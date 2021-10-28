“And He spake a parable unto them to this end, that men ought always to pray, and not to faint.”
Jesus wanted people to understand that when they really want something, and it is right, they shouldn’t give up. Jesus knows what you want and need, but He wants to hear from you, and sometimes it is a matter of waiting for the right time.
Paul wrote to the Thessalonians, “Pray without ceasing.” Sometimes we wait so long and then think, “Okay, that’s it, I quit.” Sometimes we have to wait a lot longer than we expect, but we shouldn’t give up.
Marion Bond West told of an experience she had. For ten long years she had been praying for a loved one, but nothing had changed. One day she sadly told herself, “It’s time to give up praying.” That afternoon, she was reading the paper when a letter to the editor caught her eye. “Time to take down the ‘Annie Lost Dog’ posters. Annie is back home!”
Marion had read about the lost dog months ago and prayed for the dog and her master. The owner had gone to Athens, Georgia to visit his daughter and the dog ran away. The man was frantic. He said the dog was shy and in unfamiliar surroundings and he was very worried about her.
He spent weekends in Athens, walking the streets during the day and sitting outside late at night, hoping to see his dog. His daughter was concerned about him. She begged him to give up hope and start the grieving process, but he only prayed harder.
Ten months after her disappearance, someone found Annie in a town 25 miles from where she had been. She was still wearing her identification tags.
A few days later, a full length story ran in the paper with a picture of the dog and her happy owner. He had refused to give up. He ended by saying, “I especially want to encourage others who have lost pets not to give up hope.”
Marion said those last words jumped off the page and into her heart. Putting the paper down, she resumed her ten-year prayer.
Have you been praying for something for a long time, and you still don’t see an answer. Don’t give up. Sometimes we have to wait a long time, but when the answer comes, it was worth waiting for. Keep praying.
Sympathy
— Sympathy goes to the family of Janice Cole, who passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her home in Titusville. The former Janice Kemp grew up in the Grand Valley area. She and her husband, Bill Cole, lived in the Enterprise area for many years and raised three children; Bill, Mandee and Joe. Her brother, Leonard Kemp and his wife, Barb, live in Enterprise. Her son, Bill and his wife, Jodi, live in Pleasantville. May God give comfort and peace to the Cole family.
Recent events
— The leaves were late turning this year, but there are some beautiful trees right now. Many people from other states consider Pennsylvania the prettiest state in autumn. The leaves are also falling fast. Some trees are almost bare. Take time to get out and enjoy this beautiful season.
— There are also a lot of deer running around. In the country, drive slowly and with care, because you never know when a deer will run out. They can be hard to see, especially at night, and some of them are very dark this year.
— Some people in the area were without electricity on Monday. It went off between 2 and 2:30 a.m. and didn’t come back on until 10 or 11. Apparently trees fell down on some of the lines. Thanks to Penelec and anyone else involved for working to get the power back on as soon as possible. We don’t realize how much we rely on it, until we don’t have it.
TOPS
Pleasantville TOPS met Thursday evening at the Pleasantville Community Church with nine weigh-ins, and a total weight loss of 6 pounds and one turtle (weight stayed the same). There were three KOPS and six TOPS, with Belinda as the top loser and Janet as the KOP.
The challenges are: Keep your menu and walk at least twice this week. The positive thought was: “Did you exercise three times?”
Barb’s menu was chosen, Janet won the 25-cent fund and 50/50 rolled over.
There will be no meeting this week, only a weigh-in at Cathy’s. The next TOPS meeting will be on Thursday, Nov. 4 at the church. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Cathy at (814) 589-7162.
Church schedules
— Enterprise Methodist Church, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, Reformation Day, 9 a.m., worship; 10:15, Sunday school; 6 p.m., YOUth group (Grand Valley). Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Bible study.
— Faith Community Church, Rev. Jerry Drake - Tonight, 6, Bible study. Sunday, 10 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship; after service, Thanksgiving feast.
