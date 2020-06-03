“But He made His own people to go forth like sheep, and guided them ... and He led them on safely.”
We won’t have the typical commencement exercises and graduation parties, but in every area of the country, seniors are getting ready to begin the next phase of their lives. The school year didn’t turn out as they planned and they are starting out at a rough time, but they are not alone. Each one is an individual created by God with his/her own talents and abilities. Each one must decide, “Where do I go from here?”
Some have know for years what they wanted to do — go to a certain college to prepare for a specific career or maybe step into the family business. Some have no idea what they want to do for the rest of their lives. That’s okay, too. Some people have had several types of jobs before they found the one that was right.
As a young man, John Henry Jowett decided to pursue law, and chose a school for that career. He was a brilliant young man and studied hard. One day he ran into an old friend he hadn’t seen for some time. The friend asked what he was doing with his many talents and John replied that he was studying to be a lawyer. Disappointed, the friend replied, “I’ve prayed for years that you would go into the ministry.”
John was surprised. He had never considered the ministry, but as he thought back over why he had chosen law, he realized there was a lot he hadn’t considered. Also, he had never prayed to the Lord about it. John later wrote, “I then sought God’s will and reverently obeyed His call. Now, after 35 years in His service, I can say I’ve never regretted my choice.”
God gave you certain talents and abilities, so ask Him how He wants you to use them. Your highest joy and greatest fulfillment will come when you do what He wants you to do.
Not everyone is called to be a minister or even a professional. Secretaries, clerks, mechanics, truck drivers and others have a necessary purpose. Don’t choose a job because someone else thinks it’s great or because it pays the most. It’s not worth waking up in the morning to go to a job you hate, no matter how much money you make. If you try something and it just isn’t right, try something else. Find something you are good at and you enjoy doing. God will lead you where you can be most useful.
Congratulations to all seniors. May God bless you as you begin this next phase of your life.
Sympathy
Sympathy goes to the family of Rev. Lee Baker who died at his home on Wednesday. Rev. Baker was well-known in the area. He was a teacher, and later principal at Tidioute for many years. He went into the ministry and was involved with many Methodist churches in the surrounding area. After retiring, he continued to fill-in at different churches, and spoke at the Enterprise, Grand Valley, Pleasantville and Titusville Methodist churches. He was a kind and generous man, always willing to help. A drive-in visitation was held Saturday afternoon at the Tryonville Cemetery. His wife, Marjory, and his sons were there, and those who came stayed in their cars to express their love and support. The family plans to have a celebration of life for Rev. Baker at a later date. May God give comfort and peace to the Baker family.
Recent events
— Lenora Wencil now resides in Youngsville, but still has many relatives in Enterprise and Grand Valley. On Saturday, she went to Kane to attend the graduation of her niece. Sierra Hillman was one of 79 seniors to graduate from Kane High School. The ceremony was held at the Kane drive-in, and everyone except the seniors stayed in their cars. One-by-one as they walked across, it was shown on the big screen so everyone could see. Lenora said it was a very nice service, and everyone appreciated the drive-in letting the school have the ceremony there.
On Sunday, Lenora attended a worship service in Warren that honored their 2020 graduates, and one was her grandson, Garrett Abbott. There were seven high school graduates and two college graduates, and one college senior gave the message. She talked about how God will be with you and give you direction, and she shared some of her own experiences. It was an inspiring message.
This year’s seniors have missed so much that most of us just took for granted. In most areas, people are working together to try to do something so their graduates can have some kind of ceremony. How good it is when people work together to help one another.
— On Saturday, a baby shower was held at the home of Martha and Paul Thompson for their granddaughter, Kristen Thompson. The party was arranged by Kristen’s mother and sister, Debbie and Lindsey. It was chilly but everyone had a good time, and Kristen received many nice gifts. Kristen’s sister, Amanda, and her family came from California to attend the party. It was a day of love and laughter.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God had their worship service at their pavilion the past two Sundays. People could stay in their cars or set in chairs spread out across the lawn. It was not the typical service, but it was worship out in the open of God’s creation. If the weather does not cooperate, the service will be held in the Family Life Center, where chairs can be spread out.
— The Pleasantville Presbyterian Church had an outdoor communion service on Sunday afternoon. Everyone pulled into the parking lot and stayed in their cars, and a minister from Oil City had the service, using pre-packaged elements. After the service, the Preston family had a scavenger hunt, with people still in their cars. For rxample, they asked, “Do you have a map in your car? Do you have hand sanitizer?” Prizes were awarded. It was an inspiring service and a fun time afterward. Everyone kept their distance and followed the rules.
