To err is human, to forgive divine.”
Recent events
– The Pleasantville High School merged with Titusville more than 50 years ago, but some friendships last a long time. Diane Miller, the former Diane Locke, recently got together with fomer classmates Elaine McIntyre Murray and Lavonne Smith Pompillio. The three girls attended Pleasantville School then graduated from Titusville after the merger. Diane lives in Maine, Elaine lives near Hershey and Lavonne lives in the Sugar Grove area. Last Friday, the girls had a pleasant afternoon at the home of Diane’s mother in Pleasantville. Later they went to Sam’s Restaurant for supper. The girls had a good time and look forward to their next get-together.
– Pauline Dean grew up in Pleasantville. She married Alfred Ongley and they lived in the Grand Valley area and raised seven children. Her husband died several years ago, and one daughter has died, but Mrs. Ongley has kept busy and is an active member of the Spartansburg Missionary Alliance Church. She taught Sunday school for several years, and finally gave it up a couple years ago, but she still attends church and Sunday school faithfully every Sunday and studies the Sunday school lesson all week. Mrs. Ongley’s birthday was Sunday, but since it is such a busy day for her, the celebration was held Saturday. About 40 family members gathered at her home to celebrate her 89th birthday. Two grandchildren were unable to attend, but most of the family was present. She had a white birthday cake decorated with yellow roses. The community extends best wishes to Mrs. Ongley, and may God bless her with a great year.
– Saturday evening, Sharon and Don Thompson attended a birthday party at the Spartansburg Fire Hall for their great niece. They had a good time visiting with relatives, some they hadn’t seen for a long time. They didn’t know they would soon be involved in another party. On Sunday, Sharon and Don went out for dinner. Their son and daughter-in-law told them they would be over around 5. Shortly after Tim and Tina arrived, Martha and Paul Thompson stopped. Soon a couple more family members came, and Sharon and Don were suspicious. All five of their children and their mates came: Don Thompson, Jr., Julie and Mike Lamberson, Greg and Judy Thompson, Marcie and Dan McFarland and Tim and Tina. Also present were grandchildren Ashley, Brian and her three children, Travis, Jolene and their son Luca and Katelyn and Bob. Julie’s father-in-law, John Lamberson, attended. Don’s birthday is this week, Sharon’s is next week and their 60th anniversary is March 5. There was all kinds of pizza and a taco bar with plenty to eat. Dessert was a beautiful anniversary cake. The family wanted to have a celebration when they could all be there, so they had it early. It was a pleasant surprise and Sharon and Don thoroughly enjoyed the evening. May God bless them with a wonderful year.
– The annual Festival of Love, sponsored by the Pleasantville Ministerium, was held Sunday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with about 70 present. Host pastor, Rev. Shawn Jacobson, gave the welcome then the service began with the musical group from the Community Church. Colleen Stearns and Shirley Mott sang, accompanied by Pastor Shawn and Roger Schmader on guitar and Sam Stearns on the drums. The ladies invited the congregation to join them in singing “Let the Heavens Rejoice” and “As the Deer.” Philip Bowser, his wife Susan and their young son, Zach, sang “Here I Am to Worship.” Pastor Fred Frye from the Shamburg Christian Church of God sang “I Still Believe.” Pianist Carol Brooks accompanied Tara Alberth as she sang “I Will Sing of My Redeemer” and “My Jesus I Love Thee.” Tara also played her violin during part of the songs. Philip Bowser from the Community Church invited people to take part as he sang “Let’s Have Church.” Pastor Janet Sill from the Pleasantville Methodist Church showed a video, “Somewhere, It’s Snowing,” reminding people that God loves us, forgives us and can make us white as snow. “A single snowflake can cover one’s sins, one snowflake at a time.” It was a very touching video. The Methodist pianist, Joe Kovoch, played “Lord, I Want to Be a Christian.” He accompanied Keith Klingler who sang an old-time favorite that you seldom hear any more, “Bringing in the Sheaves.” They also did “Put Your Hands in the Hands.”
The Bible verse for the night was John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth on Him shall not perish but have eternal life.” Pastor Shawn led the congregation in singing the doxology, then an offering was taken, which went to the ministerium to help them with all the work they do for the community. Pastor Fred closed the service in prayer and everyone was invited to the fellowship hall for refreshments and to visit. Thank you to all who participated or helped with the servie in anyway. Thanks to Richie Mott for handling the video and technical equipment.
