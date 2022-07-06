“By what power, or by what name, have you done this.’’
Before His ascension, Jesus told His apostles to wait in Jerusalem for “power from on high.” They may not have understood just what that meant, but they did what Jesus said, and they were filled with the Holy Spirit, which enabled them to do things they could not have done on their own.
Football fans will recognize the names George Gipp and Knute Rockne. For many years, George was considered the best football player Notre Dame ever had. However, when he was still in college, George became seriously ill. On his deathbed, he told Coach Rockne, “Rock, someday when things look real tough for Notre Dame, ask the boys to go out there and win one for the Gipper.”
A few years later, Knute was dealing with a team that just didn’t have the enthusiasm they needed, and they were about to face the powerful Army football team. Before the game, the coach told the team about George and what he had said on his death bed.
The team worked hard that day. In the second half, the halfback took the ball near the goal line and then got it over the Army line into the end zone.
Jumping to his feet, he shouted, “That one was for the Gipper!” The team rose to the occasion and beat Army 12-6.
Long before there was such a thing as “football,” the apostle Peter wanted to do something heroic for Jesus. He told Jesus, he would give his life for the Lord, but when Jesus was arrested, Peter denied Him.
But that day in Jerusalem, the priests and leaders wanted to know “how” Peter and John could do the things they did. Peter was no longer afraid. Filled with the Holy Spirit, Peter spoke out boldly for Jesus.
Everyone has times when they face difficult situations. Sometimes we just want to give up. However, God never gives us a problem without giving us what we need to handle it. If we try doing it on our own, like Peter did in the beginning, we will run into trouble.
God will give the strength, the courage, the determination needed to face any situation. Just ask Him and then listen.
“We can accomplish the most when we do everything for Christ.”
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Barbara Panas, who passed away on June 26, 2022 at Southwoods in Titusville. The former Barbara Butcher grew up in the Enterprise area and attended Enterprise School, then graduated from Titusville. She went to work at Cyclops and worked there until she retired. She was an active member of the Enterprise Methodist Church for many years. In 1968, she married William Panas and the couple lived in Titusville. He died in 2008. She is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Gale and Sandy Butcher. May God give peace and comfort to those who loved her.
— Sympathy goes to the family of Marilyn Loker, who passed away on June 28, 2022, at her home in Titusville. The former Marilyn Gulland grew up in Titusville and married Kenneth Loker. They raised three sons; Kenneth, Larry and David. One sister, Sharon Hasbrouck, lives in Pleasantville. May Marilyn’s family feel God’s love and peace.
Recent events
— In June, 2019, the Pleasantville Alumni Banquet honored the Class of 1969, the last class to graduate from Pleasantville. Due to the pandemic, the alumni banquet was not held for two years.
On Saturday, June 25, 2022, the 115th Pleasantville Alumni banquet was held at the Pleasantville Fire Hall with about 65 present. Lela Sullivan was the oldest one present. The former Lela Beers graduated from Pleasantville in 1947, 75 years ago.
Dinner was served and there was time for socializing. Joe Kovoch provided special music. After dinner, a brief meeting was held. Next year, the alumni banquet will be held on the last Saturday in June, at the Pleasantville Fire Hall.
The alumni banquet had several big framed pictures that used to hang in the school library, but there was a mix up and some of them have disappeared. If anyone has any pictures or any items that they would like to donate to the alumni, contact Celene Watson or Beth Francis.
— Faith Community Church had a sub sale and they were very pleased with the results. The congregation thanks everyone who helped in any way and ordered subs.
— We had quite a storm Friday night, but it didn’t last long. However, Saturday morning, the electricity went out in the Pleasantville area. It wasn’t off too long and many didn’t realize it until they got up in the morning.
— Some people in the Pleasantville area have been having trouble with raccoons. If they find a way to get into your building, they’ll keep coming back. If you are having trouble, get in touch with the proper authorities and they will do what is necessary to get rid of them permanently. The baby raccoons may be cute, but they can still cause problems.
— Many people spent time this weekend going to see fireworks, and there will be more this summer as communities get ready for their hometown festival. When I was growing up, fireworks were on July 4 or within a day or two of the holiday.
Titusville used to have them and there was a field off Goodwill Hill near Grand Valley where they had fireworks every year. I don’t know who did them but I remember going. One year there was a display that I never forgot. I don’t know where it was, but I remember it clearly. The fireworks went up and when the lights came out, it was the American flag - red, white and blue. If you saw any special displays, let me know.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with seven weigh-ins. There were four TOPS and three KOPS, with Sally as the top loser and Sally became a KOP last week. Congratulations!
The challenge is: Watch your portions. The positive thought was: “Did you eat cake?”
Loretta’s menu was chosen and Loretta also won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet this Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. Weigh-in will be from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship; 6 p.m., Parsonage Committee (parsonage); 7, Charge PPR (parsonage).
