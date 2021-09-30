“This is my commandment, that ye love one another, as I have loved you.”
Jesus spoke those words to His apostles, but those words were also meant for people today. How much better people would be if they practiced that rule. How much happier people would be. What a better world it would be. And anyone can participate.
Last week we talked about how Canada stepped in and helped during the 9/11 tragedy. Today we are referring to a particular place in Canada — Gander, Newfoundland.
When the Gander airport was built in 1938, it was the largest airport in the world. It was initially a military base shared by the United States, England and Canada and it played an important role during World War ll.
After the war, many overseas flights refueled at Gander and it was known as the biggest gas station in the world. By 1980, it was basically a stop for private and corporate jets. Many well-known and famous people landed there. Even though it wasn’t used much any more, it was still the best place for planes to land during the crisis on 9/11.
When the Mayor of Gander realized what was happening, he asked about the passengers and was told they would stay on the planes. They would only be there a short time.
Mayor Elliot and Geofff Tucker, who was vice-president of the airport, didn’t think so. After what happened in the States, they knew those planes wouldn’t fly for some time and they had to make arrangements for all those passengers.
There were 38 planes that landed at Gander, with 6,595 passengers aboard. The Red Cross, the Salvation Army and local groups were called to be prepared when needed and everyone responded.
For safety and security reasons, only one plane at a time was allowed to release passengers, so it took a long time. The Red Cross was there to get information and set them up with a shelter. Churches, schools and other organizations opened their doors and made room for the stranded people.
While waiting for transporation, the passengers were led to a room with a large table with a variety of food, and they could help themselves to whatever they wanted.
The Gander school bus drivers were on strike at the time, but when they heard what had happened, they dropped their picket signs and hurried to help transport people by bus to their assigned shelter.
The townspeople donated food, clothes and bedding. Two supermarkets went on 24-hour service, in case any of the shelters needed anything. The pharmacies worked together to provide toiletries to all. Phones were set up so passengers could make long distance calls at no cost.
It didn’t stop there. The townspeople invited people from the shelters into their homes to take a shower. One lady was concerned about the children and she and others got together to provide age-appropriate toys to all the children.
Another person was concerned about possible pets on those planes. She had to make a lot of phone calls but finally got permission to enter the baggage compartments and they rescued several animals. Those pets would not have lasted much longer if concerned Canadians had not stepped in.
This happened all over Canada, but Gander is the town someone wrote about. That day race, religion or creed were not important. Differences didn’t matter. People worked together to help one another. They showed love and kindness to people they had never met. Why does it take a tragedy to bring out the best in people? Let’s work together in love now to help one another.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Alan Ongley who passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Alan and his wife, Jacie, have lived in the Grand Valley/Pittsfield area for many years. They raised two children; Janell and Jerrod and had several foster children. He was a member of the Pleasantville Free Methodist Church for several years and has many friends and relatives in this area. May God give comfort and peace to his family.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Lisa Marie Wright, who passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Pittsburgh. Lisa and her husband, Michael W. Wright, lived in Titusville and had six children; Riley, Colten, Aiden, Joqwan, Masen and Eden. She worked at the Titusville Health and Rehabilitation Center. Lisa also has many relatives and friends in the area. May God give comfort and strength to her family and may He watch over Mike as he cares for their children.
— Sympathy goes to the family of Jean Moore who passed away last Friday in Shippenville. Jean and her late husband, Wilbur, lived in the Pleasantville area for many years. They raised four sons; Dale, David, Robert and Daniel. Jean was a member of the Pleasantville Methodist Church for many years. She worked in different stores in Titusville, including Bryan’s and Eckerd’s and was well-liked by customers. Later she did private duty work, caring for people in their homes. Jean was kind and considerate to those she cared for. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 this evening at the Gordon Garrett Funeral Home and the service will begin at 6. May God give comfort and peace to her sons and their families.
Recent events
— The Kevin George family was in the area earlier this month for a wedding. Mrs. George is the former Lorrie Pettit Wright from Titusville.
Lorrie and Kevin left their home in Kentucky and went to Indiana to pick up their son, Nathan. From there, they drove to the Pittsburgh Airport, where they picked up their son, Kyle and his friend, Holly, who had flown in from Charlotte, North Carolina.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, they attended the wedding of Lorrie’s nephew. Kristopher and Ashley Hulsizer were married at Camp Kaufman in Cranberry. It was a beautiful wedding and they visited with other relatives.
I had breakfast with them on Monday morning and we had a wonderful visit. I hadn’t seen Nathan and Kyle for three years and I had never met Holly. The visit ended too soon, but they had to get Holly and Kyle to the airport. Everyone made it safely back to their destination, and I look forward to the next visit.
