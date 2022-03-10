“I am the Light of the world.”
Jesus spoke these words to the crowd, which included the everyday workers, scribes and Pharisees. He continued, “He that follows Me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life.”
Darkness can be scary. The darker it is, the less you can see, and if you are in an unfamilar place it is worse. You wonder what is in front of you or behind you. You may not know what way to turn because you don’t know what is there. Then a light comes on and you can see. What a difference light can make.
I talked to a friend who had recently bought a house. It was a nice house, good location, but she and her husband knew they would have to make some changes.
One of the things they wanted was ceiling lights. There were lights in the house, and they had brought lamps, but no ceiling lights, and there just never seemed to be enough light.
They finally found someone who could do the job. After the first light was put in, she was amazed at how much brighter the room was. However, she also noticed how dirty the ceiling was and could see cobwebs she hadn’t seen before. She had to make some changes and do some work to get the room the way they wanted it.
There can be light all around us, but our mind can be in the dark. We may be faced with a situation and not know what the best solution is. Sometimes, no matter how hard we try, the right answer just doesn’t seem to be there.
Jesus told his disciples, “You are the light of the world.” When people accept Jesus and try to live the life He calls them to, they can see the “darkness” in their own life. They can see what they hadn’t thought about before — how they need to make changes in their own life if they really want to live the life Jesus called them to.
They need to live, not just for themselves but for others. Jesus also said, “Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father which is in Heaven.”
When you reach out to help others with love in your heart, you don’t have to talk about it. People will see your light shine, and they will know. It may take time, but they will learn where that “light” comes from.
If you’re having problems you don’t know how to handle, ask Jesus to help you find the light, so you know what way to go.
He will hear and He will answer. The light of the world is Jesus.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Tracy Davidson Miller, who passed away on Feb. 3, in Florida. Tracy attended Pleasantville School until the school merged with Titusville. She married the late Edward Miller and they had two children; James and Jennifer. Most of her family is in Florida, but two sisters and a niece live in Pleasantville; Nan Davidson, Beth Davidson and Amanda Davidson. Another sister, Lori Davidson, lives in Canadohta Lake. May God give comfort and peace to her family.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Grace Mary Wright, of Centerville, who passed away last Wednesday, March 2. She was born in Texas, and married Richard E. Wright, of Titusville. They spent most of their life in the Centerville area and raised eight children; Barb, Bev, Brenda, Bob, Ron, Russ, Randy and Richard Jr. (deceased). She was a member of the Centerville Free Methodist Church, and enjoyed playing the accordion. She has many relatives in this area. May her family feel God’s love and peace.
Recent events
— On Shrove Tuesday (last week), the Pleasantville Methodist Church had an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage dinner. It was a busy night and they had to make more pancakes and get more sausage, but were glad to do so. The church thanks everyone for their help.
— The Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist Churches joined together for an Ash Wednesday service last week. All three churches are served by Pastor Penny Helmbold, and this special service was held at the Grand Valley church.
Pastor Penny led the service. The opening hymn was “Lord, Who Throughout These Forty Days,” followed by responsive reading and scripture. Pastor Penny gave the message with the theme “Changes.” The congregation then sang, “I Need Thee Every Hour.”
Everyone was invited to the “Observance of Lenten Discipline,” followed by “Thanksgiving Over the Ashes” then “Imposition of Ashes.” The congregation sang “Just As I Am” and “I Surrender All” followed by the closing, “Grace Greater than Our Sin.”
— The Stagette was held Saturday evening at the Pleasantville Fire Hall with at least 260 present. Everyone had a good time and it was definitely a success. The fire department thanks everyone for all the help, their donations and support. They were shut down for so long, it’s good to be up and going again.
The fire department is looking for new social members. If you are interested, contact a member or attend the next meeting. They will be glad to talk to you.
— On Feb. 24, Diane Van Cise and her daughter, Amanda, flew from Pittsburgh to Houston, Texas, to visit family. They stayed with Diane’s daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Larry “Chico” Horta. Diane hadn’t seen one grandson for 11 years, and it was good to spend time with him. She also spent time with great- grandsons, two-year old twin boys. She visited Larry’s mother and went out to eat with her family. Diane said the weather didn’t cooperate while they were there.
“It was cold. I had to wear a sweater and a jacket.” Despite the weather, Diane and Amanda had a good time visiting with their family. They flew back to Pittsburgh on March 2. Diane said it was a good trip and she had a wonderful time, but “It’s good to be home.”
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with ten weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 2 pounds and two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were seven TOPS and three KOPS, with Belinda as the top loser.
The challenge is: Portion control. The positive thought was: “Did you eat cake?”
