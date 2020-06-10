“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways My ways, saith the Lord. For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways, and My thoughts than your thoughts.” When a terrible crime or tragedy occurs, you often hear people say, “I just don’t understand.” We can’t understand why people do such terrible things to one another or even tragedies that occur in nature. Sometimes, they seem overwhelming.
Ohio State University has a building called the Wexler Arts Center. Ravi Zacharias, a Christian lecturer, gave the following description of the building, “a notable example of asymmetrical random design, with staircases that go nowhere, and pillars that do not join two levels but stop in midair.” The question “why” comes to many minds. Why would anyone take the time to build something so absurd? They have no purpose. Zacharias gave an explanation for the building. It was symbolic of “reality as godless people see it - irrational and disjointed.”
Life can seem meaningless when you think there is no One to turn to. In “MacBeth”, Shakespeare described life as “a tale told by an idioit, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.”
God gives life meaning. When we look back at history and our own experiences from a biblical perspective, life looks different. The Creator has a divine blueprint and at the right time, He unfolds that purpose. God loves each one and wants each one to live with Him. We can’t begin to understand God’s redemptive design of wisdom, love and power, but we don’t have to. Those who have faith in Him know that it will all make sense in His eternal plan.
“God can use earth’s worst to achieve heaven’s best.”
Sympathy
Sympathy goes to the family of Elizabeth “Betty” Walker who died Sunday at her home in Clarion. She was first married to Robert Tenney and they lived in the Grand Valley area. Three of her six children live in the Grand Valley area: Robert “Scott” Tenney, Roger Tenney and Donald Hanson. When she lived in this area, she was active in several Titusville organizations. May God give comfort and peace to Mrs. Walker’s family.
Congratulations
Nicole Miller and Tyler Drake were married Saturday at the Faith Community Church. Tyler is the son of Stephanie and Michael Drake and Nicole is the daughter of Darlyn and Jim Miller, formerly from Grand Valley. Tyler is also the grandson of Pastor Jerry and Marian Drake and Pastor Jerry performed the ceremony. The newly weds will be residing in the Grand Valley area. The community offers congratulations and may God bless them with many years of happiness together.
Recent Events
— Southwest Township reported a good turnout for the primary election. Pleasantville borough also did well. Thanks for voting, folks. It’s something every citizen should do.
— Although Pleasantville didn’t have their annual community yard sale, anyone who wanted to set up could do so. It was a beautiful day, traffic was heavy and the results were “amazing.” Thanks to all who participated and to those who came out and supported the sale.
— Pastor Penny Helmbold is the pastor of Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist Churches and the first service since the shutdown was scheduled for last Sunday. As often happens, things didn’t go as planned. Each church had a service, but Pastor Penny was unble to be there due to illness. Mary Huntington stepped in and gave the message at all three churches. Enterprise had their service in the sanctuary, but the people were spread out and many wore masks. Bill Logan gave the children’s sermon. Pastor Penny is feeling much better and plans to resume her schedule for the rest of the week.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church had their first service on Sunday. The people wore masks and spread out, and it was a good service. Even though they couldn’t give anyone a hug, they could see and talk to each other and it was good to worship together again. Pastor Janet Sill also serves the White Oak and Bethel Methodist Churches.
The Pleasantville Presbyterian Church also started worship services on Sunday morning and the congregation was happy to worship together. The Presbyterian Church currently has guest speakers.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS had their first meeting in two months. The group met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 10 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 6 1/2 pounds and one turtle (weight stayed the same). There were three KOPS and Sherree was the top loser.
The challenge is: Exercise three times a week. The positive thought is, “Did you call a friend?” It had been so long since they had been together and everyone said “Yes” to that.
Kathy’s menu was chosen, Janet won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS plans to have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., each Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
— Pleasantville Senior Center is scheduled to start on Thursday, July 2. They will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pleasantville Community Church. On Thursday, July 9, applications for the annual food vouchers will be available. If you have any questions, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— The lobby of the Pleasantville Borough building is closed, but you can call the office at (814) 589-7432 and talk to Stephanie during regular business hours. If you need to make a payment, place it in the mailbox on the outside of the building.
