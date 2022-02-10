“Casting all your care upon Him; for He careth for you.”
Peter wrote those words to remind the persecuted believers that they were not alone. God would be with them. Peter died because of his faith, but He would not deny his Lord. He knew that no matter what happened, God would be with him.
Cicilla and Stillman Martin were an evangelistic team in the late 1800’s. Stillman was an ordained Baptist minister and Cicilla would help with the teaching and contributed hymn texts to go along with her husband’s sermon.
In 1904, the Stillmans and their son were in New York at the Practical Bible Training School. Dr. Martin was working with the president of the school, helping to prepare a gospel songbook for Bible meetings.
During their stay, Mrs. Martin became ill and was confined to bed. One night when Dr. Martin had a speaking engagement, his wife seemed extremely weak, and he considering canceling. Their young son listened to the conversation, then spoke. “Father, don’t you think that if God wants you to preach today, He will take care of Mother while you are away?”
The boy knew of the strong faith his parents had, and he had learned to believe and accept that faith. Dr. Martin went to the school and gave his message. The congregation could see and feel his love and faith in Christ, and many made the decison to follow Him. Dr. Martin hurried home to tell his family about the meeting.
When he arrived, his wife was feeling much better. In fact, her son’s words had inspired her to write a hymn, and she handed the words to her husband.
Dr. Martin read the verses, then went to another room and placed the pages on his organ. He began playing and soon had written a lovely melody to go with the words his wife had written.
The next night, he had a couple other teachers join him in singing this new song. Everyone was impressed and the school president wanted to include the new hymn in the songbook they were compiling.
In 1905, “God Will Take Care of You” was published in “Songs of Redemption and Praise.”
The hymn is still a favorite of many people. No matter what the circumstances, it is a reminder that God loves you and He will take care of you.
“Be not dismayed whatever betide, Beneath His wings of love abide. Thro days of toil when heart doth fail, when dangers fierce your path assail, no matter what may be the test, lean weary one upon His breast.” After each line are the words “God will take care of you.”
Those words are still true today. Just as Peter told the new Christians, just as that little boy told his parents, God loves you and He cares about you. Everything may seem to be wrong, but God is still present. He has not forgotten you. Trust Him and look to Him for help. “God will take care of you.”
Sympathy
— Sunday was a sad day for several people. Sympathy goes to the family of Ed Dunkle Sr., of Pleasantville, who passed away Sunday morning at the Clarion Hospital. Ed and his wife, Kathy, have lived along the Fleming Road near the Shamburg Church for many years. They raised five children; Shawn, April, Ed Jr., William and Heather. Ed was a truck driver for many years and was always good about helping out with anything that needed done at the church. Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 on Thursday at the Gordon Garrett Funeral Home in Titusville. The funeral service will be there at 11 a.m. on Friday. May God give comfort and peace to the Dunkle family.
— Sympathy goes to the family of Gary Whitehill, 86, who passed away at his home in Titusville on Sunday. Gary married the former Helen Cole and they raised three children, Mark, Sheri and Lori (deceased). Mark and his wife, Mary, live in Pleasantville and Sheri and her husband, Kent, live in Tionesta. Gary previously worked at Sylvania and later at Whitehill’s Garage in Pleasantville. A private service will be held for the family. May they feel God’s love and peace.
— Sympathy also goes to the family of Gregory “Greg” Reynolds, of Pleasantville, who passed away on Sunday at the Titusville Hospital. Greg graduated from Pleasantville High School and was one of the top five on the basketball team that won the Upper Allegheny Valley League Championship in 1968. He married the former Lynn Daley and they were married 50 years before she passed away. Greg and Lynn had two children, Shawn and Laura. Memorials may be sent to St. Jude’s Research Hospital. May the Reynolds family feel God’s comfort and love.
Recent events
We are really having an old-fashioned winter. It has been extremely cold and many say it has been a long time since this area has had a winter like this. Many events were canceled last week and several schools, including Titusville School District, were closed Thursday and Friday. More snow is expected this week. Listen to the weather reports, and if you go out, use common sense. Before you go, make sure the event hasn’t been canceled. May everyone stay save and healthy.
— Pastor Jerome Alsdorf from the Pleasantville Methodist Church and Joe Kovich, the church pianist, visited Dottie Grant last week. The men brought their guitars and played and sang, mostly the older hymns. Dottie truly enjoyed their visit. Pastor Jerome and Joe visit members of the congregation, especially shut-ins. Their visits are much appreciated.
— Sunday was Gideon’s International Day, and the Enterprise Methodist Church had a speaker from the Gideon organization. The prelude was that old song, “The B-I-B-L-E.” After the opening prayer, the congregation sang “Wonderful Words of Life,” then Bill Logan gave the children’s message. Richard Amacher from Gideon’s International was the guest speaker. After his message, the congregation sang “Rescue the Perishing,” followed by praises and prayer. A special offering was taken for the Gideons. The closing hymn was “God Be with You till We Meet Again.”
