“And let the whole earth be filled with his glory.” Solomon brought his kingdom to greatness, but he knew that his kingdom was nothing compared to the glory and greatness of the kingdom of the truly great one.
In 1775, thirteen colonies in the New World fought for independence. The Declaration of Independence was written in 1776, but the Revolutionary War didn’t end until 1783. John Hancock was a leader of the revolution and the first to sign the Declaration. He later became governor of Massachusetts, and after the war officially ended on Sept. 3, 1783, he felt that a victory celebration was in order. He issued a proclamation for a Day of Thanksgiving on Dec. 11, 1783.
“Whereas ... these United States are not only happily rescued from the danger and calamities to which they have been so long exposed, but their freedom, sovereignty, and independence ultimately acknowledged.
“And whereas ... the interposition of Divine Providence in our favor hath been most abundantly and most graciously manifested, and the citizens of the United States have every reason for praise and gratitude to the God of their salvation.
“Impressed therefore with an exalted sense of the blessings by which we are surrounded, and of our entire dependence on that Almighty Being from whose goodness and bounty they are derived; I do by and with the Advice of the Council appoint Thursday the eleventh day of December next (the day recommended by the Congress to all the States) to be religiously observed as a day of Thanksgiving and Prayer, that all the people may then assemble to celebrate ... that He hath been pleased to continue to us the Light of the blessed Gospel; ... That we also offer up fervent supplications ... to cause pure religion and virtue to flourish ... and to fill the world with His glory.”
A lot of things have changed since that Thanksgiving. Maybe it’s time to look back at what we had and bring some of those ideas back.
Sympathy
Sympathy goes to the family of Paul Thomas, of Titusville, who died Saturday morning at his home. After school, Paul joined the army and served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Enterprise Methodist Church and is the father of Lisa Wright (Mrs. Ron Wright) of Pleasantville. May God give comfort and peace to his family.
Recent events
— Shamburg Christian Church of God had a baby dedication during the worship service on Sunday. Pastor Fred Frye led the service while Rhyss Joseph Sharp, son of Danielle and Steve Sharp was dedicated to the lord. Pastor Fred reminded everyone how Hannah had dedicated Samuel and Mary and Joseph had dedicated Jesus. Children are a gift from God, and raising children can be challenging. If you look to God for guidance, it can also be the greatest blessing on earth. Rhyss had several family members present. The congregation prays for God’s blessing on Rhyss and his parents.
— In the past, the Pleasantville Ministerium has had a Thanksgiving service on Wednesday evening, before Thanksgiving. Many people are away or getting ready for company on that evening, so the ministerium decided to try something different this year. On Sunday evening, a community Thanksgiving dinner was held at the fire hall with traditional holiday dishes. Each church was responsible for a certain type of food (salads, desserts, casseroles, etc). Prayer was offered, then the meal was served. Each minister spoke briefly, then Debbie Miller, from Love INC, spoke about the churches working together to help people. It was a pleasant evening, and many are already looking forward to next year’s Thanksgiving dinner.
Thanksgiving
Most people don’t have any special time that stands out for Thanksgiving. They remember the get-togethers and the food, but no main event or happening.
— “We had a family get together and plenty to eat. I liked mincemeat pie and there was always a mincemeat pie — I thought it was just for me. Sometimes we made mincemeat cookies and they were good, too. We enjoyed Thanksgiving.”
— “Several family members got together at my sister’s house. About a month before, she would start cleaning the house so everything was just right. Then she would do the baking. She always made pumpkin and lemon bread, and they were so good. The pumpkin bread was my husband’s dessert. We visited and maybe played some games. We just had a good time.”
— “My favorite Thanksgiving was the first one after my husband and I got married. We were married in the fall and some of his relatives were not able to attend, but they came home for Thanksgiving. There was a get-together at my mother-in-law’s, and when I met my husband’s sister, she said to him, ‘You picked a good one,’ and that made me feel good. There was plenty to eat, including red candied apples and green candied pears. Someone asked his mother why she bothered with those and she replied, ‘I like the colors.’ We had a good time and it’s a special memory.”
Not many people have candied apples and pears for Thanksgiving, but they would add color. You can buy different kinds of pumpkin bread and cookies, but you seldom hear much about mincemeat pie, and it used to be a common dessert for Thanksgiving/Christmas. My grandmother and my mother used to make those pies, they were one of dad’s favorites, but now it’s often hard to even find the mincemeat. Mom also made a mincemeat-filled cookie, but they are also something of the past. Many younger people don’t even know what mincemeat is, but at one time it was a part of Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at Pleasantville Community Church with 10 weigh-ins. There were four KOPS and six TOPS. The TOP loser was Sherree and the KOP was Barb.
The challenges are: Drink water before each meal and drink milk. The positive thought is “Did you eat after supper?”