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship service with guest speaker Roger Snyder.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8, prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Thursday, 8:30 a.m., Bible study Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
Scheduled events
It doesn’t seem possible that it is time for fairs, but it is that time of year. There will probably be a fair in the surrounding area every week between now and the middle of September.
Rocky Grove had their fair last week, and Wolf’s Corners began over the weekend and will continue through Saturday. The grounds, gates and fair exhibits will open at 4 this evening, Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, the grounds and gates will open at 10, and the fair exhibits open at noon.
There will be an Aquatic Acrobat Show and Lew-E’s Comedy Circus each evening, and tonight there will be KOI Drag Racing at 7. Thursday is Keystone Mini Rod Tractor Pulls, Friday is Hot Truck and Tractor Pulls and Saturday is Power Wheels Demo Derby and Full size, Mid size and Youth Demo Derbies.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department Auxiliary will meet at 6 on Thursday evening at the fire hall. At 6:30, members of the fire department will have their meeting. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— The Pleasantville Ministerium will meet at 6 on Monday at the Full Gospel Church.
— The Carl Olson Trio will provide music through the ages from 7 to 9 on Monday evening at Scheide Park in Titusville. There is no charge, but those attending should bring their own lawn chair.
— The Pleasantville Council will meet at 6:30 on Tuesday evening at the borough building.
— Love INC is having “Tidbit Tuesday,” a different topic each week on a subject that might interest people. Next Tuesday, the topic is “Stained Glass Creations” by Nancy Sweda. The sessions are held from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Love INC building, 220 West Central Avenue in Titusville. Refreshments are available and there is a weekly door prize. Anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall on Wednesday, July 20. There is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name and phone number, and someone will return your call.
— The first event of the Pleasantville festival will be this Sunday. The Pleasantville Pageant will be held at 1:30 on Sunday afternoon in the fire hall.
— On Wednesday, the Pleasantville Fire Department will have a fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the pavilion. Joe Kovach will provide special music from 5 to 7 p.m., and Brian Anderson will lead gellyball.
— The festival officially opens at 4 p.m. on Thursday on the grounds of the fire hall. The vendors will be present Thursday and Friday from 4 to 9, and there are several who have never been there before.
Kids Inflatable Fun and Gellyball will be held each evening and Thursday is Kids’ Night. Jim Felix will present “Sounds of Elvis” Thursday evening, and Friday is music with EJ the DJ. Saturday the vendors will be present from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., the parade will begin at 4, and the event will end with fireworks at 10. Along with all the activities, the festival is a good place to visit with friends.
— Faith Community Church will have a garage sale with all kinds of items on Saturday, July 16, at the church. There will also be a variety of baked goods, and for those who are hungry, hot dogs, hot sausage sandwiches and drinks will be available.
— The third annual Hilltop Hallelujah will be held on Saturday, July 23, at the Pleasantville Fire Department pavilion. It is a praise and worship gathering with various styles of music by local musicians, including Jay and Friends, Harry Davies and the Pleasantville Community Church Jam Band. Special guests will be Mark and Cindy Maynard who won the 2016 Mountain State Gospel Awards Duet of the Year. Along with the musical entertainment, a lunch will be served and there will be activities for children and there is no charge for anything. The event is sponsored by the Pleasantville Community Church, and you are invited to come early and stay for the day. Bring your own lawn chair and enjoy the music. The event will be held, rain or shine. For more information, call Colleen at (814) 589-7791.
Military list
We are happy to report that Austin Foster has completed his duty in the service and is now living in Girard. We continue to remember Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Noah Willis, Bill Wencil, Sydney Callahan, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Jay Bowes, Ben Nosko, Dalton Burns, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Autumn Kinney and Austin Kinney.
Prayer list
Barb Van Epps has been added to our prayer list. Barb is well-known in the area. She was active in the Titusville Free Methodist Church and responsible for starting the daycare center there. Later, she served as the leader for Love INC, and then became court administrator at the Franklin Courthouse. She had to retire due to health problems. Her immediate need now is a double lung transplant. She will be going to Pittsburgh for preliminary testing. There is a Go Fund Me page on Facebook for anyone who would like to help with expenses.
We continue to remember Richard Kinney, Lanny Pollard, Paul Thompson, Sandy Peterson, Tammy Jones, Martha Thompson, Mary Ann Kopper, Audrey Walters, Gary Fratus and Jami Hillman. Pray for America and our country, our leaders and peace for all.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Heather Dunkle and John Hunt on July 10, Edwin Potter on July 11, Barb McCauley and Jeff Hoban on July 12 and Hiroko Wright on July 13.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Amber and Dean Ruth on July 7, Sandy and Rob Tyler on July 9, Roxanne and Rob Minium on July 11 and Bobbie and Wayne Gray and Christine and Justine Ackerman on July 13. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
