“I will instruct you and teach you in the way you should go.”
God is always present and He will listen and guide you in the right direction, if you let Him. Too often people think they know best. They do things their own way and are upset when things don’t go the way they wanted.
There is a story of an old sailor who was always lost at sea, so his friends bought a compass for him and urged him to use it. The sailor decided to follow their advice and took the compass with him the next time he set sail.
His friends waited, but he didn’t come. Finally, knowing he must be lost, they went out and found him. Once they knew he was alright, they let him know they were upset. “Why didn’t you use that compass we gave you?” they asked. “You could have saved us a lot of trouble!”
“I didn’t dare to!” the sailor answered. “I wanted to go north, but as hard as I tried to make that needle aim in that direction, it just kept pointing southeast.”
Certain he knew the way north, the old sailor tried to control the compass. When that didn’t work, he tossed it aside. It could have helped him, but he wouldn’t pay attention.
Everyone goes through difficult times, but God never leaves you alone. Too often people know what they want, blindly go after it and they end up with heartache. God will let you know what direction to take and what decisions to make if you let Him. It may not be what you expected or wanted, but He does know what is best. Ask Him to point the direction for you, wait for His answer and then trust Him.
“When you pray for God’s guidance, don’t complain when it is different from your preference.”
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of David Vincent Sr., of Titusville, who passed away on Monday morning, March 22. David and his late wife, Jean, had three sons. David Jr. and his wife, Marie, live in Pleasantville. May God give comfort and strength to the Vincent family.
Recent events
Spring is officially here and although the mornings have been cold, we have had some beautiful days. Some flowers are in bloom and that makes it more like spring. Winter may not be completely over, but spring is on the way.
— Pleasantville Methodist Church had a good turnout for its pancake supper on Wednesday. They were happy to have some people who hadn’t been their before. The fellowship hall was set up for social distancing and some people sat down and ate, but many got dinners to go. Thanks to all who helped with the dinner and to all who supported it.
— The Pleasantville Community Church had its Friday Night Music program last week. They were happy to have some visitors. The program began with prayer and included all kinds of Christian music. Sam Stearns played the drums and Pastor Shawn Jacobson played the acoustic guitar. Colleen Stearns, Sam and Pastor Shawn, the “Jam Band” of the church, provided music. Tami Crowthers sang and Curtis DeSchambeau presented original music on his 12-string guitar, with his original recordings as accompaniment. Following the program, there was a time of fellowship and refreshments. The next Friday Night Music program is scheduled for April 16.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 6 pounds with four turtles (weight stayed the same.). There were eight TOPS and one KOP, with Brenda as the top loser.
The challenge is: Keep your menu. The positive thought is: “Did you eat cookies?”
Kathy’s menu was chosen, Vanessa won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Many churches are still “off schedule.” Some churches are just having services online. Others are meeting but have a set up for radio or online services. The Grand Valley and Sanford churches went together for worship service during the winter, but each church is back to having its own service. The Sanford church will have worship at 10 a.m. and Grand Valley will begin its service at 11. Most of those who are meeting encourage wearing masks and social distancing. We still need to be careful, wherever we go.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Saturday, 8:30 a.m., Men of Grace breakfast (Saegertown). Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
—Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., in the sanctuary.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Tonight, 6 p.m., Trustees meeting; 7, Council meeting. Saturday, 10 a.m., “Safe Sanctuaries” training by Zoom. Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship; 11, Friendship Circle on the end times.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., Small group (church).
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Tonight, 6, Bible study with Will Haynes. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on “What happens when life on earth ends?” Saturday, 4 to 6 p.m., Soup & Pie dinner. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— The Pleasantville Ministerium is having online Lenten services every Wednesday through March 31. The Lenten series will be on the parables of Jesus. A new service will be posted around 7 p.m. each Wednesday to the Pleasantville Ministerium Facebook page.
—Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The fire department will have a takeout fish dinner on Friday. The meal will include: fried or baked fish or chicken tenders, baked potato, French fries or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw or applesauce and a roll. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 from 1 to 6 p.m. You can pick up your order from 4:30 to 7. The fire department will deliver within the borough.