Pleasantville TOPS
– Due to weather conditions, Pleasantville TOPS did not meet last Thursday, so the challenge is the same: Keep your menu. The group is planning to meet this Thursday, but since the church is doing some work, those attending the TOPS meeting are asked to go in the back door of the church. Weigh-in will be from 5:30 to 6:30 and the meeting will begin at 6:30. For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
– Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; Donut Day; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m.Youth group (parsonage). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
– Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
– Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Friday, 6 p.m., Musician Gathering. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men and Women’s Bible study.
– Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9 a.m., Congregational meeting; 9:30, worship with guest speaker David Fitz.
Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Today, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry (Fire Hall). Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “God Calling” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle, “Ever-Persevering Petitions.” Tuesday, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Pancake supper.
– Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Worship team; 7:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., Small group on “The Rock, the Road and the Rabbi.”
– Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Tonight, 7:00, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
– Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley - Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
Upcoming events
– Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6, Bible study; 7, Administration meeting. Friday, 7 p.m., Games & Treats. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 6 p.m., Youth group (parsonage).
– The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall today. Those who pre-registered can pick up their food boxes from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is no charge for the food boxes but proof of residency is necessary for pick-up. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for providing this service.
– Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for games, fellowship and lunch. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
–Those who registered are reminded that the Real Men’s Summit will be held this weekend at the Pleasantville Free Methodist Campgrounds. Friday evening’s session will be 6 to 9 and Saturday’s will be 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the guest speaker this year is Dan Meredith.
– The Pleasantville Community Church is starting something new, a Music Night. It is a time for musicians - vocalists and instrumentalists - to gather, share their talents and have a good time. The first session will be held at 6, this Friday in the fellowship hall of the church and anyone interested is welcome to attend. Even if you don’t sing or play but enjoy music, come, sit back and be blessed. Light refreshments will follow. Music Night will be held the third Friday of each month. For more information, contact the church or Sam or Colleen Stearns at (814) 967-5225.
– The Grand Valley Methodist Church will have Games & Snacks at 7, this Friday night. There is no charge and anyone interested is welcome to come and join the fun.
– We are in the pre-lent season and the day before lent begins has many names. The name “Mardi Gras” comes from the French and means “fat Tuesday.” They eat all kinds of food, then gave something up for lent. New Orleans has a big Mardi Gras celebration. Germans have “Fastnacht” which means “fasting night.” They prepare and eat delicious doughnuts, then don’t eat any during lent. England called the day “Shrove Tuesday,” referring to pancakes which they would eat that day and not again until after lent. Some people still give something up for lent.
– The Pleasantville Methodist Church will have their Shrove Tuesday pancake supper next week in their fellowship hall. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the meal includes all the pancakes you can eat, sausage, beverage and dessert. The cost is by donation and take-outs will be available.
– Next Wednesday is the beginning of Lent. Pastor Penny Helmbold of the Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist churches will have an Ash Wednesday service at 6:30 p.m. at the Sanford church. Pastor Janet Sill, pastor of Pleasantville, Bethel and White Oak Methodist churches, will have an Ash Wednesday service at 7 p.m. at the White Oak church. That service will include communion and the imposition of ashes. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
Military list
– We have received word that Samantha Lewis has been honorably discharged and is home. We thank Samantha for her service and hope that all goes well for her in this next phase of her life. We continue to remember Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Sydney Callahan, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinnery, Cody Sterling, David Vroman, Bill Wencil, Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Ben Nosko and Andrew Moronski.
Prayer list
– Chandra Brandon has been added to our prayer list. We continue to remember Mary Ann Kopper, Kyle Miller, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Jerry Potter, Elwin Van Cise, Lloyd Jackson, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Jami Hillman, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
– Birthday greetings this week also go to Nathan Edwards and Don Thompson, Sr. on Feb. 20, Shirley Greenwalt on Feb. 21, Marjorie Steffens on Feb. 22, Tara Alberth on Feb. 23, Jessica Morris, Carl Johnson, Jr. and Jessica Morris on Feb. 24, Bev Baker and Art McIntyre on Feb. 25 and Daisy Wright, David Johnson, Andy Dunkle and Dek Eccles on Feb. 26.
Anniverary
Happy anniversary to Sherree and Rod Yochum, Diane and Ralph Walters and Curt and Kelly Johnson on Feb. 24. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