Barb’s menu was chosen, Sally won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
Due to the holiday, there will be no meeting this week. For more information, call Cathy, at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake — Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
— Pleasantville Community, Rev. Shawn Jacobson — Friday, 9 a.m., bake sale (Save-a-Lot). Saturday, 6 p.m., Adult Christmas party. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship and nursery available. Tuesday, 6 p.m., men’s and ladies Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian — Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship with children’s program and toddler time.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill — Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Men of Integrity; 9:50, worship; 11, Friendship Circle; 12:30 p.m., after service, Christmas dinner and decorating.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist Church, Rev. Chuck Riel — Tonight, 6:30, worship team; 7:30, prayer meeting. Saturday, 6 p.m., decorate for Christmas. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship; 12:30 p.m., small group, “Learning to Pray Upsidedown.”
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque — tonight, 7, Bible study/prayer meeting. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Rev. Ben McCauley — tonight, 6, prayer and Bible study. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Lord’s Extended Hands Store. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye — Friday, 9 a.m. Youth decorating for Christmas. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship and communion; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold — Saturday, 10 a.m., practice for Sunday service. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; 6:30 p.m., youth group (parsonage). Tuesday, 6 p.m., play practice.
Upcoming events
— Students in the Titusville School District have three days of school this week. Thanksgiving vacation will begin when students are dismissed this afternoon. Classes will resume at the regular time on Tuesday. Enjoy your Thanksgiving vacation.
— This is the beginning of a long holiday weekend and many people will be traveling. Drive carefully and watch closely. We want everyone’s days to be safe and happy. Tomorrow is Thanksgiving. Whatever you do, wherever you go, take time to be thankful. There are many things going on — hunting, Christmas shopping, special events. Enjoy each day and “count your blessings.” You’ll be surprised what a difference it makes. Happy Thanksgiving to all.
— Turkey hunters have two days to hunt this week — Thursday and Friday. Deer season begins Saturday and will continue through Dec. 14. There will be no hunting on Sunday.
— Pleasantville Community Church will have a bake sale this Friday, at Save-a-Lot in Titusville. A variety of baked goods will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take a break from your Black Friday shopping, and make your sweet tooth happy. If you need an extra dessert for Thanksgiving weekend, or if hunters want something homebaked, stop and pick out your treat.
— Titusville’s annual Christmas parade will begin at 6:30, Friday evening, and that will also be the first evening Burgess Park will “light up” for Christmas. Everyone is encouraged to drive through Burgess Park to see the decorations from 6 to 9 each evening from Friday through Dec. 31.
— Sunday is the beginning of advent, so it’s time to prepare for Christmas. Many churches will light the first candle in the advent wreath. Hundreds of years before Jesus was born, prophets told about the messiah who was coming. Isaiah said, “The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light.” For 800 years, God’s people watched and waited with hope in their hearts. During his ministry, Jesus said, “I am the Light of the world. He that followeth me shall not walk in darkness.” As you prepare for Christmas, remember why we celebrate that day. Jesus is the hope of the world and he gives hope to all who come to him. As you prepare for Christmas, keep that hope in your heart.
— HO-HO-HO Night will be held in Pleasantville on Dec. 6, at the fire hall. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and everyone is welcome to bring their own camera. There will be gift bags, face painting and candy canes for the children, but children must be accompanied by an adult. Jules the Clown will be present, and Carl Olson and Kevin Vinson will provide special music from 7 to 8:30. There will be door prizes for adults, a 50/50 and a side raffle. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be present and can be visited for a small donation. Come to the Hilltop and join the community in getting ready for Christmas. The event is sponsored by area businesses and community friends.
That will also be a busy weekend in Titusville. Grace Fellowship Church will have a live nativity Dec. 6-7. Between 6 and 9 p.m., both nights, you can drive through Bethlehem and “visit” the sight of Jesus’ birth.
It is a good way to keep the true spirit of Christmas in your heart.
Military list
Our military list includes Trey Tanner, Steve Batko, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Sydney Callahan, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Autumn Kinney, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Samantha Lewis, Shy Lewis, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, David Vroman and Bill Wencil.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Kyle Miller, Jerry Potter, Tina Van Cise, Lloyd Jackson, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner, Elwin Van Cise, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Gary Fratus, RIchard Kinney, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Clark Luke and Tanner Nicols on Nov. 28, Sally Reed on Nov. 29, Kristen Thompson, Lloyd Drake Jr., Adam Drake and Harry Dilley on Nov. 30, Becca Sliker on Dec. 2, Eric Campbell on Dec. 3 and Nick Thompson and John W. Wright on Dec. 4.
Anniversaries
Happy anniversary to Pat and Charlie Mann on Dec. 1 and Daisy and Steve Wright on Dec. 2.
May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
