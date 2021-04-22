“He will cover you with His feathers, and under His wings you will find refuge: His faithfulness will be your shield and buckler.”
Psalm 91 is called a “Hymn of Trust — amazing promises of security to those who trust God.” No matter what you have to face, God will be there for you and see you through.
The following story gives a clear picture of God’s wings. It appeared in National Geographic years ago. “After a forest fire in Yellowstone National Park, forest rangers began their trek up a mountain to assess the inferno’s damage. One ranger found a bird literally petrified in ashes, perched statuesquely on the ground at the base of a tree. Somewhat sickened by the eerie sight, he knocked over the bird with a stick. When he struck it, three chicks scurried from under their dead mother’s wings.”
The loving mother, keenly aware of impending disaster, had carried her offspring to the base of the tree and had gathered them under her wings, instinctively knowing that the toxic smoke would rise.
She could have flown to safety but had refused to abandon her babies. When the blaze arrived and the heat had singed her small body, the mother remained steadfast. She had been willing to die so those under the cover of her wings would live.”
God’s wings covers us, even when we don’t realize it. That mother hen knew it was her or her chicks, and she did all she could to protect them, knowing she wouldn’t survive. Her love got her family through a tragic situation and God’s love will do that for you.
At church on Sunday, we sang “Standing on the Promises.” It’s an old song, one we sang when I was young and it’s always been a favorite.
There were times when things seemed to be so wrong, but I would think of that song and remember that God always keeps His promises and I could “stand on the promises of God.” Then later something good would happen and looking back, I realized that it never would have happened if that bad thing hadn’t happened first.
It may seem crazy, but many times that’s the way it is. Although I didn’t realize it until later, the most wonderful things in my life happened as a result of “something bad” that brought about something better than I could ever have imagined. It can be that way for you, too, if you leave everything in God’s hands and “Stand on the Promises.”
Recent events
— The Pleasantville Community Church had its monthly Friday Night Music last week. Curtis DeSchambeau played his guitar and sang some original songs. He was joined by Sam Stearns on the drums. Tammy Crowthers sang and the Jam Band from the Community Church participated. Everyone present enjoyed the music and the fellowship. The next music program will be on Friday, May 21, and all are welcome.
— A ladies retreat was held last weekend at the Live Ministries Castle near Oil City. There were 59 ladies present and some were from the Pleasantville Community Church. It was a time of worship and inspiration but also a time of fun and fellowship. The Castle is a beautiful and interesting place with so much to see and do. The ladies enjoyed the retreat and returned home tired, but happy and inspired.
— Pastor Fred and Robin Frye had friends with them for worship on Sunday at the Shamburg Christian Church of God. Kim and Cliff Kaufman, from Ellwood City, were visiting. Cliff provided special music for the service. Cliff and Pastor Fred played guitars while Cliff sang “Word of God, Speak.” It wasn’t planned, but the song fit right in with Pastor Fred’s sermon about taking time to listen and “let God speak to you each day.”
— When you are driving, watch for deer. Tuesday morning, in a short time, I saw deer in three places and there were 16 in one area. They are out and about, so be careful.
— I do have a new phone number. If you have news or need to get in touch with me, the number is (814) 516-5396.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met on Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with ten weigh-ins and a total weight loss of eight pounds. There were eight TOPS and two KOPS, with Brenda as the top loser.
The challenge is: Eat vegetables. The positive thought is: “Did you exercise three times this week?”
Sherree’s menu was chosen, Barb won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m. The meeting will begin at 6. If you haven’t brought your item for the prize basket, bring it this week. The award banquet will be April 29. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches are having services now, but many also have a set up for radio or online services. Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks and follow social distancing.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Saturday, Men of Grace breakfast (Saegertown). Sunday, Festival of God’s Creation Day, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship service; after service, fellowship dinner.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, 6 p.m., Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., in the sanctuary; online in evening.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Today, 9:45 a.m., Second Harvest Food Pantry (fire hall). Sunday, 9:50, worship with guest speaker; 11, Friendship Circle on “End Times.”
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 11, worship; followed by Small Group study.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Tonight, 6, Bible study with Will Haynes. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on the book of Luke. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Board meeting. Saturday, 10 a.m., Youth fellowship. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15. Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, Festival of God’s Creation Day, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
Today is April 21 and snow is expected. Don’t put the winter clothes away yet. Be patient.Spring and better days are coming.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall this morning. Those who preregistered can pick up their food boxes from 10:30 to 11:30. There is no charge for the food boxes, but proof of residency is required. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for sponsoring this service.
