“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart and lead not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.”
Solomon had asked for wisdom and God gave it to him. He was the wisest human ever, but Solomon knew that he didn’t have all the answers and he knew there were times when he didn’t understand but he accepted that. We don’t always understand what is going on, but God does.
Many times, we are disappointed or angry at things that happen. We need to remember that we don’t have all the answers and there are things we can’t understand, but we need to trust in the One who does. He will take care of things in His way and in His time. He knows what is best — for each individual and for our country. Trust God and wait for His blessing.
Sympathy
It has been a difficult week for many people. Sympathy goes to the family of Norma Cubbon, of Pleasantville, who died on Monday, Nov. 2, in Erie. Norma was married to Wayne Cubbon, who died in September. She was an active member of the Pleasantville Methodist Church, until health problems interfered. A private funeral service was held last week.
— Sympathy goes to the family of Mary Benedict, who died at home on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Mary graduated from Pleasantville High School and went on to be a teacher. She was involved with starting the first kindergarten in Pleasantville, held at the Presbyterian Church. When the school took it over, Mary taught kindergarten for the Pleasantville School and after the school merger, she taught in Titusville for the school district. Her husband, Burt, died in 2011. Most of her adult life was spent in or around the Enterprise area. A private service was held for the family.
— Sympathy goes to the family of Joe Burt, who died on Wednesday at his home in Shamburg. Joe grew up in the Pleasantville area and spent most of his life around there. For several years he owned and operated the Pennzoil Station at the intersection in Pleasantville. Joe, his wife Mary, and their family were well-known for their annual Halloween “haunted hayride.” There was no charge and any donations given went to help families in need. A celebration of Joe’s life will be held later.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Bob “Gene” Mishler who died on Friday after a long illness. Bob worked with the Titusville Post Office for many years. He and his wife, Marilyn, have lived in the Shamburg area for several years. A graveside service will be held in Kansas, where he was born.
May God give comfort and peace to the Cubbon, Benedict, Burt and Mishler families.
Recent events
— Southwest Township reported a good turnout for the election last Tuesday. Allegheny Township did much better than usual and turnout in Pleasantville borough was good. Thanks to all who took time to vote. Not everyone can be satisfied, but your vote does make a difference.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God had a guest speaker for their worship service on Sunday morning. Jeanne Blitz is the Venango County representative for Youth for Christ. She began by singing a medley of songs, including “Amazing Grace” and “The Heavenly Vision.” She read from Ephesians and said you can’t earn grace, God gives it freely. She gave a little history of Youth for Christ. It began in the 1940’s and the evangelist Billy Graham was the first full-time member of Youth for Christ. So many people were going off to war and Youth for Christ wanted to give them hope.
When Jeanne was growing up, she never heard of Youth for Christ, but she did enjoy working with people and sharing her faith. In the 1980’s, Youth for Christ had a conference in Washinton D.C. and Jeanne and her husband decided to take some teens and go. There were people there from all over the United States. Jeanne was so impressed, that she decided she would like to be involved with the organization and after they returned to Franklin, she found out that Youth for Christ was opening a center right there. She applied and got the job. Jeanne went to work for Youth for Christ on April 1, 1989 and became “a fool for Jesus.”
The organization works with teens in the Franklin/Oil City area. They were meeting Monday through Friday evenings with a different group each night, some classes for middle schoolers and classes for those in high school. When the pandemic hit this area, they held virtual classes, but returned to in-person classes. They deal with teens from different denominations and races. Some teens just need someone to talk to, someone who will listen, and the group is open to all who are interested.
A few years ago, the group started an “Active Kindness” program for the schools. They began by giving individual supply packets to the school administrators. It went over well and later they included the teachers. The program currently involves Franklin, Oil City and Rocky Grove schools. Kindness is usually a chain reaction. You do something kind for someone, and they do something for someone else and it goes on.
When Jeanne was finished speaking, Pastor Fred Frye showed a musical video, “Faithful God.” He spoke briefly from Romans, “nothing can separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”
Anyone interested in Youth for Christ can contact Jeanne and she will be glad to answer questions and help in any way she can.
Pleasantville TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins and there were four Kops and five were TOPS. There was no top loser or KOP.
The challenge is: Do your menu. The positive thought was: “Did you eat vegetables?”
TOPS will have weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., Thursday at the church, and the meeting will begin at 6. There will be a Chinese auction and awards will be presented. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
Most churches are “somewhat back to normal.” Most are now meeting in the church, but people are asked to be cautious. We still should take precautions and follow the guidelines to try and keep people safe. Family members sit together, but others should keep at a safe distance, and no hugging or handshaking. Some churches have a set-up so you can stay in your car or even listen at home. If you have questions, check with the church to see what they are doing and when. Also, if you have any needs, contact the church or the minister.
