“And the world passes away, . . . but he that does the will of God abides forever.” By virtue of Christ’s death for our sin, we have companionship with God. It is man’s nature to sin, but when we come to God humbly and truly repentant, God forgives and our relationship with Him is unbroken.
Frank Sinatra was a popular entertainer for more than 50 years, and one of his best known songs was “My Way.” People still sing it today. A health commercial on television shows someone saying their disease says “go this way but I’m going my own way with . . .” (the medical product.) Self-will is the dominant desire of human beings to do things their own way. The last words of Sinatra’s song are “I did it my way.”
Sometimes, self-determination is good, if you are letting God be your guide. However, if you are doing everything, your way without His guidance, you’re headed for trouble. In our relationship to God, our way is not the right way. In the Garden of Gethsemane, Jesus prayed “Not My will, but Thine, be done.” We should do no less. Our will must go along with God’s if things are to be right. There are times when it is not easy to give up our will. We know what we want and we want it our way. But we don’t know what is ahead and God does, and following His will can save us from unhappy loss and self-destruction. We may not understand the situation, but trusting God and being obedient to Him brings blessings now and forever.
When you feel like saying, “I want to do it my way,” remember Jesus at Gethsemane. He did it His Father’s way and in His will is our peace.
Recent Events
— Congratulations to Evora and Arwon Chamberlin, who were married Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Free Methodist Church in Pleasantville. After the ceremony, a reception was held at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. May God bless their life together.
— There are several women’s spiritual retreats during the year, but not much for men. Four years ago, Pastor Jim Moore, from the Titusville Church of Christ, felt called to lead a spiritual meeting for men. The first God’s Real Men Summit was held at his church in 2017. It is open to men of all ages and all denominations. About 25 were present for the first summit. By the third year, attendance had grown and the summit was held at the Pleasantville Free Methodist Campgrounds.
The 2020 God’s Real Men Summit was held February 21 and 22 at Pleasantville Campgrounds with about 55 present. The event began Friday evening with the theme “Real Men for a Real God.” Pastor Moore had the opening prayer and gave the welcome. Dan Meredith from Needmore, Pa. gave the message. The basic scripture for the summit was from 2 Timothy 2:15, “Study to show thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.” He said everyone should ask themselves, “How much is the power of self deception?” Elijah and Moses both “screwed up” but they were transfigured on the mountain with Jesus. Fathers today need to confess to their children that they also screwed up and needed forgiveness. There was an invitation hymn and prayer, then everyone was invited for snacks and fellowship.
Saturday morning, a “big, bold, manly breakfast” was served, and worship began at 9. Brother Dan talked about creation and said that “the theory of evolution has many problems that can’t be replicated or proved in science.” Science does not contradict the creation story. Testimonies were given, then Brother Dan continued, saying God has called men to stand up. A “Grilled Goodness” lunch was served, followed by door prizes and a group photo. Brother Dan gave the final message, saying that “We need real men for a real God and they need to work to bring everything together.” Pastor Jim closed with prayer.
Many who attended invited others to the 2021 summit next spring. It is well-worth the time.
— Saturday afternoon, Debbie Thompson thought she and her husband, Paul, were going to an anniversary party for their aunt and uncle. When they walked into the Shamburg Family Life Center with an anniversary card, everyone yelled “Surprise!” and Debbie saw the “Happy Birthday” signs. The biggest surprise of all was when she saw her daughter and granddaughter, Amanda and Rowen, who had flown from California to be present for the special occasion.
Aimee Thompson and her sisters, Amanda, Kristen and Lindsey, had planned the party. Unknown to Debbie, Paul had gone to the Pittsburgh Airport on Friday to pick up Amanda and Rowen and the two spent the night with Amanda’s sister, Aimee.
Most of the Thompson family, and some of Debbie’s family from Spartansburg, were present Weather conditions kept some people away, but there were still about 50 present. There was plenty to eat: chicken, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, salads, fruits and more. The cake was decorated with yellow roses and said “Happy Birthday.”
It was a great surprise and Debbie was overwhelmed. Her actual birthday was Monday and Amanda and Rowen spent time with her then. Mother and daughter leave today to return to California, but were happy to be present for “Gramma’s birthday.” The community wishes Debbie a wonderful year.
Pleasantville
TOPS
Due to weather conditions, Pleasantville TOPS did not meet last week. A meeting is scheduled for this Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6:30 and the meeting will begin at 6:30. For more information about TOPS, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 7 p.m., Bible school meeting (Shamburg). Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m., Youth group (parsonage). Monday, 6 p.m., Charge PPR.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Friday, 6 p.m., FAN night; Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4 p.m., Youth Group. Monday, 6 p.m., COA meeting. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men and Women’s Bible study.
Pleasantville Presbyterian - Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Planning meeting. Sunday, 9:30, worship with guest speaker Rev. Rick Cepris.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Thursday, 10 a.m., Bible study on “He Chose the Nails” led by Pastor Janet. Sunday, 9:50, worship; 11, Friendship Circle, “A Prayer for Justice.”
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Worship team; 7:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., Small group on “The Rock, the Road and the Rabbi.”
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley - Thursday, 7 p.m., Bible school meeting (Shamburg). Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Tonight, 6:30, Bible study. Thursday, 7 p.m., Bible school meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6, Bible study(Sarah’s); 7, G & S Helping Hands. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 6 p.m., Youth group (parsonage).
Upcoming events
— The Titusville Community Lenten service will be held at noon today at the Titusville Methodist Church. Today’s speaker will be Rev. Larry Reitz, minister of the Methodist Church. After the service, a luncheon will be served in the fellowship hall for a donation and money collected will go to a local family for medical expenses.
— Pleasantville Elementary School has several things going on this week. The book fair continues through Friday and adults may want to stop and look around. Thursday from 6 to 7 is Game Night, and Friday is Heavenly Hat Door. If you’re going to be at the school on Friday, you can wear a special hat.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. All seniors are welcome to come for games, fellowship and lunch. Lunch is served at noon for a donation, but reservations must be received by Monday. For more information or to sign up for lunch, contact Ginger Mangel or Leona Burrows.
— Daylight saving time begins this weekend, so to turn your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed Saturday night, or you may be late Sunday morning. Remember, spring forward.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have their spring soup & pie dinner on Saturday, March 14, in the family life center behind the church. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 with nine kinds of soup to chose from and it’s all-the-soup-you-can-eat. The meal also includes crackers, rolls, beverage and a slice of pie for dessert. Stop in for a good meal and fellowship.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on March 18. There is no charge for the food boxes and no age limit for those who meet income requirements, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, phone the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
— The Pleasantville Festival will be held July 8 - 11, and July which really isn’t that far away. If you have any ideas or suggestions or would like to help in any way, contact Ginny Mancastroppa at (814) 403-0849.
I do appreciate all those who contact me with information. I am happy to hear from you and if I do not answer, I will call you back. Thank you.
Military list
Our military list includes Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Sydney Callahan, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinnery, Cody Sterling, David Vroman, Bill Wencil, Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Ben Nosko and Andrew Moronski.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Glenn Ames, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Kyle Miller, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Jerry Potter, Elwin Van Cise, Lloyd Jackson, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Jami Hillman, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings this week go to Stephanie Sliker, Cru Nicols and Gary Fratus on March 5, Jeff Gibson and Pam Drake on March 7, Helga Ruth on March 8, Stephanie Thompson and Ed Mott on March 9, Buddy Miller on March 10 and Jim Ruth and Vicki Hawthorne on March 11.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to June and Jim Wright and Sharon and Don Thompson on March 5. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
