“And the Lord took the man, and put him into the Garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it.”
God created the world and everything in it and saw that “it was good.” Then He created man and put him to work in the garden.
From the beginning, man was meant to work. Paul later told the Ephesians, “Let him labor, working with his hands the thing that is good ...” and he wrote to the Thessalonians “if any would not work, neither should he eat.”
God’s plan was for people to work. Everyone has certain talents and abilities and is expected to use them for good.
Several years ago, there was a group of people in Africa who were living in poverty. The government dug irrigation ditches on both sides of a river, which made the soil richer and it could be farmed.
The Christian Zulus were on one side of the river, and they farmed the land, producing great crops. The people prospered. On the other side, were a group of people who believed that plants, stones and all in nature were inhabited by souls. They didn’t try to produce anything and continued to live in poverty. The resources were there, and the people had the ability but they wouldn’t do anything.
No matter who you are, you have certain talents and abilities and God expects you to use them for certain work He wants you to do.
Not everyone has high-paying, prestigious jobs, but each job is important. Whatever work you do, do it to the best of your ability. Even if you don’t feel you’re accomplishing anything, if you are doing what God wants you to do, that is what counts.
“When God puts work into your life, He expects you to put life into your work.”
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Sandra Decker who passed away on Aug. 21, 2021 at Meadville Medical Center. Sandra was well-known in this area. She was a good cook and over the years she worked at several restaurants in and around Titusville. She has relatives in Pleasantville and Titusville. May God give comfort and strength to her family.
Memorial service
— A memorial service for Robert L. Fry will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Wood’s Dog House, 14764 State Highway 8, west of Titusville. Robert died on Nov. 23, 2020, but the memorial was delayed due to the pandemic. The service will begin with military rites followed by a service and time of sharing. There will be a time of socializing after the service. All relatives and friends are welcome to attend.
Recent events
— The Crawford County Fair is over for this year. It was different and the attendance wasn’t as big as usual, but that was expected. The committee decided to have the fair, but due to the pandemic, they made some changes in the hope that people could have a good time and be safe.
One Pleasantville family went to the fair on Friday. They went through the barns, enjoyed other sights and ate fair food. The only complaint was “It was too hot” but they had a good time. By next year, the fair committee hopes to be able to have the normal activities and events.
— Another area family went to Waldameer on Sunday. Pleasantville had a couple heavy rainstorms that day, but Erie didn’t get the rain. The young girls had fun on the rides and the adults enjoyed Water World. One guy said he and his wife “loved the deli section. They have an amazing pickle loaf.” Everyone had lots to eat and got home late that night. They were tired, but all had a good time.
— Yesterday was the first day of school for those in the Titusville School District. Now, there is orientation for first graders, so they know ahead of time where they are going and who their teacher will be.
Years ago, students knew ahead of time, because there was one room in the school and one teacher for all grades. The bigger schools had one or two classrooms for each grade and each class had a teacher.
When I started school, we lived in the country near Shamburg. We had a long driveway and my mother walked down the driveway with me so I could get on the bus. There were two older girls who got on the bus with me, and there were already two sisters, a little older than I, on the bus.
I sat in a seat and rode to school. I knew what school I was going to, but that was all I knew. When I got off the bus, I had no idea where to go.
The two sisters got off behind me. I didn’t know them, but our dads were friends. The one girl stopped, mentioned Dad’s name and said, “You’re his little girl, aren’t you?” Then she said she and her sister would take me to my class, and they did.
They had their own classrooms to get to and probably had friends they wanted to see, but they took the time to help a scared little girl find her way. I’ve never forgotten their kindness. They helped a little girl have a good first day of school after all. Thank you.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met on Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with seven weigh-ins, a total weight loss of 2 1/2 pounds and one turtle. There were four TOPS and three KOPS, with Sally as the top loser.
The challenge is: Drink water. The positive thought is: “Did you drink soda or juice?”
Loretta’s menu was chosen, Sally won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet on Thursday at the church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, call Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Some churches changed things around for the summer, but now that September is here, things may change again. Those who have been having outdoor services will be back inside soon. Some churches don’t have Sunday school in the summer, but will be starting classes again soon. If you have questions, call the church office.
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 4:45, Young adults; 6, Youth group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with guest speaker, outside.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity (Free Methodist Campgroud); 10:30, worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship with guest speaker Mike Cable (sanctuary).
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
Today is the first day of September. Students in the Titusville School District returned to school yesterday. They will have a long weekend, with Monday off and only four days of classes next week. Remember that buses will be traveling to and from school and watch for students who walk to school. May it be a safe and happy year for all.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will have a meeting at 6:30 on Thursday evening. They are looking for new members and anyone interested is welcome to attend.
