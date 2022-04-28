“Greater love hath no man than this, than a man lay down his life for his friends.”
Jesus continuously talked about love. He told the crowd to “love thy neighbor as thyself” but He also told them to “Love your enemies.” He gave His apostles the commandment — “Love one another as I have loved you.” Some people are not easy to love, but if your heart is filled with love, you can do it.
An author once interviewed a man named Frank Ellis, a pilot who later qualified for astronaut training. What was so amazing about him was, Frank had no legs.
Several years before, Frank was on a training mission when his jet lost power. He did everything he could to correct the problem, but all attempts failed. The only thing to do was bail out and parachute to safety.
Before he did that, he checked the direction of the plane and realized that it was headed right toward a school. Frank was a father and he knew he could not endanger the lives of any children. He stayed with the plane and, although it wasn’t easy, he managed to steer it off toward the hills.
By that time, he was only 300 feet off the ground and his parachute didn’t have time to open. He fell into a large tree, which saved his life, but he lost both legs.
Frank didn’t regret his decision and he didn’t feel sorry for himself. It took time, but he went back to doing the work he felt called to do.
How could he pilot a plane without legs? He operated the foot pedals with his artificial legs. He didn’t know anyone at that school, but he knew he didn’t want to be responsible for something happening to any of them.
Not everyone is faced with a life-or-death decision like Frank was, but everyone has chances to show love for others, to do some little kindness that can help people over the rough spots. There are opportunities all around if you just take the time to see them. And when you see them, act.
“What you are is God’s gift to you. What you make of yourself is your gift to God.”
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Wendy Hamilton who passed away on April 17, 2022, at her home in Hydetown. Wendy was the daughter of the late Alice and Noland Madden. She graduated from Titusville High School and then worked many years in the cafeteria for the Titusville School District. Wendy married Jim Hamilton and they raised three children; Levi, Shalyn and Zachry. Wendy has many relatives in the area. May God give strength and comfort to her family.
— Sympathy goes to the family of Carl Wescoat who passed away on Friday, April 22, at Oil City Healthcare. Carl and his late wife, the former Wilda Metzgar, lived in the Enterprise area for many years. They raised five children; Randy, Keith, Kevin, Terry (deceased) and Julie. Carl worked at Sylvania and later at Vertical Seal. Back in the 1970s, Carl and his wife had a store in Enterprise. May God give comfort and peace to the Wescoat family.
Recent events
— The Thursday before Easter is known as Maundy Thursday, and some churches have a special service that day. The Pleasantville Methodist Church was open from 4 to 7p.m., that day and people were welcome to come in during that time and stay as long as they wanted.
There was a booklet, “Service of Holy Communion in Silence,” which people could look through at their own pace. The booklet began with scripture from Exodus, about the last plague on the Egyptians. God told the Israelites what to do so the angel of death would “pass over” their homes.
That was the beginning of passover. There was a reading from Psalms, followed by prayer. The next scripture was about how Jesus washed the feet of his apostles, telling them they were “to serve one another.” He then talked about His coming death, even though His apostles didn’t understand.
He gave them the command to “love one another as I have loved you.” The last scripture came from Paul’s letter to the Corinthians, when he told them about the passover meal that Jesus had with His apostles, and the significance of the bread and cup. This was followed by a prayer, and then participants could go forward for communion when they were ready. It was a personal and meaningful service.
— Dottie Grant was happy to have some of her family spend Easter with her. Her daughter and son-in-law, Robin and John Peterson arrived Thursday afternoon and stayed until Monday. They visited with a couple old friends and the three of them had a nice Easter dinner. On Monday afternoon, Robin and John left for their home in Virginia.
— Although snow is predicted for this week, there are many signs of spring. Many of the early flowers have been in bloom and it’s good to hear the birds singing. Anywhere you go in this area, watch out for deer. There are a lot of them and they seem to be all over. It’s also time for baby animals. One lady saw a fox followed by six little ones. Keep your eyes open and you might be surprised at what you see.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met on Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 2 1/2 pounds and two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were eight TOPS and one KOP, with Kathy as the top loser
The challenges are: Drink water and no pizza. The positive thought was: “Did you eat while watching TV?”
Kathy’s menu was chosen, Janet won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the church and the meeting will begin at 6. There will be a silent auction and awards will be presented. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Monday, 7 p.m., Bible school meeting (Shamburg). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker Rev. Rick Cepris.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Tonight, 4:30 - 6:30 p.m., Spaghetti dinner; 6, Council meeting; 6:30, Trustees meeting. Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8, prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship. Monday, 7 p.m., Bible school meeting (Shamburg).
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship service followed by congregational meeting, before Sunday school. Monday, 7 p.m., Bible school meeting.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 9 a.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 6 p.m. Youth group.
Scheduled events
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church will have a spaghetti dinner this evening in their fellowship hall. The meal will include spaghetti, tossed salad and dessert with serving from 4:30 to 6:30. Takeouts will be available and the cost is donation. Stop by for a good meal and you won’t have to do dishes.
