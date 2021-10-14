“Then David took a harp, and played with his hand: so Saul was refreshed and well.”
When King Saul was having a rough day, not happy with anything, David played his harp and the King felt better. Music was an important part of life from the beginning. In Genesis, we read of Jubal, “he was the father of all such as handle the harp and organ.” Even today, many doctors and therapists tell people they can calm down and relax by listening to music.
For many years, the piano was one of the most popular instruments. It wasn’t something one could carry around, but most churches and some large organizations had one. This area has some pianists who rank with some of the best. When they play, you don’t want them to stop.
Too often we take our local music for granted and don’t show appreciation to our musicians like we should. But what about the instrument? Where did it come from? What would they do without it?
Bartolomeo Cristofori, born 1655, was an Italian harpsichord maker. The strings on the instrument were twanged and musicians could not make tonal shadings. Cristofori came up with a way to use hammer action on the strings and created the pianoforte.
In Italian, pianissimo means “very softly” and forte means “loudly or powerfully.” In other words, the loudness of the piano could be changed according to the pressure put on the keys.
The piano was invented in 1709, and in 1711, he had created three more pianos. He kept working on his instrument and by 1726, he had arrived at all the essentials of the modern piano action. The Italians were not impressed, and his invention was not well known during his life time.
He died in 1731, but Germany heard about his instrument and was interested. Germany “got the ball rolling” so to speak.
Over the years, God has given different people the knowledge and ability to creat a certain instrument, then He gave people the talent to play it. Some people only play one particular instrument, and others can play several types of instruments. (I know. My brother can play just about any instrument.)
Next time you hear beautiful music, show your appreciation to the musician. Then take time to remember and give thanks for the person who took the time to come up with that particular instrument so others could play it and we can enjoy the music.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of William “Bill” Brooks, who passed away Sunday night at the Titusville Hospital. Bill was from Union City. He met and married Carol Wells, from Pleasantville, and in September they celebrated 60 years together.
Even in their early years, Carol was a pianist. She played for the church she and Bill attended. Sometimes, she would accompany Bill while he sang. He had a beautiful voice and the congregation enjoyed the special music during the worship service.
At one time, Bill drove a bus for the Pleasantville School District. He later worked for Cyclops several years before retiring.
Bill and Carol lived in Pleasantville and had four children; Bud, Larry, Bob and Lori. For several years, they have been active members of the Shamburg Christian Church of God, until health problems slowed Bill down.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the Shamburg Christian Church of God. May God give comfort and strength to his family.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Cynthia “Cindy” McCandless, of Titusville. She married Terry McCandless in 1981. Cindy worked in the bakery department of the Quality Market in Titusville, then went to work for the cafeteria department of the Titusville School District. She was well-known in this area. Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at the Hydetown Baptist Church. May God give comfort and peace to Cindy’s family.
Recent events
– Enterprise had some unexpected and unwanted excitement Sunday morning. A log truck came down the hill from Grand Valley and turned to go to Pleasantville, but something went wrong. The truck tipped over and the logs went flying. Fortunately, no one else was on the road at the time and no one got hurt. The driver was shook up, but able to get out of the truck on his own. The road between Pleasantville and Enterprise was closed for a time, so they could get the logs out of the way and the truck upright. Some of the guardrails were heavily damaged, but we give thanks that there were no cars or people in that area at the time.
– The Titusville Ladies Conference was held last Saturday with guest speaker Robyn Dykstra. On Sunday, Robyn gave the message at the Titusville Methodist Church. Robyn told about her life.
She had been raised in a good home. Her parents were nice people, but there was no spiritual guidance. She didn’t really have anyone to talk to. The only person who made her feel special was a football player she dated. He treated her like she was “someone.” He listened to her and made her feel important. But when he started talking about God and spiritual things, she didn’t know how to handle that, and she quit going with him.
After graduation, she got into pornography and became “someone important.” She started going out with a guy that did not have the best reputation, but he was considered someone important and she wanted that.
She married him, but he became controlling, then abusive. Finally, things got so bad, she left and went home to her mother.
Even though life was much better, she still wasn’t happy. She finally realized that the only time she had been really happy was when she went out with that football player.
She didn’t know if he was even around any more, but he was, and they got together. They started dating, and this time she went to church with him, not for spiritual knowledge or to become close to God, but just to please her guy.
One night the sermon was especially inspiring, and when the invitation was given, Robyn accepted Jesus as her Saviour. Her boyfriend was thrilled, and before too long they were married.
Although Robyn accepted Jesus as her Saviour, she hadn’t accepted Him as her Lord. They went through some difficult times, but her husband stood by her, and she finally realized that she could trust him. He really did love her.
She wanted to be a loving wife and she tried. They had a baby, and when Robyn held that little life in her arms, she knew she would do anything to protect her child. She finally came to understand the love God had for her and Jesus became her Lord.