— The Pleasantville Ministerium will meet at 3 this afternoon at LOVE INC in Titusville.
— A Pleasantville Bicentennial Committee meeting will be held at 6 this evening at the fire hall. Those attending should come through the kitchen entrance. Many things had been planned for this year, but due to the pandemic, things are now “up in the air.” You can’t do much without workers and many are uneasy about getting involved. That is understandable. If you can’t go to the meeting, call a member or the borough office and let someone know what you think about what should and shouldn’t be done this year. The committee is open to ideas and suggestions. and Everyone is welcome to attend.
— Tomorrow is Earth Day. Everyone is encouraged to do their part to not only make it look nice, but to be a better place. Don’t litter. Take care of your trash. If something can be recycled, do it. Do what you can about toxic fumes and air polluntants. Let’s work together to make this a better world.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will continue to have its fish dinners on Friday evening. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 from 1 to 6 p.m. You can pick up your order from 4:30 to 7. The fire department will deliver within the borough.
— Real estate taxes can be mailed to your tax collector. Pleasantville residents can pay their taxes in person at the borough building from 1 to 4 p.m. on April 29 and 30. Masks should be worn.
— The Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville YMCA from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 29. General donation requirements are: Must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, no tattoos or piercings within the last three months and be 17 years or older. Appointments are encouraged as social distancing will be followed. To make an appointment, call (814) 688-3696. Face masks and photo I.D. are required. Blood is always needed and anyone eligible is encouraged to donate.
— On Friday, April 30, the No Greater Love Club of the Shamburg Christian Church of God will have Movie Night. The movie, “Priceless,” will be shown in the Family Life Center and snacks will be served. The event will begin at 5:30 and all are welcome.
— The Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department will have its second annual Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, at the fire hall. Vendors wanting a table can call Lisa at (814) 436-7623 or Megan at (814) 964-2584. The kitchen will be open. Everyone is invited to stop by and join the fun.
— Last year, the first Sunday in May was declared “Bells Across Pennsylvania Day.” Churches with bells were encouraged to ring them at 7 p.m. The second annual “Bells Across Pennsylvania Day” will be held on Sunday, May 2.
This special day is a time for showing gratitude to hometown heroes and emergency personnel and solidarity with other Pennsylvanians on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battlefield. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and churches are encouraged to ring their bells but everyone is welcome to participate. If you don’t have a bell to ring, pound some pots and pans or do something to make a “joyful noise.” Enterprise and Pleasantville participated last year, so let’s do it again bigger and better.
— Due to what is being described as “a date mix up” the ballot for the primary election in the Pleasantville borough will not have the names on it and write-ins will be needed. Those running for re-election are: mayor - Martha Long, two for borough council - Howie Crawford and Mary Long and tax collector - Sheryl Walters. Election day is May 18.
— The Pleasantville Festival is tentatively set for the third weekend in July. Friday evening there will be a fish fry, followed by a Car Cruise-in from 6 to 9 p.m. The pageant is set for Sunday. Again, workers will be needed and the committee is open to ideas and suggestions. For more information or to share your thoughts, call Ginny Mancastroppa at (814) 403-0849.
Military list
Our military list includes Josiah Jacobson, Noah Willis, Dalton Burns, Jay Bowes, Austin Foster, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Andrew Moranski, Ben Nosko, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil, Sidney Callahan, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles and Kimberly Miles.
Prayer list
There are still people dealing with allergies or some type of flu. Stay home, take care of yourself and may you feel better soon. Our prayer list includes Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Peter Weis, Lanny Pollard, Faith Francis, Dick Jones, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Happy Birthday to Craig Peterson on April 22, Charlotte Cook, Rick Winger and Rusty Boyle Jr. on April 24, Ron Wright on April 25, Mary Burt, Helen Lewis and April Locke on April 27 and Gerry Hutchinson Jr. and Greg Thompson on April 28.
Anniversary list
Special anniversary greetings go to Jane and Jack Weaver who will celebrate 50 years of marriage on April 24. An open house will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Family Life Center behind the Shamburg Christian Church of God. Anniversary greetings also go to Devone and Scott Pepple on April 25. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
