“Who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them which are in any way troubled, by the comfort which we ourselves are comforted of God.”
Paul wrote those words to the Corinthians. We do not live in a perfect world and there will be problems, but God will be with us and see us through, if we let Him. We need to trust Him and ask His help. Many times, people are able to help others because of what they themselves have been through.
Several years ago, there was a group called the “lost boys” of Sudan. There was a civil war in that country involving a lot of killing. Thousands of boys left the country to get away to a better place. Many were helped by missionaries who had set up churches there, and they also learned about God’s love and Jesus.
“National Geographic” did an article on one of those “lost boys” who came to America. The young man told a church congregation that he was grateful for the comforts of the United States, but he was also grateful for the faith he had learned through hardship. He added, “Americans believe in God, but they don’t know what God can do.”
I think that is true, especially those who have a fairly easy life, or those who don’t have a lot of problems. When people go through major problems, even disasters, they move from theory to reality as they experience God’s power.
There are times when things seem hopeless. Paul went though some terrible times, but he never lost his faith in God. He told the Corinthians, “we were pressed out of measure, above strength, insomuch that we despaired even of life ... that we should not trust ourselves, but in God ... in whom we trust that He will yet deliver us.”
Maybe you are in a desperate situation right now. Don’t give up. Think about all the things that God has done and can still do. When you trust Him during hardship, you can learn what God can do in your life.
“God is the only ally we can always count on.”
Sympathy
— Word has been received of the passing of Dennis “Denny” Wescoat. Denny was the son of Jean and “Red” Wescoat and grew up in Pleasantville. He attended Pleasantville School until the merger, and graduated from Titusville in 1970. He left this area and lived in Philipsburg for several years. He passed away on Thursday morning, Jan. 13, 2022. Denny still has relatives and friends in this area. May God give comfort and peace to those who loved him.
Recent events
On Monday morning, many people woke up to what could be called “an old-fashioned winter.” It was beautiful, but more snow came down overnight than this area has had for a long time. Snow plows were out and people were shoveling and doing what they had to do to get where they had to go.
Many people changed their plans because of the weather. Some areas of Pleasantville were without electricity for a few hours. It went off during the night and came back on about 8:30 in the morning. (A good time to stay in bed.)
January is only half over, and we don’t know what the remainder of the season will bring. Be prepared for anything, drive carefully and change plans if necessary. Let’s have a safe and happy winter.
The snowy weather brought memories to many people. One lady who attended a one-room country school when she was growing up, said that right behind the schoolhouse was a hill. In the winter, the kids would bring their sleds to school, and during recess they had fun sliding down the hill. It was years ago, but still is a pleasant memory.
In 1977, we had lots of snow. The hill on Selkirk Road was so bad, they had to use a backhoe to clear the road.
Another lady grew up in the south and was not used to winter weather. She fell in love with a man from this area and the first time she came to visit was in the winter. When she arrived, it was cold and there was lots of snow. Her first thought was “What have I got myself into?” The couple later married and moved to this area, and she decided the winters weren’t too bad, after all.
One person said a group of young people used to get together and go tobogganing down the hill in what was Sowles apple orchard in Pleasantville. One lady said her favorite thing was making angels in the snow.
Several people agreed that the best part of being out in the cold was going in the house and having hot chocolate.
A special thanks to those who take the time to shovel or plow for others. You truly follow the command, “Love thy neighbor” and it is appreciated. Thank you to all who take the time to help others.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met on Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with six weigh-ins. There were two KOPS and four TOPS, with Cathy as the top loser.
The challenge was: Drink water. The positive thought is, “Did you eat ice cream?”
Kathy’s menu was chosen, Sally won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Saturday, 8:30 a.m., Men of Grace Breakfast. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Monday, 6:30 p.m., Parsonage Committee (parsonage). Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Enterprise Council; 6:30, Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Today, 10 a.m., Undecorate church; 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school. Monday, 6 p.m., “New You in ‘22.”
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 12 p.m., Grand Valley Council; 6 p.m., YOUth group. Monday, 6:30 p.m., Parsonage Committee (parsonage).
Scheduled events
— Those who preregistered are reminded that the Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall this morning. Food boxes may be picked up between 10:30 and 11:30. There is no charge, but proof of residency is required. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for providing this service.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will have a meeting at 6:30 on Thursday evening at the fire hall. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— The forecast for the rest of this week is COLD. Not much snow is predicted, but extremely cold weather. If you are supposed to be somewhere, it might be a good idea to check before you leave. Some places have already canceled meetings or activities. Be safe and take care.
— Students in the Titusville School District will have another long week. There is no school this Friday. Classes will resume at the regular time on Monday.
— The Pleasantville Presbyterian Church is having services in the sanctuary at 9:30 on Sunday mornings, with a guest speaker. They are using every other pew and ask that those attending wear a face mask. This area has had several cases of the virus and it is good to be careful. If you are sick, stay home. If you do go out, be cautious, for your sake and others. We pray this situation will be over soon.
— The Shamburg Church has started a new ministry - a “New You in ‘22.” It is a program designed to help one be a healthier, happier person. The meetings will be held at 6 every Monday evening through March, then once a month after that. For more information, call the church at (814) 589-7223, and someone will return your call.
— Stephanie Drake is the Pleasantville Borough secretary. She has had a career in civil service for 35 years and will be retiring soon. Her last day will be Monday, Jan. 31, and an open house will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. that day. Stop in and thank her for all she has done over the years.
— Many people are watching the football games and hoping their team will be in the Super Bowl. Remember that Super Bowl Sunday is also Souper Bowl Day of Caring.
Over 20 years ago, a youth group decided that the day should be more than just about fooball. People needed to remember “those who don’t have a bowl of soup to eat.” When the worship service ended, they ask for donations and all money went to a local charity. Word spread and over the years, the event has become nationwide. Any church or organization is welcome to participate. Nothing goes to any big organization. Each group chooses the local charity they want to support. The way things have been the last two years, a lot of organizations could use some help.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Hart, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Dalton Burns, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Sandy Peterson, Alice Jackson, Tammy Jones, Dick Jones, Paul Thompson, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Martha Thompson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our country and for our leaders, that they will look to God for guiadance. .
Birthday list
Birthday greetings this week go to Julianna Warner on Jan. 20, Donna Sheely and Jeff Snyder on Jan. 21, Larry Drake, Boonie Drake and Jerry Snyder on Jan. 22, Rev. Betty Hollabaugh, Bobbie Gray, Leroy Meehan and Charlie Hrip on Jan. 24, Julyssa May, Pat Peterson, Tom Foote and Trevor Drake on Jan. 25 and Sydney Lindquist and Bill PerrJr. on Jan. 26.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Karen and Jim Smith on Jan. 21. May everyone have a wonderful day.