— The Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville YMCA from noon to 5 p.m. tomorrow. All blood is needed and anyone eligible is encouraged to donate. General requirements are: Be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, no tattoos or piercings within last three months and be 17 years of age or older.
It doesn’t take much time and one pint can help more than one person. Photo I.D. is required. Appointments are encouraged. For more information or to make an appointment, call (814) 688-3696 or contact FOURHEARTS.ORG. Those who donate will be entered to win a $300 gift card to Lowes or Home Depot.
— If you are looking for something to do this week, the Titusville senior class will have a play. “Mirth and Mayhem” will be presented in Colestock auditiorium this Thursday and Friday evening. The murder mystery will begin at 7. Show your support and see the play.
— In 1855, J. Sterling Morton bought a piece of land in a small prairie town and moved his family there. That area is now called Nebraska City. It seemed like a nice place, but there were few trees and lack of trees meant lack of fuel, building materials, shade and even something to break the strong prairie winds.
Morton planted several trees on his own property, but he knew that wasn’t enough. He lobbied the state legislature to create a holiday that would encourage people in Nebraska to plant trees.
The first Arbor Day celebration was held on April 10, 1872, in Nebraska. Prizes were offered to the individuals and counties that planted the most trees. It was estimated that one million trees were planted throughout the state that day.
Over time, Arbor Day became a national holiday. On the 100th anniversary of Arbor Day, the Arbor Day Foundation was founded. John Rosenow started the organization with the focus on preserving the significance of the tree planter’s holiday, but also to remember the importance of trees throughout the year.
Today, the property where Morton began his tree planting is now owned by the Arbor Day Foundation. The original mansion, trees and orchard are still there, but the foundation has expanded the area to 260 acres, which includes a hotel, dining areas, walking paths, interactive adventures and seasonal activities.
Each year, about 150,000 people visit the place where Arbor Day got started. This year, they are celebrating 150 years. Friday is Arbor Day. Even those who like being out in the sun usually enjoy trees. No matter where you are, you can do your part to keep trees in your area.
— Sunday is May 1, known as May Day. Years ago, it was common to leave a May basket — a container of flowers — in front of someone’s door. Surprise someone with flowers this weekend. Sometimes the smallest thing can brighten one’s day.
— Next Thursday, May 5, is National Day of Prayer. If your community or church isn’t doing anything, make time yourself to pray for our country
— The Mom 2 Mom sale will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. There will be clothes and items for babies, toddlers and children. The kitchen will be open. For more information or to participate, call Kayla Brown at (814) 758-4230. The sale benefits the festival committee.
— The following Saturday, May 14, is Comedy Night at the fire hall. There will be three comedians entertaining with good, clean humor. The kitchen will be open. Mark your calendar and come for a night of fun.
— Are you house cleaning? It’s not too early to start getting ready for the Pleasantville Community Yard Sale, which will be held on Saturday, June 4. All area residents are encouraged to participate. The Pleasantville fire department auxiliary will have an indoor sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. If you would like to set up a table in the fire hall, call an auxiliary member. Anyone interested is welcome to set up. The Shamburg Christian Church of God plans to have their sale in their pavilion.
— After not meeting for two years, due to the pandemic, the Pleasantville Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 25, at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. Social hour will be from 4 to 5:30 and then dinner will be served. The business meeting will begin at 6:30. Anyone who graduated from Pleasantville High School, would have after 1969 or anyone who ever taught at Pleasantville is welcome to attend. The classes of 1945, 1946 and 1947 will be recognized. If you would like to attend and did not receive an invitation, contact Bruce Peterson or Beth Francis for information.
— The Pleasantville Festival will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 14, 15 and 16 on the grounds of the Pleasantville Fire Hall. There will be a variety of vendors and inflatable fun for the children. The parade will begin at 4 on Saturday afternoon and the festival will end with fireworks at 10. The festival takes a lot of time and effort and anyone interested in helping should contact a committee member. There is something you could do and your help will be appreciated.
Military list
Our military list includes Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Austin Foster, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Lanny Pollard, Paul Thompson, Sandy Peterson, Richard Kinney, Alice Jackson, Tammy Jones, Audrey Walters, Mary Ann Kopper, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil and Jami Hillman. Pray for our country, all leaders and the situation in Ukrain. God bless America and the world.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Greg Thompson Gerry Hutchinson Jr. on April 28, Randy Drake and Jason Wright on April 29, Stacy Snyder on April 30, Sandy Peterson, Pat Miller and Art Brunst on May 1, Mike Hoban, Mark Plemmons, Joyce Bloom and Faith Rosenberg on May 2, Betty Rainey on May 3 and Amanda Pepple and Charlotte Schaffner on May 4.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Rhonda and Tim Anderson on May 1 and Jamie and Todd Snyder on May 4. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