Scheduled Events
The Pleasantville laundrymat has been closed for some time but it is now under new ownership and is open for business. If you have to go somewhere to do laundry, stop and check it out. We wish them success.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have their fish fry this Friday, take-out only. The menu includes fried or baked fish, baked potato or French fries and coleslaw or applesauce. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Meals can be picked up from 4:30 to 7, at the back of the fire hall, and they will deliver within the borough during that time.
— Pleasantville borough will have their annual cleanup day this Saturday. Certain items can be put along the curb for pick-up Saturday morning. NO metal. To found out what else is and is not acceptable, check advancedisposal.com.
— Sunday is Flag Day. When the New World started, many colonies had their own flag. For example, New York had the Beaver flag which symbolized their fur trade. The Battle of Concord in 1775 was the beginning of the War of Independence and it is believed that the Americans carried a flag bearing a strong resemblance to the Parliamentary cavalary standard of the British Civil War; an arm grasping a sword emerged from a cloud and pointed to the Latin watchword meaning “Conquer or die.”
On January 1, 1776, Americans raised their first flag. It had seven red stripes and six white stripes, representing the 13 colonies. Instead of the stars on blue, the British emblem was in the corner, showing some relunctance to completely break away from the mother country. When the colonies decided to declare independence they wanted their own flag. George Washington was one of three men who went to see Betsy Ross about making a flag for the new country. They presented a rough sketch, she made suggestions and the flag was made. The first Union flag had 13 stars and 13 stripes, but there was no exact arrangement of the stars and individual flag makers used their own judgment. On June 14, 1777, Congress “Resolved that the flag of the United States be thirteen stripes alternate red and white, and the Union be thirteen stars white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
The colonies won their War of Independence, and more settlers became interested in the United States. Vermont was admitted to the Union in 1791 and Kentucky in 1792. Congress than enacted that “from and after May 1, 1795 the flag of the United States be fifteen stripes and the Union be 15 stars.” (This is the flag that Francis Scott Key saw, the one that inspired him to write “The Star Spangled Banner.”)
As the country continued to grow, it was impossible to keep adding stripes to the flag. A flag code was drawn up in 1923, and legally established in 1942. The flag now bears 13 stripes for the 13 original colonies, and each star, now 50, represents a state.
Fly your flag proudly. There may be many things in the country that need changed, but there still is a lot that is good and right. Take time to look at the flag and say the “Pledge of Allegiance.” Happy Flag Day!
— The Pleasantville Council has decided not to rent out the fire hall for the rest of the year, due to the virus situation. The pavilion will be available, but not the hall. Thank you for your understanding.
— Churches are usually planning vacation Bible school this time of year, but this isn’t a typical year. Due to the virus situation, most churches will not have Bible school or church camp this summer. During the summer, there is usually a Bible school and some type of camp every week between June 15 and August 15, but it will be different this year. A couple churches are considering something on-line and some may have something in the fall, if things continue to improve. Whatever you do, make the most of the summer and the days God has given you.
Church Schedules
Most area churches have started having services. It may not be their traditional service but they are following the guidelines and trying to keep people safe. Some churches are having out-door services or meeting in their fellowship hall instead of the sanctuary. Family members can sit together, but others are to keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. Some churches are offering a choice - stay in your car or worship with others at a distance. If you have questions, check with your church to see what they are doing and when. Also if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 5 p.m., Kids’ Club (Facebook). Sunday, 9 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship. (Drive-in)
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist Church, Pastor Janet Sill - Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship. (Drive-in or inside)
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship. (Inside)
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship. (Pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6:00, Bible study. Thursday, 5 p.m., Kids’ Club (Facebook). Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Military list
Our military list includes Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.
Prayer list
It is important to pray for our government leaders. There is so much going on and they need the guidance to make the right decisions. Even if you don’t know anyone who has it, remember those with the coronavirus. We continue to pray for Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Nathan Edwards and Neil Falco on June 12, William Resinger and Steve Green on June 15, Randy Beers, Tyler Thomas and Mary Terwilliger on June 16 and June Wright, Scott Wright, Jan Adkins, Lyn Littlefield and Gloria Morgan on June 17.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Lisa and Ron Wright on June 12, Melinda and Steve Hart on June 13, Pat and Norm Peterson on June 14 and Martha and Paul Thompson, Barb and Lenny Kemp and Chris and Marianne Billman on June 16. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