Many who heard her, laughed and cried with her. They were inspired by her words. She is highly recommended. If you get a chance to hear her, try to do so. A special thanks to the Titusville Methodist Church for sharing her message.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 9 weigh-ins. There were two KOPS and seven TOPS, with Sally as the top loser and Janet as the KOP.
The challenges are: Lose weight and walk three times this week. The positive thought is: “Did you drink pop?”
Barb’s menu was chosen, Janet won the 25-fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
– Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, Laity Day, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m., YOUth group (Grand Valley). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Bible study.
– Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
– Pleasantville Comunity Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship. Tuesday, Men and Women’s Bible study.
– Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker.
– Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Tonight, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Pancake Supper. Sunday, 10:30, worship with guest speaker District Superintendent Dennis Swineford. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
– Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
– Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
– Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
– Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, Laity Day, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m., YOUth.
Scheduled events
– The Pleasantville Methodist Church will have a pancake and sausage supper this evening in their fellowship hall. Serving will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. It will include pancakes, sausage, beverage and dessert and there will be gluten-free pancakes for those who want them. The cost is a donation and takeouts will be available.
– The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit has started taking sign ups for children for Christmas. Children between birth and 14 years old are eligible for the Angel Tree. If you are interested, you can call (814) 827-0386 today through Nov. 16, and leave your name and phone number. Someone will return your call for registration.
– The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Department on Wednesday, Oct. 20. There is no charge for the food boxes, but preregistration is necessary. For more information, or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call.
– Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
– Friday is Boss’s Day. A boss’s job isn’t easy and involves a lot of time and work. A good boss cares about his/her employees. If you have a job you like and a boss who is good and kind to you, let him/her know you appreciate what they do. To all bosses, “Thank you.”
– Saturday is the beginning of archery season for bear and will continue through Nov. 6. All successful bear hunters are required to have their kill checked by the Game Commission. Archery season for deer is still in season, and rabbit and grouse season also begins this Saturday. There could be a lot of people out hunting, so if you are out roaming around, don’t try to hide. Let hunters know you are there. Let’s have a safe and happy hunting season.
– The Titusville Nazarene Church will have a Fall Craft/Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The show will have local crafters and vendors. There will be a bake sale and lunch will be available. The money collected goes to the church’s mission department.
– The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department will have their Fall Turkey Party on Saturday evening. Doors will open at 6 and the raffle will begin at 6:30. For tickets, contact a member of the Grand Valley fire department.
– October is Pastor Appreciation Month. Whether they are a full-time pastor or a pastor who has another job, they are generally on 24-hour call. Something happens, and people will call the pastor any time, day or night.
Usually, the pastor will do whatever he can as soon as he can. It doesn’t matter if the pastor is a man or woman. God calls all people to do different types of service for Him. They should be treated with respect and shown appreciation.
Right now many people are hesitant about get-togethers, but you can still show appreciation to the pastor on your own. If you like to bake, give a plate of cookies or a pie. If you are good at crafts, make something he or she would like. If you don’t know what to do, write a note or a card, thanking him/her for what they have done. Just find a way to say “Thank you. I’m glad you’re here.”
– The Pleasantville Methodist church is having a pie sale. Order forms include a variety of fruit pies, pumpkin rolls and crumb cakes, but orders and payment must be made to Celene Watson by Sunday, Oct. 24. Orders will be delivered to the church on Saturday, Nov. 6, and can be picked up there. For more information or to place an order, call Celene or the church.
– The Sanford Church is having a fundraising dinner on Monday, Oct. 25, at Frosty Jakes near Pittsfield. The meal will include a pulled pork sandwich or two hot dogs, fresh cut fries, coleslaw and dessert. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 4 to 7:30 p.m. or until gone. There will be outdoor dining or carry out. Pre-orders will be accepted. Call Frosty Jack’s at (814) 436-7012.
– Halloween isn’t far away. Pleasantville will have Trick-or-Treat from 6 to 7:30 on Thursday evening, Oct. 28, and the Pleasantville Methodist Church will have Trunk-or-Treat at that time. Enterprise will have Trick- or-Treat from 1 to 3 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 30, and Grand Valley will have theirs from 2:30 to 4 p.m. that day. If you want to participate, turn your porch light on.
– The Pleasantville Fire Department has scheduled their Christmas bazaar for Saturday, Nov. 6. There is usually a variety of vendors present and it is a good place to find Christmas presents.
Military list
– Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Burt, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
– There are many people who are sick right now, with various illnesses. If you don’t feel well, stay home. Those who go out should be careful and masks and distancing are encouraged. Our prayer list includes Tammy Jones, Dick Jones, Sandy Peterson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Peter Weis, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our leaders and our country.
Birthday list
– Happy birthday to Trinia Andrews on Oct. 14, Becky Edwards, Debbie Johnson, Chad Sterling, Jim McCurdy and Priscilla Vanderhoof on Oct. 16, Tammie Jones on Oct. 18, and Earline McGahan on Oct. 19.
Anniversary list
– Happy anniversary to Diane and Denny Watson on Oct. 17 and Shirley and Bob Stewart on Oct. 19. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