— Robin and John Peterson have been visiting her mother, Dottie Grant, in Pleasantville. The couple had been on vacation out west, visiting interesting sites in Colorado, Utah and other states. They have spent the last week with her mother and will be leaving for their home in Virginia. Dottie is always glad to have her family visit.
— A Crisis Safety Course was held Saturday morning at the Shamburg Family Life Center, with 17 present. The leaders were Craig Westover and Merle Geisey and both are involved with a type of law enforcement. Earlier, they had gone over the church and grounds with Pastor Fred Frye and offered suggestions for security and safety.
During the class, they talked about people being attacked, and afterward most say, “I never saw it coming.” They urged people to look at a situation with “both eyes open.” Be aware of what you see. Keep people at a distance, if you can. If something doesn’t seem right, get away.
If necessary, what can you use for a weapon? “Anything not bolted down, that could be used for survival.” Their talk was interesting and informative.
After a break, everyone participated in a self-preservation course. Craig and Merle demonstrated various situations and what one should and should not do. Everyone in the class had a partner and they practiced the different situations. The men explained that how one stands makes a difference, because the hips are the strongest part of the body. Also, an open hand is stronger than a closed fist.
Craig and Merle have classes on a regular basis. Anyone interested in learning more about the classes or attending one should contact one of them.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 10 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 6 1/2 pounds. There were four KOPS and six TOPS, with Brenda as the top loser and Janet as the KOP.
The challenges are: Eat vegetables and drink milk. The positive thought is: “Did you drink milk?”
Karen’s menu was chosen, Cathy won the 25-fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m., YOUth group (Grand Valley). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship. Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship. Tuesday, Men and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity (Free Methodist Campgrounds); 10:30, worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— Friday is the first day in October. It has been a crazy year, but October is usually a beautiful month. Make the most of it and enjoy the season. It won’t last long.
— Students in the Titusville School District have an extra long weekend. There is no school this Friday. Classes will resume at the regular time on Monday.
— Franklin’s Applefest will be held this weekend, Friday through Sunday. People come from all over to attend this special fall event. There will be all kinds of vendors, food, children’s activities and free entertainment. If you’re looking for something to do, head to Franklin.
— Those who registered are reminded that the AMBA Annual Blood Analysis program will be at the Titusville Presbyterian Church on Saturday from 6 to 10 a.m. A 13-hour fast is recommended, meaning no food or beverages except water before the test. If you would still like to make a reservation, call (800) 234-8888. Photo ID is required. The program is sponsored by the Titusville Lions Club. If you have any questions, contact a member.
— Men of Integrity will meet at 6:30 on Sunday morning at Thomas Hall in the Pleasantville Free Methodist Campgrounds. These meetings are open to men of all denominations and anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— Sunday is World Wide Communion Day. Churches all over the world will gather this Sunday to remember the passover feast Jesus had with His disciples. “This (bread) is my body which is given for you: this do in remembrance of Me ... This cup is the new testament in my blood, which is shed for you.”
Due to the ongoing pandemic, some churches are uneasy about serving communion and many people are not attending church right now for the same reason. Wherever you are, whether you partake or not, take time to remember what Jesus did because He loved us, then try to live for Him.
— A Halloween Drive-thru Display will be held from dusk until 10 p.m. from Oct. 6 - 9, at the Joe Burt residence. Joe died last November, but the family wanted to have the display in his honor. Their residence is on 23040 Fleming Road.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God will have their fall Soup & Pie dinner on Saturday, Oct. 9, in the Family Life Center behind the church. Serving will be from 4 to 6 p.m. and there will be eight kinds of soup, crackers, rolls and beverage. Dessert is a slice of pie and there will be a variety to chose from. Take-outs will be available.
— Pleasantville will have trick or treat on Thursday evening, Oct. 28. The Pleasantville Methodist will have Trunk or Treat at that time.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Burt, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah WIllis.
Prayer list
There are a lot of people not feeling well. Remember them in prayer and do your part to stay safe and healthy. Our prayer list includes Dick Jones, Sandy Peterson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Tammy Jones, Peter Weis, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our leaders and our country.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Jeb Sterling on Oct. 1, Matt Thomas and J. R. Chase on Oct. 2, Belinda Wright and Abbi Mott on Oct. 3, Anne Logan, Rusty Bingman, Jack Seeley and Dustin Van Cise on Oct. 4, Jeremy Drake on Oct. 5 and Scott Krisnicki on Oct. 6.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Dottie and Roger Shreve on Oct. 4. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