— Men of Grace will have their monthly breakfast meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at Common Ground in Saegertown, but this month is special. Women are invited to attend the meeting. The speaker will be Pastor Penny Helmbold, who serves the Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist churches. Men and women of all denominations are welcome. Join others for a special time of fellowship and praise.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a drive-thru Soup & Pie dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday. There will be four kinds of soup: chicken noodle, vegetable, potato & ham and chili. Dessert will be a slice of pie, either apple or cherry. The cost is a donation.
— The following day is Palm Sunday, when we remember Jesus riding into Jerusalem on a donkey. The crowd laid their garments on the road or gathered branches and laid them down. They called out, “Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!” The priests and religious leaders were not happy. Four days later they arrested Jesus. Many of the people who had praised Him on Sunday, stood outside the courtyard to hear what was happening, and, when the religious leaders called out, they joined in shouting, “Crucify Him!”
Religious freedom was on trial and it is on trial today. There are leaders who are trying to push God out of the picture and do things their way. It is up to believers to step up and say, “We’ve had enough!” People must work together for what is right if America is to be the country it was meant to be. Will you join the crowd or will you stand up to them?
— Monday, March 29, is National Vietnam Veterans Day. There are many people in this area who served during the Vietnam War and did not get the proper recognition when they returned. Whether you agreed with the war or not, those people left their home and family to fight for our country. They risked their lives for us and many never returned. If you know a Vietnam veteran, say “Thank you.” If not, remember those who died. To all who served during that war, “Thank you for your service.”
— Palm Sunday begins Holy Week, but due to the virus most churches are not having Maunday Thursday or Good Friday services. Pastor Penny Helmbold has planned a special experience for Holy Week. The Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist churches will have a journey through the Holy Land on Good Friday and Holy Saturday. Those churches will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 2 and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 3. People are invited to stop at their own convenience, walk through the different stations and imagine what it was like. This gives people a chance to attend something special for Easter at their own time and not worry about a crowd. If you have any questions, call Pastor Penny at (814) 657-3132.
— A Good Friday program will be held from 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. on April 2 in the Wellness Center of the Titusville YMCA at 505 West Walnut Street. Pastor Tim Maybray, from the Titusville Free Methodist Church, will give the message and music will be provided. Social distancing will be observed and masks will be required. For more information, contact the YMCA.
— Sunday is Easter and Wesley Woods will have its annual sunrise service at 6 a.m. on April 4, with Rev. Nate Fugate, from Pittsfield, as speaker. Breakfast will be available after the service. If you plan to attend, e-mail info@wesleywoods.com or call (814) 436-7802.
— The Titusville Rotary Club will have a community drive-thru Easter luncheon on April 4 at the TYC-TOC Building near Burgess Park. The meal will include: baked ham, parsley potatoes, candied yams, green beans, applesauce, dinner roll and dessert. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Place your order by calling (814) 208-3964, or get on the Rotary Facebook page event tab and leave your name, phone number and number of meals desired. Donations are appreciated.
Military list
As Easter approaches, remember those in the military. Many will be away from home and family and they need to know they are not forgotten. Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Shy Lewis, Autumn Kinney, Sidney Callahan, Bill Wencil, David Vroman, Trey Tanner, Cody Sterling, Lucas Savitz, Ben Nosko, Andrew Moranski, Ben Lewis, Austin Kinney, Josh Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Dalton Burns, Jay Bowes and Austin Foster.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Elwin Van Cise, Paul Thompson, Maxine Brandon, Faith Francis, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, and Audrey Walters. Continue to pray for those with the virus and that the situation will soon be over.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Kearstin Carter, Cody Jackson and Matthew Savitz on March 25, Jean Morris, Michael Winger, David Abrams and Shaun Swogger on March 27, Alicia Andes, Nate Rankin, Cody Jones and Bart Haugh on March 28, Carl Benedict and Levi Foote on March 29, Barb Kemp, Rae Ann Emminger, Larry Drake and David Frost on March 30 and Katy Hollabaugh, Randy Locke and Levi Firster on March 31.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Missy and Dek Eccles and Carolyn and George Hawthorne on March 26, Carla and Boonie Drake on March 28, Cindy and Scott Pettit on March 30 and Lorrie and Kevin George on March 31. May everyone have a wonderful day.