— Enterprise Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 6 p.m. Youth group.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Wednesday, 6 p.m. Bible study on Revelation. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Tonight, 6, Men’s and Women’s Bible study. Wednesday, 6 p.m., Prayer meeting. Sunday, 10:45 a.m., worship; 12:30 p.m., Young adults; 6, Youth group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with guest speaker Michael Burns.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Janet Sill - Sunday, 9:50 a.m., worship.
Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Pleasantville Independent Baptist, Pastor Richard LaRocque - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11 a.m., worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Rev. Fred Frye - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study on “What Happens When Life on Earth Ends?” Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship: 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Wednesday, 6 p.m., Bible study (parsonage). Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m., Youth group.
Scheduled events
Tomorrow is Veterans Day. World War l officially ended at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918, and the day became known as Armistice Day. It was observed by the United States, Great Britain and France. After World War ll, it became a day to remember and honor veterans and those who died in that war, too. After the Korean War, the date officially became Veterans Day to honor all men and women who served in any United States war.
— The Enterprise Methodist Church recognized four servicemen on Sunday: Harold Reynolds, Roy Pepple, Jim Wright and Marc Cheney. George Greenwalt is a veteran from the Faith Community Church. If there are any veterans in the Enterprise area that I’ve missed, I’m sorry. Please let me know. To all veterans - Enterprise, Pleasantville or anywhere - thank you for your service. You helped make a difference. God bless you.
— Students in the Titusville School District will have an extra long weekend this week. When students are dismissed on Wednesday, they don’t return to classes until Monday. The school district will have Act 80 Days and there will be no school on Thursday and Friday. If you work, make other arrangements for your children. Students, enjoy your time off.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church and all area seniors are welcome. Take time to stop and visit, play games and have fun. Lunch is served at noon, but reservations must be made by Monday. If you have any questions or would like to make a reservation for dinner, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— Friday is World Kindness Day. There is so much pain and sorrow right now, even the smallest act of kindness could mean so much to someone who is hurting. Take time to show kindness to others.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department will have a fish dinner this Friday for takeout or they will deliver within the borough. The menu includes fried or baked fish, a choice of French fries, baked potato or macaroni and cheese and either applesauce or coleslaw. Place your order Friday afternoon by calling (814) 589-7635 from 1:30-6:30. The dinners may be picked up from 4:30-7, or can be delivered during that time. Enjoy a good meal and support the fire department.
— The Titusville Salvation Army is taking applications for Christmas distribution, but this year it is being done over the phone. Anyone interested should call the office at (814) 827-0386 and if no one answers, leave your name and phone number. Someone will return your call and get the information needed. Enterprise and Pleasantville are included in the Titusville region. The deadline to call is Nov. 16.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will be in Pleasantville on Wednesday, Nov. 18. It is open to all ages who meet the income requirements and there is no charge for the food boxes, but pre-registration is necessary. For more information or to register, call the Pleasantville Methodist Church at (814) 589-7385. If no one answers, leave your name and message and someone will return your call.
— The community Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Pleasantville Ministerium, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, not Sunday evening. This year’s dinner will be a drive-thru from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Pleasantville Community Church and anyone interested is welcome. The churches are working together, and they expect to have all the items for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner: turkey, stuffing, cranberries, pumpkin pieand more. Anyone interested is welcome to come for a takeout dinner, no charge.
Military list
Our military list includes Austin Foster, Sidney Callahan, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Savitz, Jay Bowes, Dalton Burns, Jacob Hart, Josh Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Ben Lewis, Andrew Moronski, Ben Nosko, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Bill Wencil and all those serving in the military.
Prayer list
Bob Jones is home from the hospital but still needs prayer. Our prayer list includes Faith Francis, Peter Weis, Audrey Walters, Rebecca Stanton, infant Kendell Willis, Lanny Pollard, Millie Weber, Paul Thompson, Lloyd Jackson, Jami Hillman, Lenora Wencil, Chandra Brandon, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Mike Firster, Kay Seeley, Elwin Van Cise, Martha Thompson, Sue Wagner and Gary Fratus. Pray for our country and for those involved in the terrible storms and fires.
Birthday list
Birthday greetings go to Mark Sliker on Nov. 11, Lauren Kemp and Linda Benedict on Nov. 14, Robin Beers and Rodney Boyle on Nov. 15, Jesse Hulsizer and Hanah Jackson on Nov.16 and Barry Dilley on Nov. 17.
May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-3787.