— Friday is the beginning of Labor Day weekend and traffic may be heavy. Some parks and amusement areas will close for the season after this weekend. The banks, post offices and other government agencies will be closed on Monday, but most other businesses will be open.
— Alf’s Angels, a Relay for Life team, will have a bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday outside of Save-A-Lot in Titusville. There will be bread, sweet breads, cookies, pies, fudge and other baked goods. It would be a good time to get a special treat for the holiday weekend. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
— A Labor Day Celebration will be held this weekend at Oil Creek Campgrounds. The 43rd annual Frisbee Golf Tournament will be held along with other events, including candy car bingo, candy scrambles and a worship service. Take a ride out and join in the fun.
— Saturday is National Hummingbird Day. They are beautiful birds and they move so fast. It won’t be long before they head south.
— A Labor Day weekend special will be held on Saturday at the Hickory Creek Wilderness Ranch near Tidioute. “Showtime” and the Cowgirls will be presented at 6:30 that evening. Rodeo entertainer & comedian Dave “Showtime” Meyer will be featured and there will be professional and amateur barrel racing and live music. For more information or tickets, call (814) 484-7266.
— Men of Integrity will meet at 6:30 on Sunday morning in Thomas Hall at the Free Methodist Campgrounds. This is non-denominational and all men interested are welcome to attend.
— Monday is Labor Day, but for most people it isn’t a holiday. They will work like they usually do. Take time Monday to think about all the people involved in your everyday life. When you get dressed or eat, behind those clothes and food are farmers, processors, packagers, truckers, store clerks and more.
Whatever transportation you use, there are designers, manufacturers, glass or plastic factories, lights and all the people involved in the little extras in that vehicle. Did you use water, turn on the stove, talk on the phone or watch TV? Even if you are alone all day, there are still a lot of people involved in what you do. Take time to give thanks for all those people who do those jobs to help make your day better. Happy Labor Day and thank you.
— The Spartansburg Fair will begin Labor Day and continue through Saturday. There will be games, contests, midway, all kinds of food and concerts each evening. A parade will be held Saturday morning, Sept. 11, and the fair will end with fireworks that night. The fairs are winding down, so if you haven’t been able to get to one, consider going to Spartansburg.
— The Alzheimer Caregiver’s Support Group will meet at 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon at the Titusville Presbyterian Church. The group is led by Marcia Garrett and Carol Morgan, who have had special training in this area. Anyone who lives with or cares for someone afflicted with Alzheimer’s or any type of dementia is welcome to attend. For more information, call Marcia at (814) 827-7404.
— A tent revival service will be held from Sept. 9 -16 on a farm at the corner of Newton Town Road and Shriner Road in Centerville. The services will be led by Alicia Hilton, from Centerville, and Don Kaufman, from Harrisburg, and will begin at 6 each evening and end at 9 or after.
A Christian motorcyclist, Brother Larry from Ohio, will give his testimony. There will be gospel preaching, prayers for the sick and signs and wonders. If you are looking for answers, need healing or want to be “set free,” you are invited to attend these special services. For more information, call Alicia at (814) 694-5187.
— The Sanford Methodist Church will have a pie social on Saturday, Sept. 18. The event will begin at 6 p.m. You can bid on your favorite dessert and when it’s over, share pie and ice cream with others.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have their fall Soup & Pie dinner on Saturday, Oct. 9. At this time, they have not decided if it will be a sit down meal or drive thru. More information will be available later.
Military list
Our military list includes Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sidney Callahan, Austin Foster, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Autumn Kinney, Ben Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moranski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Diane Van Cise, Sandy Peterson, Billi Jo Fulton, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Peter Weis, Dick Jones, Lanny Pollard, Lloyd Jackson, Lenora Wencil, Jami Wencil, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Gary Fratus, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, and Audrey Walters. The virus situation isn’t over so pray for those who have it and that others won’t get it. Continue to pray for our country and all world leaders.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Klancie Larsen on Sept. 2, Tonya Wright on Sept. 3, Erica Hasbrouck, Bill Brooks and Margaret Fenstermaker on Sept. 4, Debbie Beightol, Sherrie Yochum, Donna Miller and Cody Crawford on Sept. 5, Ben Underhill and Steve Stewart on Sept. 6, Marc Cheney on Sept. 7 and Mark Jones on Sept. 8.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Robin and Jeff Reed on Sept. 2 and Jen and Chris Miller on Sept. 3. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
