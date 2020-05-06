“They surrounded me like bees, they blazed like a fire of thorns; in the name of the Lord, I cut them off.” The psalmist was surrounded by enemies, but God was with him. He continued: “The Lord is my strength and my song; he has become my salvation.”
You may have seen beekeepers with veils and protective clothing so they won’t get stung, but some beekeepers have the skill of caring for bees without getting stung. They go from hive to hive and don’t worry about being hurt. Even if a bee comes toward them or lands on exposed skin, they make no effort to protect themselves. They know the bee won’t do anything.
It’s that way in other aspects of life. How people face difficulties makes a big difference. The psalmist said he was surrounded by enemies, like a swarm of bees surrounds someone, but he wasn’t afraid because he knew the Lord would give him the strength he needed. God would be with him.
Trouble often comes in bunches; different problems from all sides. Right now many people feel like they are surrounded by a swarm of bees; threatened from all sides. If we get upset and worried, we just make things worse. When we pray and trust God to answer, we find new strength and power.
Don’t let adversity destroy you. Trust the Lord to get you through and you will have joy. Faith is the best antidote for fear.
Sympathy
Sympathy goes to the family of Irene Burrows, who died April 30 in Lebanon. The former Irene Fish graduated from Pleasantville High School and married Earl “Casey” Burrows in 1945. Irene and Casey lived in the Pleasantville area for many years and raised three children: Cheryl, Vohnnie and Doug. They were two of the founding members of the Pleasantville Community Church and active in the church until health problems slowed them down. Several years ago, Irene and Casey moved to the Lebanon area to be closer to family. Casey died in 2017. Irene still has many relatives and friends in the area. May God give comfort and peace to her family.
History
Last week, we had the history up to the 1860s. As the area continued to grow, the people decided they needed a church, but they came from several different denominations, mainly Methodists, Free Methodists, Presbyterians and Baptists. In 1870, the people decided to work together and build a Union Church. Sherman Seldon Benedict, Thomas V.S. Morian and W.J. Booth were part of the building committee, and architect John Coddington designed the building. People were interested and many did what they could to help. The Benedict lumber mill provided funds and materials, and even the foundation stones were donated. David DeLo was in charge of hauling the heavy timbers, stones and lumber with his oxen.
The new church was dedicated on Aug. 5, 1872. The morning service was led by Rev. Alex SInclair, with Rev. Smith from the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church assisting. There was a special dedication service in the afternoon with Rev. D.C. Osbourne preaching. Rev. Hurd, from Pleasantville, and Rev. A. Murdock, from Titusville, assisted, and Rev. Theo J. Young played the organ. There was a choir led by Mr. Frink. Mrs. L. Wilson presented a beautiful Bible to the new church. The collection was $472.60 — a large amount for that time.
The church held services and had special activities, but the congregation wanted a bell. However, bells cost money and they just didn’t have the funds. They decided to cast one on site. People donated scrap metal — from wagon rims, kettles and whatever could be used — to be melted down, and even some jewelry was added for a “golden tone.” It took time and hard work, but the bell was finished in 1876. It was hung in the steeple and began ringing on July 4. The bell rang 100 times, marking the 100th birthday of America.
Over the years, the church has served the area well. In time, it became known as the Methodist Church and was served by Methodist ministers. Besides regular Sunday services and Sunday school, the church had holiday programs and parties, special services, weddings and funerals. It continues to serve the people today.
Recent
events
— Thanks to everyone who took time on Thursday to go to the Community Blood Bank in Titusville and donate blood. All precautions were taken. Masks were worn, only so many people were in the room at a time and they were spread out. This is a difficult time, but blood is needed and all donations were greatly appreciated.
— Sunday was declared “Bells Across Pennsylvania Day” and churches with bells were encouraged to ring them at 7 p.m. The event was to “honor hometown heroes and show solidarity within the community and throughout the state.” The Enterprise church and the Shamburg church each had someone ringing the church bell, and Pleasantville had all kinds of things going on. Just before 7, the fire alarm went off to remind people “it was time.” The bells at the Presbyterian Church and the Free Methodist Campgrounds rang; cars pulled over and honked their horns; and people stood outside and banged pots and pans, shook sleigh bells or did whatever they could. Mayor Martha Long offers a huge “thank you” to the community for their participation.