TOPS
Due to weather conditions, Pleasantville TOPS has not met for three weeks. According to one member, “We’re taking it one day at a time.” Weather conditions will determine if they meet this week. If all goes well, TOPS will meet at the Pleasantville Community Church with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school. Tuesday, 6:30, Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group. Tuesday, Men’s and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 10 a.m., worship with Roger Snyder giving the message.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Today, Second Harvest at Fire Hall; 6 p.m., Trustees meeting; 6:30, Council meeting. Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6 p.m., Bible study on Luke. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Budget meeting. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school; 7 p.m., Festival of Love. Monday, 6 p.m., “New You in ‘22.”
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11 a.m., worship; 6 p.m., YOUth group.
Scheduled events
— Today is Chocolate Day so if that is one of your special likes, have something chocolate and enjoy the day.
— The Second Harvest Mobile Food Bank will be at the Pleasantville Fire Hall this morning. Those who registered may pick up their food boxes between 10 and 11. There is no charge for the food boxes, but proof of residency is required. Thanks to the Pleasantville Methodist Church for providing this service.
— It’s that time of year again — time to get ready to file income tax returns. Free tax preparation assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program is being offered again this year at the Titusville Health and Aging Center, but because of the ongoing pandemic, returns will be prepared using the same process as last year.
With health and safety a top priority, in-person interactions between volunteers and taxpayers will be limited. Taxpayers will make two short visits to the Health and Aging Center site to exchange information and documents. Federal, state, local and property tax/rent rebate can be prepared. Taxpapers can schedule their initial appointments by calling (814) 827-2188 (this is a home phone). More information on the process will be provided during the call.
— There is a lot going on this weekend. Saturday is National Hug Day. Hugging really does make a difference in how a person feels. Give someone a hug, and you’ll feel better too.
— During the winter months, the Pleasantville Presbyterian Church will have some in-person activities and otherevents will be held via Zoom. They will have text messages to let people know what to expect. This coming Sunday, the church will be participating in Souper Bowl Day of Caring.
— This is a big weekend for football fans. There will be parties and get-togethers as people get ready for Super Bowl LVI. The Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams will play in Inglewood, California and the game will begin at 6:30, Sunday evening. Many people will gather with family and friends to watch the game. Have fun, enjoy the game and may the best team win.
— Super Bowl Sunday is also Souper Bowl Day of Caring. It is a day to remember those “who don’t have a bowl of soup to eat,” for those who are in need. It started with a church group, but any organization can participate. Just ask for donations and whatever is contributed give to a local charitiy. I understand that the NFL supports the event. Start Super Bowl Sunday by doing something for others.
— Pleasantville’s Festival of Love will be held on Sunday evening at the Shamburg Christian Church of God. The event is sponsored by the Pleasantville Ministerium and people from the different churches are encouraged to participate in song, music, a reading or whatever talent one would like to share to show love for God. The service will begin at 7, and host Pastor Fred Frye invites people of all denominations to attend. Afterward, there will be a time of fellowship and refreshments.
— Monday is Valentine’s Day. It is believed that the valentine was the first of all greeting cards. Paper valentines were given in the 1500’s. By the 1800’s, there were large demands for hand-painted copperplates for valentines. Later, there were woodcuts and lithographs. Some people make cakes or cookies and decorate them for Valentine’s Day. Use your imagination and do something special for that special someone in your life. Give a card, a box of candy or do something that says “You are my Valentine!” Thank you to all who remembered our veterans with a valentine.
— The following was written by Samantha Chase Meyers. “The meaning behind this special day grows gracefully through the years, touching the people we have in our lives in many ways. It’s a day where we can remember fondly and appreciate those who are most important to us. So on this special Valentine’s Day, know that there are those who sincerely care and think of you with love.” Happy Valentine’s Day to all!
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will have a gun show on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 18 and 19, in the fire hall. A stagette party is planned for March 5, and, what many people have been waiting for, a fish fry is scheduled for Friday, March 11. May this be a good year for the fire department and all organizations.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Hart, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Dalton Burns, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
Our prayer list includes Dick Jones, Sandy Peterson, Alice Jackson, Tammy Jones, Paul Thompson, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Martha Thompson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Many people have lost loved ones and need our prayers. Continue to pray for our country and for our leaders, that they will look to God for guidance. God bless America.
Birthday list
Special birthday greetings go to Pauline Ongley who will be 91 on Feb. 16. Also celebrating a birthday this week are Corey Tanner on Feb. 10, Billy Miller, Carol Brooks and Chrissy McKermen on Feb. 11, Ben Reed, Patty Smith and TIm Foster on Feb. 14, Samantha Edwards, Missy Eccles, Juanita Gilson, Bodey Nicols and Dan Sliker on Feb. 15 and Rachel Baker, Darlene Perry, Pauline Craker and Brenda Romaniszyn on Feb. 16.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Val and Bruce Thomas on Feb. 12, Althena and John Wright on Feb. 14 and Sarah and Jason Rankin on Feb. 15. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