Cancellations
— Pleasantville TOPS will not meet until further notice. Everyone is encouraged to take care of themselves, stay healthy and lose weight. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
— Pleasantville Senior Center is still cancelled.
— The lobby of the Pleasantville Borough building is closed, but you can call the office at (814) 589-7432 and talk to Stephanie during regular business hours. If you need to make a payment, place it in the mailbox on the outside of the building.
— Usually at this time of year, many churches are planning or finalizing plans for vacation Bible school. The different churches have Bible school at different times and often, once school is out, there is a Bible school in the area about every week in June through the middle of August.
At this point, due to the virus situation, most churches are not planning a Bible school this summer. A couple churches are considering something online, and some may have something in the fall, if things get better. Most churches are not having summer camps. It will be a different summer for children and adults. I know I will miss Bible school, but I am will look forward to next year. Make the most of each day and enjoy your summer.
Church schedules
Some churches have started having services, and others are making plans to do so. They are following the guidelines and/or making special arrangements. Some churches are having out-door services or meeting in their fellowship halls instead of the sanctuaries. Most services are not following their traditional way of doing things. Many are not using church hymnals and Bibles, and a container for the offering is put in a set place and people just drop it in. Family members can sit together, but others are to keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. Some churches are offering a choice — stay in your car or worship with others at a distance. Enterprise Methodist and Grand Valley Methodist are making plans to have services soon. Check with your church to see what they are doing and when. If you have any questions or any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake: Bible study, Tonight, 6 p.m. Sunday school, 10 a.m., Sunday worship, 11.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson: Sunday drive-in worship, 11 a.m.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian: Sunday worship (guest speaker), 9:30 a.m.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel: Sunday worship, 11 a.m.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque: Sunday worship, 11 a.m.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley: Sunday worship, 11 a.m.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye: Sunday worship, 9:45 a.m., at the pavilion.
Graduation
Even though things aren’t normal, Titusville seniors have been busy. Each one received a gift bag and personal letter from the administration. Last week, each one had an appointed time to be at the school with no more than four family members. Each senior was filmed walking across the stage and each one will receive a copy of the video.
A Baccalaureate Ceremony for the seniors will be held virtually at 6 p.m., Thursday. The drive-in graduation ceremony will be held at the Titusville Airport at 6 p.m., Friday. The senior will ride with his family to the airport where there will be a designated parking spots for each family. Only the graduate will leave the car. After the ceremony, Titusville will have a parade escort for the seniors from the airport through the city. They will leave the airport and go from Gresham to Hydetown, and then to Titusville. The parade will go down Main Street and end at Petroleum Street.
Let’s show support for our seniors. Thanks to the Titusville Airport for letting the school use their facility.
Scheduled events
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have their fish fry Friday, takeout only. The menu includes fried or baked fish, baked potato or french fries and coleslaw or applesauce. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 between 1:30-6:30 p.m. on Friday. Meals can be picked up from 4:30-7, at the back of the fire hall, and they will deliver within the borough during that time.
— The first Saturday in June is Pleasantville’s community yard sales. Due to the virus situation, the fire hall will not be open this year, but individuals who want to participate may do so. Use caution and follow the rules. While you’re in town, stop at the Hilltop Discount Grocery on Main Street. They will have a grand opening on Saturday. Stop in, look around and see what is going on. Again, there are rules to follow, but you can still browse. Make the most of your day.
— At this time, Faith Community Church is still planning to have their flea market/yard sale in July, but the date hasn’t been set yet. Anyone who would like to set up a table for the event should contact Bert or Marian Drake. They hope to have a set date soon.
Military list
Our military list includes Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Sydney Callahan, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinnery, Cody Sterling, David Vroman, Bill Wencil, Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Ben Nosko and Andrew Moronski.
Prayer list
It is important to pray for our government leaders. There is so much going on and they need the guidance to make the right decisions. Even if you don’t know anyone who has it, remember those with the coronavirus. We continue to pray for Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings this week go to Richard Vroman on June 4; Pete Beichner and Ben Atkins on June 6; Lisa Campbell, Amy DeArment and Carie DeArment on June 7; Sara Kemp, Phil Beichner, Christy Wright and Krista Shreve on June 8; and Irene Hunt and Susan Drake on June 9.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Norma and Wayner Cubbon on June 4; Kelly and Joel Johnson on June 6, Bertie and Leslie Riley on June 8; and Barb and LaVern Carson and Karen and Kelly Atkins on June 8.
May everyone have a great day, and may God bless America.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.