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the church and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with guest speaker Roger Snyder.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Tonight, 6, Anniversary planning meeting. Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school. Monday, 6 p.m., “New You in ‘22.”
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m. Youth group.
Scheduled events
We are now in the Lenten season. One area minister gave a reminder of what the Lenten season is. “As we begin our Lenten Journey to the Cross, let us first take time to remember what Lent is truly all about. Many believe that Lent is a time to give up chocolate — but it is so much more. It is about giving something up, but it is more about what you replace that time/item/whatever with. It is a time to prepare our souls, hearts, minds, attitudes and actions, for the sacrifice Jesus made for us in His death and resurrection.” You are invited to join with others and share the journey.
— During Lent, there will be a brief service every Wednesday from noon to 12:30, at the First United Methodist Church in Titusville. This service is open to people of all denominations. The service will be followed by a luncheon served in the church fellowship hall. For more information, call the Titusville Methodist Church at (814) 827-1829.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Department next Wednesday. There is no charge for the food boxes, but participants must qualify and they must pre-register. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name and number and someone will return your call.
— This weekend, the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have what many have been waiting for — their fish fry. The meal will include your choice of deep fried or baked fish or chicken nuggets, baked potato, French fries or macaroni and cheese, apple sauce or cottage cheese, and a roll. Like last year, the dinners will be takeout, from the back window.
To place your order, call (814) 589-7635, beginning at 1 on Friday. Dinners can be picked up from 4:30 to 7 p.m. and delivery is available in the borough at that same time. When you place your order, ask them to deliver. The department plans to have a fish dinner every Friday evening through Lent.
— It was a beautiful weekend - sunny, bright and warm. At about 3:00, it was 70 degrees, but when the sun went down, so did the temperature. At 9 a.m., it was 46 degrees, and by morning it was 37 and there was snow on the ground. Spring is coming, just don’t put your winter clothes away yet.
Saturday is Plant a Flower Day. You may need to plant it in a pot and let it grow, then transplant it after spring does come, but it is a good way to get ready for spring.
— This is the weekend you lose an hour of sleep. Daylight savings time officially begins at 2 a.m. on Saturday morning. Before yourgo to bed Saturday night, turn your clocks ahead one hour, or you will be an hour late in the morning.
— There will be a meeting at 6:30 on Tuesday, March 29, at the Pleasantville Borough Building to plan this year’s Memorial Day service. Please note the change of day. If you have any ideas or would be willing to help, they would be happy to have you attend the meeting.
— Just a reminder that it is tax time. Free tax preparation assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is being offered again this year at the Titusville Health and Aging Center, but because of the ongoing pandemic, returns will be prepared using the same process as last year.
With health and safety a top priority, in-person interactions between volunteers and taxpayers will be limited. Taxpayers will make two short visits to the Health and Aging Center site to exchange information and documents. Taxpayers can schedule their initial appointments by calling (814) 827-2188 (this is a home phone). More information on the process will be provided during the call.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have their spring Soup & Pie Supper on Saturday, April 2. The meal will include all-the-soup-you-can-eat and there will be several kinds. There will also be crackers, rolls, beverage and a slice of pie for dessert. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 in the Family Life Center behind the church and takeouts will be available.
— Pastor Penny Helmbold of the Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford churches will have their annual prayer journey during the Easter season. This year’s theme is “The Sedar Plate,” and the event will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 8 and 9, at the Grand Valley Methodist Church. Pastor Penny invites the public to join the congregation on this journey. Come at your own convenience and stay as long as you like. For more information, call Pastor Penny at (814) 436-7409 or (814) 657-3132.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will be having a Mom to Mom sale on Saturday, May 7, at the fire hall. The kitchen will be open. Saturday, May 14, will be Comedy Night at the fire hall. It is “good, clean, funny comedy.” The event begins at 6 p.m., and the kitchen will be open.
Military list
Our military list includes Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Austin Foster, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
There are still many people not feeling well and we continue to pray for them. Remember, if you are sick, stay home. You will be helping yourself and others. We continue to remember Sandy Peterson, Lanny Pollard, Paul Thompson, Richard Kinney, Alice Jackson, Tammy Jones, Audrey Walters, Mary Ann Kopper, Martha Thompson, Billi Jo Fulton, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil and Jami Hillman. Pray for our country and for our leaders, that they will find the answers from God. God bless America.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Buddy Miller on March 10, Jim Ruth and Vicki Hawthorne on March 11, Tim McCauley on March 12, Brad Nosker on March 13, Renea Vroman and Kevin Andrako on March 14, Rayne Hasbrouck and Crystal Nicols on March 15 and Kim Wolfe, Sharon McKeown, Chuck Anthony and Lorrie George on March 16. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