— Pleasantville Comunity Church, Rev. Shawn Jacobson - Thursday, 6-7:30 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:45, worship. Tuesday, Men and Women’s Bible study.
— Pleasantville Presbyterian - Saturday, Red Cross Bloodmobile, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, 9:30, worship with guest speaker and children participating.
— Pleasantville Methodist, Pastor Jerome Alsdorf - Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Trunk-or-Treat. Sunday, 10:30, worship. Tuesday, Pastor Jerome at church.
— Pleasantville Free Methodist, Rev. Chuck Riel - Tonight, 6:30, Prayer meeting. Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Trick-or-Treat. Sunday, 8 a.m., prayer; 9:45, Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Full Gospel, Pastor Dave McCauley - Sunday, 9:45 a.m., Sunday school; 11, worship.
— Shamburg Christian Church of God, Pastor Fred Frye - Tonight, 6, Bible study on Luke. Sunday, 9:45 a.m., worship; 11:15, Sunday school.
— Grand Valley Methodist, Pastor Penny Helmbold - Sunday, 11a.m., worship; 6 p.m., YOUth.
Scheduled events
This is a special time of year for baseball fans. The World Series has begun and many people have re-arranged their schedule so they can watch the games. The Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros are playing this year, so pick your team and enjoy the games. May the best team win.
— The Titusville Area Salvation Army Service Unit has started taking sign-ups for children for Christmas. Children between birth and 14 years old are eligible for the Angel Tree. If you know someone in need, tell them about this service. Anyone interested should call (814) 827-0386 today through Nov. 16. Leave your name and phone number and someone will return your call for registration.
— October is Pastor Appreciation Month and the month is almost over. If you haven’t done anything for your pastor, think about doing something this weekend. Sometimes a card or a note of appreciation means more than anything you could buy. Just like the rest of us, pastors need to know they are appreciated too.
— Pleasantville Senior Citizens will meet on Thursday at the Pleasantville Community Church. The doors will open at 10 a.m. for games and visiting. All interested seniors are welcome to attend. Dinner will be served at noon, but meals must be ordered by Monday. For more information or to order a meal, contact Martha Sparks or Leona Burrows.
— The Community Blood Bank will be at the Titusville YMCA from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday. General requirements are; weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good general health, no tattoos or piercings within the last three months and be 17 years or older.
Appointments are encouraged to ensure the process runs as efficiently as possible. With everything going on, blood is needed and anyone eligible is encouraged to donate. It doesn’t take much time and the next person who needs it might be someone you love. To make an appointment, call (814) 688-3696. Those who donate will be entered to win four NFL tickets and a $50 gas card.
— The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be at the Pleasantville Presbyterian Chapel from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. If you aren’t available Thursday, maybe you can find time on Saturday. Blood of all types is needed and you could help save a life.
— Years ago, Halloween was a fun day. Everyone knew it wasn’t a holy day. It was just a day to have fun, to pretend to be someone you weren’t. Kids dressed up as well-known movie stars, atheletes and cartoon characters. Some people had home-made costumes that were interesting, and it was fun to guess “Who is that?”
Schools, churches and other organizations had a Halloween party and sometimes adults dressed up. Everyone had a good time. Yes, sometimes there were ghosts, witches and “bad characters,” but it was all in fun and everyone knew there was really nothing to fear.
Ask your parents or grandparents about Halloween. Some of the pranks weren’t always nice, but they were done in fun with no real harm intended. There wasn’t really anything to be afraid of, it was just a fun day.
—You may see some strange creatures walking around the next few days. Many people in surrounding areas are getting ready for Trick-or-Treat. Thursday evening, Donavan & Bauer on the Hydetown Road will have Trunk-or-Treat from 5:30 to 7. They will also be collecting non-perishable food for the Titusville Food Bank.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, they will practice social distancing and face coverings are recommended.
— Pleasantville will have Trick-or-Treat from 6 to 7:30 on Thursday evening. The Pleasantville Methodist Church and the Pleasantville Community Church will have Trunk-or-Treat at that time. The Pleasantville Free Methodist Church will also be handing out treats.
