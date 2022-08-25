“God is love; and he that dwelleth in love dwelleth in God, and God in him.”
The apostle John wrote letters to the newly-formed churches, and his main theme was love. Jesus had said, “Love one another” and “Love thy neighbor as thyself.” Jesus lived a life of love, showing love to all people wherever He went. He wanted others to share love with one another.
In the 1950s and 60s, Pat Boone was a well-known singer, and many of the older generation remember him. Several years later, his daughter, Debby, followed in his footsteps.
Pat and Debby were on an airplane when a man who recognized them came to their seats. He told Pat and Debby that they were responsible for he and his wife being together.
He then told Pat, “We fell in love listening to you sing, ‘Love Letters in the Sand.’” The couple got married, but later there were problems and after some time, they divorced.
Then one day, the man heard Debby singing, “You Light Up My Life.” He liked the song, and made a copy and sent it to his former wife. She was touched by the song and called him. In time, the couple reconciled and remarried. The man wanted Pat and Debby to know what they had done for him.
The word “love” appears in more song titles than any other word. Love is something to write and sing about. “Love makes the world go around” was part of a song. Some people may say, “I don’t need anyone,” but everyone needs love in their life. Love gives meaning to life. It may be between a husband and wife, parent and child or between friends, but love is part of living.
“God is love.” When all else fails, when you feel you have nothing, you always have a Father in Heaven who loves you and is waiting for you to accept that love. When you do, you will feel his arms of love around you, and you will know that you are loved. When you know that, amazing things can happen.
Isaac Watts wrote a hymn, “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross,” and the song ends: “Love so amazing, so divine, demands my soul, my life, my all.”
Do you need love in your life. Remember, you are loved, and Someone is waiting to give it to you.
Sympathy
— Terry Smith, of Titusville pased away on Aug. 13, 2022. A celebration of life for Terry will be held at 5, this Friday, at the Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department. Friends are encouraged to prepare their memories to share with others. May God give comfort and peace to her family and friends
Recent events
— Martha and Paul Thompson and their daughters, Sue and Sheila and Sheila’s husband, Scott, attended the Fox reunion which was held Saturday, Aug. 13, at the home of Ed and Ruth Fox Hasbrouck. It was near Diamond, where the campers are set up.
There was a nice fire, although at times it did get smokey, but they cooked hotdogs and had all kinds of picnic food. There were about 40 present, and they came from all over the state.
Joyce, Bruce and Bernie traveled the farthest. Pastor Penny Helmbold, from the Enterprise, Grand Valley and Sanford Methodist churches, was present. She is Ruth and Ed’s daughter.
Paul’s mother was Helen Fox. Ruth’s parents were Louise and Gerald Fox. Everyone enjoyed just being together and having a good time. They thank Ruthie and Ed for setting things up and bringing them together. Martha said, “A reunion is a special occasion and everyone should attend, because you never know who might not make it next year.”
On Sunday, Aug. 21, Martha and Paul had a birthday party at their home for their granddaughter, Alekzandria, who is now 8 years old. Alekzandria’s sister, Hanna, made the birthday cake, a colorful unicorn with a cone for the horn and two ears. She made them from white chocolate.
Every Sunday, the Thompson family has a late breakfast and a time of visiting and watching the little kids play. There is much fun and laughter. Martha said, “Only God could have given us the love of all the family members and the ones who have joined our family. I know there are lots of families like ours, and it is good to know that most parents love all their family members.”
— Members of the Shamburg Christian Church of God wanted to do something special before summer was over, and they did that Saturday. There were 19 who traveled to Tidioute and went down the Allegheny River in canoes and kayaks. First they went to West Hickory and left a couple cars there, then everyone went on to Tidioute.
The weather cooperated and some people had squirt guns, so between the splashing water and the guns, most people got wet, but no one seemed to mind.
While going down the river, they saw some bald eagles. When they arrived at West Hickory, drivers got in the cars there and went back to Tidioute to get their own car and return to pick up their family.
The group then returned to the church, and had a picnic dinner in the Family Life Center. The church furnished hot dogs and hamburgers and everyone brought something. There was plenty to eat, including baked beans, potato salad, jello, watermelon and chips.
After the meal, they went over to the pavilion and had a fire and enjoyed the beautiful night. There were nine who spent the night using two campers and two tents. In the morning, the campers got up and had coffee and breakfast.
It was a fun time for all. Worship service was to be at the pavilion that morning, but the forecast did not sound good, so they met in the sanctuary. Weather permitting, worship service will be at the pavilion for the next two Sundays, then they will be back in the sanctuary.
— Relay for Life had their Drive-Thru Luminaria on Saturday evening. As one drove through the loop, there were lighted bags on both sides of the road, and each one had a name on it, given in memory or honor of that person, most of whom had been afflicted with cancer.
Some people parked and walked through, getting a closer look at the names. There were 320 luminaries, and as you drove through there was a movie screen along the side, listing all the names on the bags.
For part of the evening, Joe Kovach from the Pleasantville Methodist Church was set up across from the screen and played the piano. Many people commented on the beautiful music. The light from the luminarias made a beautiful sight and it is great when people work together to help others.
All the money given will go to the American Cancer Society. A special thanks to Sue Ongley who organized the event and works so hard to help those afflicted with cancer. May God be with each one who is touched by this disease.
— Last week, Franklin had their annual Rock in River Fest. I didn’t think much about it until a friend said she had taken her Dad to the Stone Skipping Championship, and I asked what it was.
I know what it means to skip a stone, but I didn’t know there were stone skipping events and tournaments. There were about 100 people who gathered along the Allegheny River in Franklin to watch this annual event. There were three categories; Youth, ages 12 and younger, Amateur, ages 13 and older and the Professional division.