Pleasantville TOPS
There will be no TOPS meetings until further notice. Everyone is encouraged to take care of themselves, stay healthy and lose weight. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Cancellations
— Faith Community Church, Enterprise Methodist and Grand Valley Methodist have cancelled all services and activities until further notice. Most Pleasantville area churches have cancelled services and activities for now. Several churches are having services online, so if you are interested, check with the church to see if they are doing services online and how to access it. If you have any questions or any needs, contact the church or the minister. We must work together to help one another.
— Pleasantville Senior Center and other senior groups in the area are cancelled for now.
— The lobby of the Pleasantville Borough building is closed, but you can call the office at (814) 589-7432 and talk to Stephanie during regular business hours. If you need to make a payment, place it in the mailbox on the outside of the building.
— The Pleasantville Memorial Day service, normally held at Fairview Cemetery, will not be held this year. The Pleasantville Alumni Banquet has also been cancelled, but they do hope to have a big celebration in 2021.
Scheduled events
— Tomorrow is National Day of Prayer. There are usually special meetings or prayer times, but, due to the virus situation, that probably won’t happen. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t pray. Set aside a special time tomorrow for prayer. For most people, the number one problem is the coronavirus situation.
Pray for the health and well-being of family and friends, and pray for those you don’t know who are dealing with this disease. Pray for our country. Pray that the leaders, federal, state and local, will work together and look to God for guidance. Pray for businesses, big and small, that they may get back to work with hope and determination. Pray for our first responders, our military and all those who are putting themselves out to help others. Pray for our churches, schools and other organizations that have closed but are working to help others in the best way they can.
Working together, with God as our leader, we can make it through this and make America great. Take time to pray, it is our greatest weapon.
— Pleasantville tax collector Sheryl Walters normally meets people at the borough building, but that isn’t possible this year. Taxes can be mailed to her at 181 South St., Pleasantville, or dropped off in the black tax box at the same address.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish fry on Friday, and this week you have an extra choice. After you have selected your type of fish and potato, you can then choose coleslaw, applesauce or cottage cheese. Someone kindly donated cottage cheese for the dinner this week. To place an order, call (814) 589-7635 between 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Meals can be picked up from 4:30 to 7, at the back of the fire hall, or they will deliver within the borough during that time.
— Sunday is Mother’s Day. A lot of people won’t be able to get together to visit Mom and celebrate as they would like to, but you can call or send a card. Just let her know that you love her. Sometimes sharing a special memory can mean more than an expensive gift. If your mother is living, don’t forget her this weekend. Happy Mother’s Day to all mothers.
— The Pleasantville Community Church on West State Street will have a drive-in worship service at 11 on Sunday morning. If the weather is nice, bring a chair. Instead of staying in your car, you can sit outside, but at a distance from others. Pastor Shawn Jacobson will give the message.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on May 20. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. Pleasantville area residents who are interested should phone the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave a message and someone will return your call. This is a difficult time and many are out of work. Even if you have never been involved with Second Harvest before, call and talk to them if you have a need. They want to help, even if you just need it one time. Also, anyone interested in volunteering to help, call the church and let them know.
— Like many other things, the date for Pennsylvania’s primary election has been changed. The new date is Tuesday, June 2. If you prefer, you can apply for a mail-in ballot and vote from home. The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is May 26, but if you know you want to do this, don’t wait. Visit VotesPA.com or phone 1 (877) 868-3772. At this time, the Southwest Township election board plans to be set up at the Enterprise Methodist Church for voting. Some voting places will not be open, so check with your location..
Military list
Our military list includes Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Sydney Callahan, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinnery, Cody Sterling, David Vroman, Bill Wencil, Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Ben Nosko and Andrew Moronski.
Prayer list
Continue to pray for our leaders, our country and those with the coronavirus. We also remember Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Bob Morris, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Paul Thompson, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Audrey Walters and Gary Fratus.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings this week go to Taylor Grazier on May 7; Abigale Matteson and Freddie Jones on May 9; Randy Whitten, Bill Beard and Alyssa Wright on May 10; Jeff Snyder on May 11; Ricky Joe Tucker on May 12; and Brad Hicks on May 13.
Anniversary
Happy anniversary to Pat and Jack Miller on May 7.
May everyone have a great day, and may God bless America.
