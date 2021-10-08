“And where now is my hope?”
Job was God’s faithful servant, but Satan thought he could change Job’s opinion of God. Job lost all his possessions. His animals and servants were gone, and then his children died.
Job still trusted God. Then he was struck with a terrible disease, probably a form of leprosy and Elephantiasis, which were considered the most loathsome and painful diseases in the Oriental world. Job went through a time of despair and his friends were no help. But then, even in his despair, the light broke through, and Job cried out, “I know that my redeemer lives ... and I shall see God.”
Richard Wurmbrand was an author and a Romanian Evangelical Christian minister. He was also the founder of the Voice of the Martyrs, an interdenominational organization working with and for perseccuted Christians around the world. Like Job, he went through some terrible times. He spent 14 years in prison in Romania because of his faith, but his faith stayed strong. He was over 90 years old when he died in 2001. He once wrote his view of America.
“Every freedom-loving man has two fatherlands; his own and America. America is the hope of every enslaved man, because it is the last bastion of freedom in the world. Only America has the power and spiritual resources to stand as a barrier between militant communism and the people of the world.
It is the last ‘dike’ holding back the rampaging floodwaters of militant communism. If it crumbles, there is no other dike, no other dam; no other line of defense to fall back upon.
America is the last hope of millions of enslaved peoples. They look to it as their second fatherland. In it lies their hopes and prayers.
I have seen fellow-prisoners in communist prisons beaten, tortured, with 50 pounds of chains on their legs — praying for America ... that the dike will not crumble; that it will remain free.”
That was written in 1967. People all over the world have prayed for America. For many, it was their dream to live in freedom and they wanted what Americans had. People first came to America because of their belief in God. They lived their faith and that made this country great. Look at the history of America and other countries. People wanted to leave their homes and come here.
But things have changed drastically since Wurmbrand wrote about our country. Over the years those spiritual resources have been pushed aside, and America is crumbling. “Only America has the power and spiritual resources to stand as a barrier ...” Many people worry and complain, but that doesn’t solve anything. God is here and He is in control. There is hope for America, but we must do out part. Are we going to let our country fall? Are we going to let certain groups take control? Or are we going to stand up and fight for our freedom?
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Pat Whitman who passed away last Wednesday, Sept. 29, at the Titusville Area Hospital, after a long illness. The former Pat Hartle grew up in the Pleasantville area. She married the late Dick Whitman and they had four children; Kelly, DeWayne, Tim (deceased) and Larry. Pat and Dick lived in Enterprise for a while, but spent most of their life in the Pleasantville area. When she was a young mother, she brought her children to church every Sunday. When some of the churches went together for a community Bible school, she was there to help in whatever way she could. She lived her life for others and she will be missed. May God give comfort and peace to her family.
— Sympathy goes to the family of Chester Anthony, who passed away on Oct. 3, at the Titusville Hospital. Chet grew up in the Pleasantville area and then joined the Marine Corps. After six years of service, he came back to this area and worked at the Titusville Dairy. He married the former Nancy Anderson and they had a daughter, Tiffany. Chet and Nancy lived in the Pleasantville area for many years and opened their home to those who needed assistance. May God be with his family and give them comfort and strength.
Recent events
— Congratulations to Randy Locke, who recently retired after working over 20 years at Charter Plastics. Before that, he worked about 20 years at the Silk Mill. Friday, Sept. 24, was Randy’s last day. That evening, Randy, his wife, Debbie and a few family members and friends got together and went out to eat, then went to Tidioute to see Jim Felix with “Sounds of Elvis.” The community wishes Randy a happy retirement.
Most of Monday was cloudy, dreary and rainy. At times the rain came down hard, but late afternoon brought a beautiful sight. There was a double rainbow in the eastern sky. The one was faint, but the other was bright and beautiful and it lasted about an hour.
The rainbow is a reminder that God always keeps His promises. The Bible tells us that God placed the first rainbow in the sky after Noah and his family left the ark, the only survivors of the flood. It has become a symbol of reconciliation between God and man. Some people have referred to the fainbow as the gateway to heaven.
I appreciate all the news I receive. If you have an event coming up or just something you would like to share, just call. If I don’t answer, leave a message and I will return your call. Thank you for your support.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 11 weigh-ins and a total weight lost of 4 pounds and two turtles (weight stayed the same). There were four KOPS and seven TOPS, with Kathy as the top loser and Janet as the KOP.
The challenges are: Eat fruits and vegetables and drink milk. The positive thought is: “Did you eat cake?”