Enterprise will have Trick-or-Treat from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, and Grand Valley will have it from 2 to 4 that afternoon. At 4 p.m., there will be a Halloween party at the Grand Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
Those who want trick or treaters to come to their home should leave the porch light on. Masks should not limit visibility and costumes should be bright enough to be seen. Don’t go off alone. Have fun and be safe.
— Turkey season begins on Saturday and will continue through Nov. 13. It is hunting season for small game, bear and deer, and guns and bow and arrows can be used right now. People who hike should be alert. Let’s have a safe hunting season. Good luck to the hunters.
— Tuesday is election day. Learn what you can about the candidates and the issues and be prepared to vote. Southwest Township residents will vote at the Enterprise church. Pleasantville Borough residents and Allegheny Township residents will vote at the Pleasantville Fire Hall. Voting polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. One man told me once, “I always vote. It gives me a right to complain.”
— The Alzheimer Caregivers Support Group will meet at 2:30 on Tuesday afternoon at the Titusville Presbyterian Church. The group is led by Marcia Garrett and Carol Morgan, who have had special training in this area. Anyone who lives with or cares for someone with Alzheimer’s or any type of dementia is welcome to attend. For more information, call Marcia at (814) 827-7404.
— The Pleasantville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will have their Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 6 in the fire hall. There will be several tables with a variety of crafts. Soup and sandwiches will be available. Mark your calendar and plan to go in and look around. You never know what you might find.
— The Pleasantville Fire Department will have another Holiday Auction on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The kitchen will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6. It’s another good place to get some bargains.
— The Shamburg Christian Church of God will have a craft show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Family Life Center behind the church. Several people have signed up to offer their crafts. Lunch will be available and there will be a bake sale and hard tack candy. For more information, contact Sherree Yochum.
— The Pleaantville Ministerium will have a Thanksgiving service on Sunday, Nov. 21, at the Pleasantville Methodist Church. People from all denominations are welcome to attend.
Military list
Our military list includes Kimberly Savitz, Lucas Savitz, Autumn Kinney, Shy Lewis, Ben Lewis, Sydney Callahan, Heather Luchka, Samantha Lewis, Kimberly Miles, Ben Nosko, Jay Bowes, Cody Sterling, Bill Wencil, Jacob Burt, David Vroman, Dalton Burns, Josh Jacobson, Josiah Jacobson, Austin Kinney, Andrew Moronski, Austin Foster, Trey Tanner and Noah Willis.
Prayer list
After all these months, this area seems to have been hit with the virus worse than ever. Everyone is urged to be careful, and if you are sick, stay home. Those who go out should be careful, and masks and distancing are encouraged. Our prayer list includes Tammy Jones, Dick Jones, Sandy Peterson, Diane Van Cise, Billi Jo Fulton, Peter Weis, Lanny Pollard, Mary Ann Kopper, Richard Kinney, Paul Thompson, Martha Thompson, Gary Fratus, Lenora Wencil, Jami Hillman and Audrey Walters. Pray for our leaders and our country.
Birthday list
Happy birthday to Lisa Drake, Sue Sparks, Carl Tucker, Ricky Tucker, Jake Ongley and Doug Howe on Oc. 28, Holly Bean and Heather Beers on Oct. 29, Mary Hulsizer and Jeremy Wright on Oct. 30, Kelly Johnson, Brandi Burr, Tausha Thomasm Miranda Johnson and Maxine Carson on Oct. 31, Kaby Drake, Christy Anderson, Jarrod Ongley, Brad Wright and David Perry on Nov. 1 and Martha Thompson, Anna Brasher, Joshua Moore, David Slocum and Junior Brown on Nov. 3.
Anniversary list
Happy anniversary to Cindy and Ralph Walters on Nov. 29. May everyone have a great day.
Nancy Mulvin can be reached at (814) 516-5396.