There were participants from several areas and other states, including Connecticut, Wisconsin, Pittsburgh, Tionesta and other places. As each one took his turn, there was someone (the counter) who kept his face close to the water and counted the skips. The big winner was from Tionesta and he received a trophy. I never realized stone skipping was such a big thing. Congratulations to all the winners.
— Last week, I told about the Suzy Q’s, which was a square dancing group, apparently one of the first in this area. Later, other groups formed and most of the people I mentioned for Suzy Q’s actually belonged to the Shindiggers group.
Frank Wurst was the teacher for the Shindiggers and Tom Mohney was the caller and participants included: Marilyn and Gene Mishler, Betty and Al L’huillier, Jackie and Todd Berglund, Leah and Forest Moore, Dorothy and Wayne Miller and Charlotte and John Randall.
It was the Shindiggers who went to the Centerville Strawberry Festival and to the Cranberry Mall. Probably, most of those groups participated in parades. I apologize for giving you the wrong information and appreciate, when someone lets me know.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with 9 weigh-ins and a total weight loss of 2 pounds, with three turtles (weight stayed the same). There were 7 TOPS and 2 KOPS, with Cathy as the Top loser.
The challenge is: Watch your portions. The positive thought was: “Do not encourage a TOPS friend?”
Kathy’s menu was chosen, Sally won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
TOPS will meet this Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church, with weigh-in from 5:30 to 6 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 6. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 9 a.m., worship.
— Faith Community Church, Pastor Ralph Walters - Tonight - Friday, 6:30 - 8, vacation Bible school. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Pleasantville Community Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship; 6 p.m., Youth Group.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship service with guest speaker.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Tonight, 6, Trustees meeting; 6:30, Council meeting. Sunday, 10:30, worship.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship (pavilion).
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 10:30 a.m., worship.
Scheduled events
— Faith Community Church is having Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8 p.m. this week with the theme “In the Lord’s Army.” All ages are welcome, but if your child is age four or younger, an adult should be with the child. Each session will include a Bible story, singing, crafts and snack time. The Bible school program will be held Friday evening, followed by Sundae Friday. The church will provide the ice cream and those attending are asked to bring an ice cream topping. Each one can make their own ice cream sundae.
— Many people look forward to the Crawford County Fair and it is going on this week. They will have their usual exhibits, demonstrations, vendors and many other attractions. Midway rides will be from 1 to 10 p.m. and the Zerbini Family Circus and the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs will have shows every day. Tonight’s special attraction is the KOI Drag Racing at 5:30 and 7. Thursday evening, the Truck & Tractor Pull will begin at 7. “Country Music Night” will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 on Friday. The Demolition Derby will begin at 5 on Saturday, and the fair will end with fireworks at 10.
— Vacation is over, or almost over. Students who attend Tidioute Charter School will begin classes tomorrow. Pleasantville School will have orientation for first graders from 3:30 to 5 p.m., tomorrow. Students in the Titusville School District will return to school on Tuesday. They will go four days next week, have a long weekend and return to class on Tuesday, Sept. 6. School buses will be running and some people may need to leave a little earlier to allow for bus stops. Also, watch out for students walking to and from school.
— The Community Blood Bank is usually in Titusville on the fourth Thursday of every other month, but this month it is different. The blood bank will not be in Titusville tomorrow. This month they will be at the Titusville YMCA from noon to 5, on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Blood is always needed, and right now there is a severe blood shortage. General requirements include: be in good general health, weigh at least 110 pounds, no recent tattoos or piercings and must be 17 years or older. Photo ID is required. Appointments are encouraged to ensure the process runs as efficiently as possible. To make an appointment or if you would like more information, call (814) 456-4206. Donating blood takes about an hour, and it is one of the greatest gifts you can give. You never know who will need it next.
— “Have lunch on us.” That is the invitation from the tFreeChurch in Titusville. They will be having a Community Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, at Scheide Park. There is no charge.
Bring a chair and enjoy food and fellowship at the park. There will also be music and activities for children
— Love INC will have a drive-thru chicken barbeque dinner on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 5. The meal will include chicken, potato salad, corn and dessert. Serving will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their establishment on Central Avenue in Titusville.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Cody Sterling, Noah Willis, Bill Wencil, Sydney Callahan, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Trey Tanner, David Vroman, Jay Bowes, Ben Nosko, Dalton Burns, Heather Luchka, Kimberly Miles, Andrew Moronski, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Jacob Hart, Autumn Kinney and Austin Kinney.
Prayer list
There are still people coming down with covid and lime disease along with other illnesses. Be careful what you do, and if you are sick, please stay home. Our pray list includes Mary Ann Kopper, Paul Thompson, Sandy Peterson, Barb Van Epps, Ruchard Kinney, Lanny Pollard, Jami Hillman, Gary Fratus, Tammy Jones, Martha Thompson and Audrey Walters. Pray for our country and our leaders and that America will be the country it was meant to be.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Scott Pepple and Roger Fulton on Aug. 25, Matthew Ruth, Andrea Lynn Kay, Carolyn Nichols, Dorothy Bickel, Charlie Mann and Star McGarvie pm Aug. 26, Sonda Jackson and Wendy Wright on Aug. 28, Jenny Yochum, Matthew Van Cise and Jocelyn Lane on Aug. 29, Tonja Campbell and Denver Slagle on Aug. 30 and Tootie Slagle and Harold Reynolds on Aug. 31.
Anniversary list
Special anniversary greetings to Cathy and Tom Gibson who will be celebrating 50 years of marriage on Aug. 26. Happy anniversary to Rhonda and Carl Brenner on Aug. 27. May everyone have a wonderful day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