Cathy’s menu was chosen, Brenda won the 25-fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, Christian Education Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m., YOUth group (Grand Valley). Tuesday, Charge Conference, 6:30 p.m., PPR; 7, Conference.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship. Tuesday, Men and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30, worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, Christian Education Sunday, 11a.m., worship; 6 p.m., YOUth. Tuesday, Charge Conference, 6:30 p.m., Charge PPR; 7, Conference (Enterprise).
Scheduled events
— Archery season for deer began last Saturday and will continue through Friday, Nov. 19. If you are out walking where people hunt, be careful. Let’s have a safe and happy season.
— A Halloween Drive-thru Display will begin this evening at 23040 Fleming Road in Pleasantville. For many years, Joe Burt and his family had a haunted hayride for families with kids and those who are kids at heart. Joe died last year, but the family wanted to have a Halloween event in honor and memory of Joe. The event will be held from dusk until 10 p.m., tonight through Saturday. There is no charge, but donations are accepted. Money collected will be given to the Pleasantville Volunteer FIre Department so they can purchase Christmas gifts for kids in the area. Take a Halloween trip and enjoy the night.
— The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit has started taking sign-ups for children for Christmas. Children between birth and 14 years old are eligible for the Angel Tree. If you are interested, you can call (814) 827-0386 today through Nov. 16, and leave your name and phone number. Someone will return your call for registration.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Department on Oct. 20. There is no charge for the food boxes, but preregistration is necessary. For more information, or to register call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— This Friday is “Heavenly Hat Day” at the Pleasantville School. Children pay $1 to wear a hat. The money goes to help children with cancer, many who have lost their hair. Children can have a fun day and help others at the same time.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God has canceled their Soup& Pie dinner that was scheduled for Saturday. At this point, there is so much illness, they may wait until spring to have it. There will be more information when it is available.
— Those who registered are reminded that the Titusville Ladies Conference will be held on Saturday. A continental breakfast will be served at 8 a.m., and a boxed lunch will be served at 12:30. There will be four sessions with guest speaker Robyn Dykstra. The conference will end at 3:30.
— Designer Purse Bingo will be held on Saturday at the VFW pavilion in Titusville. The doors will open at 3, and the games will begin at 5. There will also be side raffles, 50/50 and a silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at the VFW post or from any auxiliary member.
— Monday is Columbus Day. Banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed, but most other businesses will be open. Take time to remember the faith Columbus had when he crossed the ocean. Those ships were so small and it’s amazing anyone would even consider the trip. Columbus believed the world was round and thought he would come to India. No one knew there was a large area of land between the two oceans. His discovery led to people coming to the New World, now known as America.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will be having their auctions. The first one will be on Tuesday, Oct. 12. The auction will begin at 7 with a variety of items and the kitchen will be open. You never know what you might find at an auction. Many people consider auctions a good place to do Christmas shopping.
— The Pleasantville Methodist Church will have a pancake and sausage supper on Wednesday, Oct. 13 in their fellowship hall. The meal will include pancakes, sausage, beverage and dessert, and they will also have gluten-free pancakes. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the cost is donation. Takeouts will be available.
— The Methodist church is also having a pie sale. Order forms include a variety of fruit pies, pumpkin rolls and crumb cakes, but orders and payment must be made to Celene Watson by Sunday, Oct. 24. Orders will be delivered to the church on Saturday, Nov. 6, and can be picked up there. For more information or to place an order, call Celene or the church.
— Pleasantville will have Trick-or-Treat from 6 to 7:30 on Thursday evening, Oct. 28. The Pleasantville Methodist will have Trunk-or- Treat at that time.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department has scheduled their Christmas bazaar for Saturday, Nov. 6. There is usually a variety of vendors present and it is a good place to find Christmas presents.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Burt, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
There are many people who are sick right now, with various illnesses. If you don’t feel well, stay home. Those who go out should be careful and masks and distancing are encouraged. Our prayer list includes Dick Jones, Sandy Peterson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Tammy Jones, Peter Weis, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our leaders and our country.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Brenda Burns on Oct. 8, Mike Firster on Oct. 9, John Smith and Dylan Walters on Oct. 10, Doug Edwards, Sandy Tyler, Jenny Kinnear, Cindy Pettit and Charlie Fox on Oct. 11, Brandon Seeley on Oct. 13 and Tom Hoepfl and Dillion Spear on Oct. 13.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Judy and Gary Abrams on Oct. 11 and Melanie and Marc Cheney and Jackie and Jason Lane on Oct. 13. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
(1) comment
America will be a bastion of freedom when religion stops trying to make the laws of the nation. Women are not free when abortion is banned.
