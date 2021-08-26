“Jesus will change our lowly body to be like His glorious body.”
Paul wrote that to the Philippians.
As people get older, the body changes. Maybe they don’t see or hear as well as they used to. The time comes when they just don’t move as fast and they just don’t have the strength and energy they used to have.
In mythology, the goddess Aurora fell in love with a mortal named Tithonus. Zeus, the king of the gods, promised Aurora he would give Tithonus anything she wanted for him. Aurora asked for eternal life.
She didn’t stop to think that mortals grow old and their bodies change. As Tithonus got older and older, his body changed and he experienced the problems that go along with aging. The gift of living forever became a curse.
Historian Will Durant once said, “To live forever would be the greatest curse imaginable.” To live in our earthly bodies forever would be horrible, but it isn’t that way.
Think about the caterpillar. It starts out as a fuzzy little worm-like creature. Then it forms a cocoon and just hangs there, not looking that great. Then comes the resurrection. From the cocoon comes the butterfly — a beautiful creature that can fly.
Our life is like that. We don’t have to be like Tithonus, where living forever became a curse. When God calls us home, we will have a new body. All the pain and the physical ailments will be gone and we will have a body that will never grow old.
That’s what God does for those who accept His love. He gives them a new body in a new home to live a beautiful life forever. That is a blessing. How do you want to spend eternity?
“Everyone wants to live long, but no one wants to grow old.”
Sympathy
– Sympathy goes to the family of Don Thompson Sr. who passed away on Thursday, Aug. 21 at his home. Don grew up in the Titusville area and married Sharon Bingman on March 5, 1960. They had five children; Don Jr., Greg, Julie, Marcie and Tim. Don and Sharon were members of the Shamburg Christian Church of God. Sometimes Don would provide special music for the worship service by playing his guitar and singing. He enjoyed being outside and doing things with his wife and family. Don was a brother to Paul Thompson, of Enterprise.
The funeral service for Don was held Monday afternoon at the Garrett Funeral Home, with Pastor Cliff Forbes leading the service. He began with prayer then various family members took part. Granddaughter Ashley Thompson read the obituary and another granddaughter, Katelyn Macormac, read a poem. His daughter, Julie Lamberson, talked about her Dad and shared a special memory, then others shared memories including; son Greg Thompson, daughter Marcie McFarland, niece Sue Wagner and niece Paula Klinger.
Paula and Mike Lamberson played their guitars and sang “The Old Rugged Cross,” and invited the congregation to join in the singing. Pastor Cliff used John 11 for his message. Paula and Mike played and sang, “I Want to Stroll Over Heaven with You.” The service ended in prayer.
Many went to a brief service at Woodlawn Cemetery and everyone was invited to the Thompson home for lunch. The family thanks everyone for their help, prayers and expressions of love. May God be with the Thompson family during this time of grief.
Recent events
– The Pleasantville Free Methodist Church had its worship service in the sanctuary on Sunday morning. After the service, Pastor Chuck Reil invited everyone to the Thompson residence for a baptism service. There were 21 present for the baptism held in the Thompson swimming pool.
Pastor Chuck baptised Piper and Jadyn Thompson, daughters of Faith and Bill Thompson. The girls’ grandmother, Elaine Lydick, was also present for the service. After prayer, everyone was invited to get a plate and help themselves to the various dishes. It was a beautiful day and everyone enjoyed the food and the service. May God bless Piper and Jadyn.
– The Evergreen Charge had a special worship service on Sunday morning. The Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist churches make up the Evergreen Charge and Pastor Penny Helmbold serves all three.
Members of all three churches were encouraged to meet on Sunday morning at the Sportsman’s Club on Goodwill Hill Road. The service began with the hymn “We Are the Church.” Pastor Penny gave the opening prayer, then the congregation was invited to pick out the hymns they wanted to sing.
The children’s message was “Thank You, Jesus.” Before communion was served, the congregation sang “Blest Be the Tie that Binds,” and as people came forward to participate, they sang “Jesus Loves Me.”
There were a lot of hymns during the service, as people gave their favorite. After the closing prayer, a picnic lunch was served and there were all kinds of delicious dishes. It was hot, but it was a nice day. About 20 were present for the service and the fellowship.
– Several households in the Pleasantville area were with out power last Wednesday. The electric went out about 3:45 p.m. and didn’t come back on until 2 a.m. on Thursday morning. Trees had fallen down on wires. Electricity is one of those things that you don’t realize how much you depend on it, until you don’t have it. Don’t take those everyday things for granted. Give thanks for them, too.
– Titusville Expresscare is now open at their new location at 401 West Spring Street. If you have an urgent medical need and are not able to see your doctor, you can go there and they will help. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sundays. The phone number is (814) 775-0555. If you are experiencing a heart attack, serious bleeding or a life/death matter, you should go right to the emergency room at the hospital.
TOPS
– Pleasantville TOPS met on Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 12 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 5 pounds, with three turtles (weight stayed the same). There were seven TOPS and five KOPS, with Belinda and Kathy as the top losers.
The challenges are: Eat fruit, keep your menu and write everything down. The positive thought is: “Did you call or email a friend?”
Loretta’s menu was chosen, Janet won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Saturday, 8:30 a.m., Men of Grace breakfast (Saegertown). Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
– Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
– Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45, Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
– Pleasantville Presbyterian - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Blood mobile. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker, outside.
– Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf- Today, 9:30 a.m., Second Harvest (fire department). Sunday, 10:30, worship. Monday, 6 p.m., Trustees meeting; 6:30, Council meeting. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
– Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
– Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
– Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Tonight, 6, Bible study led by Will Haynes. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
– Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study of Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
– Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
– The Crawford County Fair, the largest agricultural fair in Pennsylvania, is going on this week with all kinds of activities and events. This is 75 years for the fair and the theme is “Time to Reflect: A Look Back at 75 Years.”
Originally, the 75 years were to be celebrated last year, but due to the pandemic, there was no fair in 2020, so they are celebrating this year, but on a smaller scale than originally planned.
If you like farm animals, there are lots of barns to go through. Women often enjoy the homeshow buildings with homemade quilts, baked goods and other special items. There are demonstrations, exhibits, games, contests and all kinds of rides. Of course, there will be lots of food — all kinds.
When we were young, going to the Crawford County Fair was a big deal. Dad would come home early and as soon as he was ready, we would leave. I think we went through every barn they had. We ate supper, usually at a place sponsored by a grange or a church. We then walked around, enjoyed games and rides and we always ran into a lot of people we knew. It seemed everyone went to the fair. My Dad always got a hot sausage sandwich (at that time, a fair was the only place that had them) and we got cotton candy. When I look back now, the best part was just being together. If you get a chance, go to the fair. Years later, it might be a special memory for you, too.
– Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
– Children entering first grade in the Titusville School District will have orientation from 3:30 to 5 tomorrow afternoon. Whether your child will be going to Pleasantville or Main Street School, he or she should be at the assigned school for orientation on Thursday. Students in the Titusville School District will officially start classes on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
– The Men of Grace breakfast will be held at 8:30 on Saturday morning at Common Grounds in Saegertown. The breakfast and meeting are open to men of all denominations and anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Ron Wright.
– The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday. Blood is always needed and if you are able to donate, you are encouraged to do so.
– There will be a benefit spaghetti dinner on Saturday at the Titusville American Legion. Serving will be from noon to 6 p.m. The menu will include spaghetti with meat sauce, applesauce or cottage cheese and a roll. There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle and the event is to help train a service dog, Muffin, for Kevin Lewis. Takeouts will be available and delivery will be made to Central Towers and the Billie Brown Building.
– A Remembrance Family Friendly BBQ (non-alcoholic) for Jean and James Rumbaugh will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday at the home of Brad and Char Rumbaugh on Jerusalem Corners Road. The former Jean Brown married Jim Rumbaugh on July 11, 1953 in Townville. The couple had five children: Lorna, Wynne, Jenny, Brad and Jim (deceased). They lived most of their lives together in the Pleasantville area. Jean died on Nov. 22, 2020, and Jim died on July 24, 2021. The public is invited to attend, bring a dish to share and their own chair. The family asks that you “come and share your memories of Jim, Jean and Jimmy with the family.”
– A Community Fish Fry will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday at Scheide Park in Titusville. The dinner is sponsored by the Titusville Free Methodist Church. They invite you to “Enjoy lunch on us - free of charge.” Besides the food, there will be music and activities for children. Take a lawn chair with you and sit and visit a while. Enjoy a good meal and fellowship.
– Tuesday is the last day of the month and the first day of school. Buses will be on the road, so if you travel before school starts or after the day ends, you may need to allow for extra time. Also, watch out for those who will be walking to school. Let’s have a safe and happy school year.
– If you are not able to give blood on Saturday, you have another chance next week. The Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville YMCA from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Appointments are encouraged. To make an appointment, call (814) 688-3696. General requirements are: weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, no tattoos or piercings within the last three months and be 17 years or older. With the pandemic and other serious problems, blood is needed. It doesn’t take long and you never know who might need it next.
– Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will have a bake sale on Friday, Sept. 3, outside of Save-A-Lot in Titusville. The sale will begin at 9 a.m., with a variety of baked goods, including pies, cookies, bread, sweet breads and fudge. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society. There was no Relay for Life event this year, but plans are already underway for something next year.
– A tent revival service will be held from Sept. 9 -16 on a farm at the corner of Newton Town Road and Shriner Road in Centerville. The services will be led by Alicia Hilton, from Centerville and Don Kaufman, from Pittsburgh. It will begin at 6 each evening and end at 9 or after. A Christian motorcyclist, Brother Larry from Ohio, will give his testimony. There will be gospel preaching, prayers for the sick and signs and wonders. If you are looking for answers, need healing or want to be set free, you are invited to attend these special services. For more information, call Alicia at (814) 694-5187.
Military list
– Our military list includes Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Austin Foster, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Autumn Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moranski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
– People are still coming down with the coronavirus, so remember them in prayer. Our prayer list also includes Diane Van Cise, Sandy Peterson, Billi Jo Fulton, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, and Audrey Walters. Pray for our country.
Birthday list
– Happy birthday to Dorothy Bickel, Coralyn Nichols, Charlie Mann, Matthew Ruth, Andrea Lynn Kay and Star McGarvie on Aug. 26, Deanne Benedict on Aug. 27, Sonda Jackson and Wendy Wright on Aug. 28, Jenny Yochum, Matt Van Cise and Jocelyn Lane on Aug. 29, Tonya Campbell and Denver Slagle on Aug. 30 and Tootie Slagle on Aug. 31.
Anniversary list
– Happy anniversary to Cathy and Tom Gibson on Aug. 26 and Rhonda and Carl Brenner on Aug. 27. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin
